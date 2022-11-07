Read full article on original website
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County: What you need to know post-storm
Volusia County’s emergency management officials continue to monitor impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has ordered the closure of all bridges to the beachside with the exception of the North and South Causeways in New Smyrna Beach. Only essential personnel are allowed to cross the closed bridges until further notice.
fox13news.com
Flooding, damage after Tropical Storm Nicole in Volusia County, Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole's worst has passed over some areas of Florida's East Coast, but what's left behind is lots of water, flooding, and wind damage. Updates: https://www.fox13news.com/news/rose-bay-dam-in-port-orange-breaches-several-homes-at-risk.
flaglerlive.com
Nicole’s Damage to A1A ‘Much Worse’ Than Matthew, Over Longer Stretch; Parts of Flagler Beach Flood
Tropical Storm Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment. County Engineer Faith al-Khatib knew what she was going to find when she returned to State Road A1A early this morning, after surveying the area last night at sundown, just before Tropical Storm Nicole’s waves attacked the shore.
Several damaged homes dangle precariously along washed out Florida bluff from Hurricane Nicole
Several homes have been heavily damaged and appear to be on borrowed time until they collapse into the Atlantic Ocean along the shores of Daytona Beach as massive beach erosion continues in the wake of Hurricane Nicole.
click orlando
High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
flaglerlive.com
Nicole Lashes at Flagler’s Coast, Severely Damaging Parts of A1A as Officials Advise to ‘Hunker Down Today’
Tropical Storm Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday. The 500-mile-wide Nicole made landfall as a hurricane near Vero Beach–more precisely at North Hutchinson Island–around 3 a.m. Thursday. It soon degraded into a tropical storm again while battering Florida’s east coast with damaging waves and swathing much of Florida–from Fort Myers to Jacksonville, including all of Flagler County–in bands of heavy rain and occasional tropical storm-force winds in many places.
flaglernewsweekly.com
FDOH-Flagler Encourages Floridians to Be Prepared Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s Landfall
Bunnell, Fla. —In response to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Florida Department of Health in Flagler County (DOH-Flagler) is working to support local and state response efforts to protect public health during severe weather conditions. DOH-Flagler has a variety of other resources in English, Spanish, and Creole to help you...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia officials ask residents to stay off the beach
Though Tropical Storm Nicole has left the area, danger still lurks in Volusia County, said Kevin Captain, Volusia County Community Informations director, during a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 10. "We ask you to remain cognizant of additional weather-related events that can transpire throughout the remainder of this afternoon and...
click orlando
Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Nicole bears down on Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm Thursday morning. News 6 crews at Riverside...
WESH
Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shocking WESH 2 drone video, which is available in its entirety above, shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole has had on the Volusia County coastline. Multiple homes suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Video shot by WESH 2's...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast sandbag location opens; hurricane watch issued for Flagler County
The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for Flagler County as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches. Palm Coast is making sandbags available for residents. Sandbags are available for residents at the Indian Trails Sports Complex beginning from11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Indian Trails Sports Complex...
click orlando
Flagler County leaders plan evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency Management in Flagler County says evacuation orders will go out sometime Wednesday for families and businesses on the barrier island ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Emergency Manager Jonathan Lord urged people in Zone A, east of the intercoastal, to leave Tuesday night or first...
click orlando
Port Orange dam breaches; voluntary evacuations underway
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A dam in Port Orange’s Cambridge Canal drainage system breached Thursday morning, causing water to flow into nearby residential streets and prompting officials to issue precautionary evacuation orders. News 6 crews at the scene of the dam breach found part of the broken wall...
click orlando
Flagler County urges residents to prepare for Nicole as area still deals with impacts from hurricane
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Florida, concerns are growing about effects in coastal areas of Central Florida, including Flagler County. Residents were filling sandbags at Bay Drive Park on Tuesday. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida |...
WESH
Tornado Watch canceled for Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Tornado Watch was issued Thursday for Flagler County as Tropical Storm Nicole blew through Florida. The advisory was expected to go until 1 p.m. but was canceled around 10:30 a.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
News4Jax.com
Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed
In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
fox35orlando.com
Rose Bay Dam in Port Orange breaches, several hundred homes at risk
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange officials say the Rose Bay Dam has breached – possibly leaving several hundred homes at risk after Tropical Storm Nicole. Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette said Thursday that the seawall and bank on the north end of the Cambridge Canal drainage system have been compromised and the tide at Rose Bay is pushing rising water in the area.
click orlando
Should you stay or go? These Central Florida counties issue evacuation orders for Tropical Storm Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Central Florida, some counties are urging residents to evacuate. Here is what we know about each county’s evacuation guidance. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida amendment 2 not approved...
WESH
VIDEO: Rough surf destroys beach safety office in Volusia County
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — CREDIT: Cool Shade Rentals, Inc. With Tropical Storm Nicole still far offshore, the waves and surf are already causing destruction on the shoreline. A video taken in the area of Dunlawton Boat Ramp shows a beach safety building breaking away against the waves.
