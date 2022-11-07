ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County: What you need to know post-storm

Volusia County’s emergency management officials continue to monitor impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has ordered the closure of all bridges to the beachside with the exception of the North and South Causeways in New Smyrna Beach. Only essential personnel are allowed to cross the closed bridges until further notice.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Nicole Lashes at Flagler’s Coast, Severely Damaging Parts of A1A as Officials Advise to ‘Hunker Down Today’

Tropical Storm Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday. The 500-mile-wide Nicole made landfall as a hurricane near Vero Beach–more precisely at North Hutchinson Island–around 3 a.m. Thursday. It soon degraded into a tropical storm again while battering Florida’s east coast with damaging waves and swathing much of Florida–from Fort Myers to Jacksonville, including all of Flagler County–in bands of heavy rain and occasional tropical storm-force winds in many places.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia officials ask residents to stay off the beach

Though Tropical Storm Nicole has left the area, danger still lurks in Volusia County, said Kevin Captain, Volusia County Community Informations director, during a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 10. "We ask you to remain cognizant of additional weather-related events that can transpire throughout the remainder of this afternoon and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Volusia County coastline

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shocking WESH 2 drone video, which is available in its entirety above, shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole has had on the Volusia County coastline. Multiple homes suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Video shot by WESH 2's...
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast sandbag location opens; hurricane watch issued for Flagler County

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for Flagler County as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches. Palm Coast is making sandbags available for residents. Sandbags are available for residents at the Indian Trails Sports Complex beginning from11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Indian Trails Sports Complex...
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Flagler County leaders plan evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency Management in Flagler County says evacuation orders will go out sometime Wednesday for families and businesses on the barrier island ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Emergency Manager Jonathan Lord urged people in Zone A, east of the intercoastal, to leave Tuesday night or first...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Port Orange dam breaches; voluntary evacuations underway

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A dam in Port Orange’s Cambridge Canal drainage system breached Thursday morning, causing water to flow into nearby residential streets and prompting officials to issue precautionary evacuation orders. News 6 crews at the scene of the dam breach found part of the broken wall...
PORT ORANGE, FL
WESH

Tornado Watch canceled for Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Tornado Watch was issued Thursday for Flagler County as Tropical Storm Nicole blew through Florida. The advisory was expected to go until 1 p.m. but was canceled around 10:30 a.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rose Bay Dam in Port Orange breaches, several hundred homes at risk

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange officials say the Rose Bay Dam has breached – possibly leaving several hundred homes at risk after Tropical Storm Nicole. Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette said Thursday that the seawall and bank on the north end of the Cambridge Canal drainage system have been compromised and the tide at Rose Bay is pushing rising water in the area.
PORT ORANGE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy