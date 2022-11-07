NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jason Verrett (2) walks off the field with an injury during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears
Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Giants looking past injuries with Texans next
Beyond the surprisingly positive results, the first half of the season was relatively pristine for the New York Giants. That was before the bye week brought with it an unfortunate injury revelation. The Giants (6-2), set to face visiting the Houston Texans (1-6-1) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., placed safety Xavier McKinney on the reserve/non-football injury list after McKinney suffered a hand injury in an ATV accident while on vacation. ...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Beleaguered Cardinals, Rams meet in critical NFC West matchup
The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, two offensively challenged teams saddled with constant shuffling on the offensive line, will meet for the second time this season Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. It's possible the Rams will be without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is the concussion protocol, while Cardinals safety Budda Baker will miss at least this week's game with a high ankle sprain. Rams coach Sean McVay...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Oct 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy signals that the ball is on the one yard line in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry (99) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans
Nov 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Viral Video Shows Helmetless Baker Mayfield Headbutting Teammates' Helmets
A viral video shows a helmetless Baker Mayfield headbutting his helmeted teammates.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers heads long list of DNPs Wednesday
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his top offensive linemen headlined a lengthy list of Green Bay Packers who did not practice with the team on Wednesday. Two days after coach Matt LaFleur called for Green Bay to lean into a mindset of working out of a losing streak that stands at five games, Rodgers, guard Elgton Jenkins, left tackle David Bakhtiari, wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs, cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Shemar Jean-Charles, inside linebacker Krys Barnes and outside linebackers Rashan Gary and De'Vondre Campbell...
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Fresh off bye, Steelers look to snap skid vs. Saints
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye week. The New Orleans Saints are coming off a short week. Both struggling teams desperately need a win when they meet on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Steelers (2-6) lost their last two games before the bye, falling to the Eagles 35-13 a week after falling to the Dolphins 16-10. But the last time they played at home they won, defeating Tampa Bay 20-18 on Oct. 16. ...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol
The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol Wednesday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said the move comes on the direction of the team's medical staff, who noted something wasn't quite right with Stafford after last week's loss at Tampa. "It's more importantly about the person, than the player in these types of things as we know," McVay said Wednesday. "... We'll take it a day at...
Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
Bears try to cash in on win behind Justin Fields, host Lions
Justin Fields appears to be developing into the franchise quarterback the Chicago Bears hoped he'd become when they drafted him in the first round last year. The next step is to have some of his big performances translate into victories. The Bears have lost five of their last six games heading into their NFC North matchup with visiting Detroit on Sunday. Fields was named the NFC Offensive Player of the...
After coaching change, Colts aim for win vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts hope a coaching change will enable them to avoid falling out of contention in the AFC South when they visit the equally struggling Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Colts (3-5-1) fired fifth-year coach Frank Reich on Monday and replaced him with interim coach Jeff Saturday following Indianapolis' third straight defeat, a 26-3 pummeling at New England. Indianapolis went 0-for-14 on third-down conversions, the second-worst mark in...
D'Onta Foreman, Panthers run all over Falcons
D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers avenged a loss sustained 11 days earlier by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers quarterback PJ Walker threw for 108 yards on 10-for-16 passing in a game that was close but didn't quite have the drama of Atlanta's overtime victory in the first matchup between the NFC South teams on Oct. 30. ...
Titans may get Tannehill back to help D, Henry vs. Broncos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are coming off an overtime road loss in which four defensive starters played 100 snaps, with a fifth going 97. The Denver Broncos? Rested and refreshed thanks to their bye week, even with the return flight from London and yet another road trip on Sunday to visit the Titans (5-3). ...
