Chicago, IL

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

By Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283cVf_0j2BfytJ00

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) rushes the ball against Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Giants looking past injuries with Texans next

Beyond the surprisingly positive results, the first half of the season was relatively pristine for the New York Giants. That was before the bye week brought with it an unfortunate injury revelation. The Giants (6-2), set to face visiting the Houston Texans (1-6-1) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., placed safety Xavier McKinney on the reserve/non-football injury list after McKinney suffered a hand injury in an ATV accident while on vacation. ...
HOUSTON, TX
Beleaguered Cardinals, Rams meet in critical NFC West matchup

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, two offensively challenged teams saddled with constant shuffling on the offensive line, will meet for the second time this season Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. It's possible the Rams will be without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is the concussion protocol, while Cardinals safety Budda Baker will miss at least this week's game with a high ankle sprain. Rams coach Sean McVay...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers heads long list of DNPs Wednesday

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his top offensive linemen headlined a lengthy list of Green Bay Packers who did not practice with the team on Wednesday. Two days after coach Matt LaFleur called for Green Bay to lean into a mindset of working out of a losing streak that stands at five games, Rodgers, guard Elgton Jenkins, left tackle David Bakhtiari, wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs, cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Shemar Jean-Charles, inside linebacker Krys Barnes and outside linebackers Rashan Gary and De'Vondre Campbell...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fresh off bye, Steelers look to snap skid vs. Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye week. The New Orleans Saints are coming off a short week. Both struggling teams desperately need a win when they meet on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Steelers (2-6) lost their last two games before the bye, falling to the Eagles 35-13 a week after falling to the Dolphins 16-10. But the last time they played at home they won, defeating Tampa Bay 20-18 on Oct. 16. ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol Wednesday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said the move comes on the direction of the team's medical staff, who noted something wasn't quite right with Stafford after last week's loss at Tampa. "It's more importantly about the person, than the player in these types of things as we know," McVay said Wednesday. "... We'll take it a day at...
ARIZONA STATE
Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
TAMPA, FL
Bears try to cash in on win behind Justin Fields, host Lions

Justin Fields appears to be developing into the franchise quarterback the Chicago Bears hoped he'd become when they drafted him in the first round last year. The next step is to have some of his big performances translate into victories. The Bears have lost five of their last six games heading into their NFC North matchup with visiting Detroit on Sunday. Fields was named the NFC Offensive Player of the...
CHICAGO, IL
After coaching change, Colts aim for win vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts hope a coaching change will enable them to avoid falling out of contention in the AFC South when they visit the equally struggling Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Colts (3-5-1) fired fifth-year coach Frank Reich on Monday and replaced him with interim coach Jeff Saturday following Indianapolis' third straight defeat, a 26-3 pummeling at New England. Indianapolis went 0-for-14 on third-down conversions, the second-worst mark in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
D'Onta Foreman, Panthers run all over Falcons

D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers avenged a loss sustained 11 days earlier by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers quarterback PJ Walker threw for 108 yards on 10-for-16 passing in a game that was close but didn't quite have the drama of Atlanta's overtime victory in the first matchup between the NFC South teams on Oct. 30. ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Titans may get Tannehill back to help D, Henry vs. Broncos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are coming off an overtime road loss in which four defensive starters played 100 snaps, with a fifth going 97. The Denver Broncos? Rested and refreshed thanks to their bye week, even with the return flight from London and yet another road trip on Sunday to visit the Titans (5-3). ...
DENVER, CO
Newport, TN
