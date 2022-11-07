Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 Selma students possibly ingested fentanyl before 16-year-old died, DA says
Five students who fell ill at Selma High School – one of whom died – possibly ingested something laced with fentanyl, authorities said Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney said investigators have ordered an autopsy on the 16-year-old who died and are seeking blood tests on four other students who ended up in the emergency room.
Woman critical after being found shot following crash on I-65 in Montgomery, police say
A woman is fighting for her life at a Montgomery-area hospital after she was found shot following a crash Tuesday night on I-65, police said. Montgomery police and fire medics responded Tuesday night to I-65 northbound near Edgemont Avenue on a call of a two-vehicle collision, said Sgt. Tina McGriff.
Selma student dies, several hospitalized: Officials unsure if incidents are linked
An investigation is underway after a student became unresponsive at Selma High School Tuesday and later died at the hospital. Several other students were later transported to the hospital to be checked out, said Selma Police Capt. Natasha Fowlkes. Authorities said a 16-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the school’s...
Cell tower worker finds remains of man missing from Shelby County since 2018
The remains of a man missing since 2018 were recovered late last week in Calera. Derek DeWayne Harris, 33, disappeared from his Columbiana home on Dec. 30, 2018. He was last seen leaving his home in a GMC Terrain, which was found abandoned in Calera the following day. Last week,...
Alabama buildings in Mobile, Montgomery to light up on Veterans Day in honor of Purple Heart Award
Six buildings in two Alabama cities will light up on Friday night as part of a national effort to recognize the 240th anniversary of the inception of the Purple Heart Award, America’s oldest military award. The buildings will be illuminated in purple or alternatively in red, white and blue...
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
Montgomery school board approves name changes for Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee high schools
The Montgomery County Board of Education on Thursday reportedly voted to rename Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee high schools after a noted Black chemist, an Alabama judge who made influential rulings during the Civil Rights Era and two civil rights activists. In a 5-2 vote, the board approved renaming...
Jordan-Hare Stadium set to ‘go crazy’ in Cadillac Williams’ 1st home game as Auburn head coach
Cadillac Williams’ shirt served as both a prompt for Auburn fans and a sign of what’s to come at Jordan-Hare Stadium. When Williams took the practice field Tuesday, his shirt displayed the phrase that has been associated with him for nearly two decades: Go Crazy. Nineteen years after...
Auburn walk-on long snapper Jacob Quattlebaum honored by Burlsworth nomination
If not for the prompting of his seventh-grade coach, Jacob Quattlebaum might not be where he is today. Quattlebaum was playing center for Dauphin Junior High in Enterprise when coach Marc Sieving wanted to see if he could also play long snapper. It’s not the most glamorous position, to be sure, but one that is crucial to special teams operation—punting, field goals, extra points; long snappers are the triggermen in those facets of the game.
No. 15 Auburn hoops bracing for low-scoring affair against South Florida
Bruce Pearl remembers all too well last season’s game against USF. It’s tough to forget a performance that was one of Auburn’s worst offensively during what was an otherwise historic season. Auburn shot just 34.4 percent from the field, 19.2 percent from beyond the arc, fell behind by 15 points in the first half and scored just 58 points total during last season’s visit to Tampa.
Watch 5 Auburn players get Senior Bowl invites
Derick Hall, Eku Leota, Owen Pappoe, Nehemiah Pritchett, and Mobile native DJ James received their invites to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Thursday with a special touch. Hall, Leota, Pappoe, Pritchett, and James got their invites from interim head coach Cadillac Williams, who played in the 2005 post-season all-star, regarded as the start of the NFL Draft process presented the players with their invites with a shower of Reese’s cups.
Auburn basketball freshman Chance Westry ‘getting closer’ to return, college debut
Auburn is inching toward a return to full strength. Four-star freshman Chance Westry is nearing a return to the fold for Auburn, coach Bruce Pearl announced Thursday. Westry has been sidelined since early October after undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure on the same day Pearl underwent a similar procedure. Read...
Scarbinsky: Cohen’s big fat take THAT serves notice to the naysayers around Auburn
THAT is how you flip the script, stare down the elephant in the room and turn a negative into a positively memorable introduction to your new high-profile position. THAT is how you win the press conference, and THAT is exactly what Auburn’s new athletics director, John Cohen, did Tuesday.
Alabama House Republican caucus to pick new speaker to replace retiring Mac McCutcheon
The Republican caucus of the Alabama House of Representatives will meet today in Montgomery to select new leaders for the next four years, including the speaker of the House. The next speaker will replace Rep. Mac McCutcheon of Monrovia, who has held the position since 2016 but did not seek another term in Tuesday’s election.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0