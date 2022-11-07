ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama

The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Auburn walk-on long snapper Jacob Quattlebaum honored by Burlsworth nomination

If not for the prompting of his seventh-grade coach, Jacob Quattlebaum might not be where he is today. Quattlebaum was playing center for Dauphin Junior High in Enterprise when coach Marc Sieving wanted to see if he could also play long snapper. It’s not the most glamorous position, to be sure, but one that is crucial to special teams operation—punting, field goals, extra points; long snappers are the triggermen in those facets of the game.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

No. 15 Auburn hoops bracing for low-scoring affair against South Florida

Bruce Pearl remembers all too well last season’s game against USF. It’s tough to forget a performance that was one of Auburn’s worst offensively during what was an otherwise historic season. Auburn shot just 34.4 percent from the field, 19.2 percent from beyond the arc, fell behind by 15 points in the first half and scored just 58 points total during last season’s visit to Tampa.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Watch 5 Auburn players get Senior Bowl invites

Derick Hall, Eku Leota, Owen Pappoe, Nehemiah Pritchett, and Mobile native DJ James received their invites to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Thursday with a special touch. Hall, Leota, Pappoe, Pritchett, and James got their invites from interim head coach Cadillac Williams, who played in the 2005 post-season all-star, regarded as the start of the NFL Draft process presented the players with their invites with a shower of Reese’s cups.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy