Ready or not, Thanksgiving 2022 is nearly upon us! Bring on the turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and, ahem, “spirited” dinner conversation. To help grease the wheels of hospitality, Houston restaurants are offering full spreads to-go, along with à la carte selections for starters, mains, sides, desserts and wines. There are even locations serving free Thanksgiving meals and turkeys. We wish you and yours a happy, healthy, safe and fulfilling holiday!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO