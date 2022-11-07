ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Verna Mae’s closes Cy-Fair location, plans to offer catering services

The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes. (Courtesy Verna Mae's) Officials with Verna Mae’s announced Oct. 24 the permanent closure of the brick-and-mortar eatery located at 16010 West Road, Houston. The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Several bars, bottle shop opening in Heights, including two new concepts on White Oak Drive

An Agricole Hospitality venture, EZ’s Liquor Lounge is a dive bar with a vintage feel. (Courtesy Agricole Hospitality) Those driving through the Heights may notice the growing bar scene in the area. Among the new concepts that either just opened or are coming soon are EZ’s Liquor Lounge, which opened on Oct. 24; Heights Social, coming in December; and Padre’s Wine, a bottle shop set to open in early 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Battlehops Brewing announces 'game over' on Katy business

Battlehops Brewing announced it will close its business Nov. 20. (Courtesy Battlehops Brewing) After more than three years in business, Battlehops Brewing—the Katy brewery that combines beers, burgers and board games—announced it will close Nov. 20. Located at 6801 Hwy. Blvd., Katy, the brewhouse often hosted game nights...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands opened in October on Oak Ridge Drive

Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands opened in October. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands, a new preschool at 26315 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring, opened Oct. 21, according to owner Tashia Beaty. She said the preschool will focus on early literacy skills to prepare students before they begin kindergarten. 281-651-4910. www.primaryliteracyacademy.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find Thanksgiving To Go In Houston for 2022

Ready or not, Thanksgiving 2022 is nearly upon us! Bring on the turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and, ahem, “spirited” dinner conversation. To help grease the wheels of hospitality, Houston restaurants are offering full spreads to-go, along with à la carte selections for starters, mains, sides, desserts and wines. There are even locations serving free Thanksgiving meals and turkeys. We wish you and yours a happy, healthy, safe and fulfilling holiday!
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cocktail, hookah lounge En Vain now open on FM 1960 in Spring

On Oct. 28, En Vain opened at 6944 FM 1960 W., Houston. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Restaurant, bar and hookah lounge En Vain opened Oct. 28 at 6944 FM 1960 W., Houston. Owned by Dexter Harris and Jaydon Mickens, the location boasts a menu of flavored tobacco and nontobacco hookah, seafood entrees, wings, burgers, and cocktails. En Vain’s building was previously occupied by the Stacked Pickle, a burger restaurant that closed in 2021. Harris and Mickens purchased the building in mid-August. 832-810-9810. www.facebook.com/envainhtx.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Volunteer guide: 18 ways to get involved in The Woodlands community in 2022-23

For those looking to help out in The Woodlands community, there are several local nonprofit groups and organizations that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive. Volunteer requirements:. APP: Application. OTN: Orientation. BC: Background check. AGE: Under age 18 allowed. Empower Children. 1. Angel Reach serves kinship...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Talyard Brewing Co. breaks ground in Imperial

Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a new production and tap room facility planned for an opening in Imperial. (Courtesy Talyard Brewing Co.) Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a 15,000-square-foot production and taproom facility in Sugar Land’s Imperial neighborhood. The brewery broke ground Nov. 7 on...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are three events to attend in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 12-13

Here are three things do in Conroe and Montgomery Nov. 12-13. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Henry’s Home, Horse & Human Sanctuary is hosting a Veterans day event where families can watch the Texans game and eat burgers. The event will also include a tailgate, photos with Santa, and kid-friendly games and activities. All proceeds benefit the sanctuary, veterans and first responders. 12-4 p.m. $25 (per person). www.facebook.com/henryshomehorseandhumansanctuary/
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Elackatt, Brown-Marshall, Clouser win in Missouri City City Council races

Missouri City City Hall was one of the polling locations for the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) As of 7:31 a.m., Nov. 9, incumbents Robin Elackatt and Lynn Clouser have won their races for Missouri City mayor and at-large Position 2 on Missouri City City Council, while Sonya Brown-Marshall won over incumbent Vashaundra Edwards for at-large Position 1, according to voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy