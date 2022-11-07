Read full article on original website
Vantage Bank plans expasion into Houston market with forthcoming Galleria office
Cody Cannon has been tapped as market president for Vantage Bank's new office coming to Houston. (Courtesy Vantage Bank) Officials with Vantage Bank, a financial institution headquartered in San Antonio, have announced plans to enter the Houston market before the end of 2022. The move will start with the opening...
Verna Mae’s closes Cy-Fair location, plans to offer catering services
The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes. (Courtesy Verna Mae's) Officials with Verna Mae’s announced Oct. 24 the permanent closure of the brick-and-mortar eatery located at 16010 West Road, Houston. The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes.
Conroe eyes pilot program for buses through downtown Conroe
A new pilot program would offer shuttling in downtown Conroe. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) A new shuttle program was presented during a Nov. 10 workshop by Mobility Planner De’Andre Guin. The program would offer free shuttle services within downtown Conroe. According to the agenda item, the purpose of this service...
Katy ‘old-school’ meat staple Brett’s BBQ Shop expands concept
Brisket Banh Mi (Courtesy Jacqueline Herrera/Brett's Barbecue Shop) Brett’s BBQ Shop, a Katy original, has expanded its concept to what its owners call “the future of barbecue”—a restaurant and bar serving barbecue-based meals. Owner and chef Brett Jackson started his barbecue journey attending Auguste Escoffier School...
Several bars, bottle shop opening in Heights, including two new concepts on White Oak Drive
An Agricole Hospitality venture, EZ’s Liquor Lounge is a dive bar with a vintage feel. (Courtesy Agricole Hospitality) Those driving through the Heights may notice the growing bar scene in the area. Among the new concepts that either just opened or are coming soon are EZ’s Liquor Lounge, which opened on Oct. 24; Heights Social, coming in December; and Padre’s Wine, a bottle shop set to open in early 2023.
Employment levels recover in Houston; job openings persist
As times have changed, local businesses have adapted to ensure they kept staffing levels steady enough to keep their doors open. The Houston region has added about 440,300 jobs to make up for the 359,400 lost in March and April 2020, but each industry has recovered at a different rate, according to the Greater Houston Partnership.
Battlehops Brewing announces 'game over' on Katy business
Battlehops Brewing announced it will close its business Nov. 20. (Courtesy Battlehops Brewing) After more than three years in business, Battlehops Brewing—the Katy brewery that combines beers, burgers and board games—announced it will close Nov. 20. Located at 6801 Hwy. Blvd., Katy, the brewhouse often hosted game nights...
Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands opened in October on Oak Ridge Drive
Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands opened in October. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands, a new preschool at 26315 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring, opened Oct. 21, according to owner Tashia Beaty. She said the preschool will focus on early literacy skills to prepare students before they begin kindergarten. 281-651-4910. www.primaryliteracyacademy.com.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find Thanksgiving To Go In Houston for 2022
Ready or not, Thanksgiving 2022 is nearly upon us! Bring on the turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and, ahem, “spirited” dinner conversation. To help grease the wheels of hospitality, Houston restaurants are offering full spreads to-go, along with à la carte selections for starters, mains, sides, desserts and wines. There are even locations serving free Thanksgiving meals and turkeys. We wish you and yours a happy, healthy, safe and fulfilling holiday!
Owner of Kin Dee in the Heights announces new Thai concept coming to River Oaks
MaKiin will occupy the ground floor of the Hanover River Oaks highrise on Kipling Street in Houston. (Courtesy MaKiin) Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, a co-owner with Thai restaurant Kin Dee in the Heights, announced Nov. 7 new plans to open her second concept, a more upscale Thai restaurant in the River Oaks area in spring 2023.
City approves design services for Pearland Parkway intersection improvement project
Construction on Broadway Street is seen in 2021. The Pearland Parkway and Broadway Street intersection project is expected to start construction in late 2023 and include the addition of three new lanes. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) The city of Pearland authorized a contract Nov. 7 with InfraTech Engineers & Innovators LLC...
Cocktail, hookah lounge En Vain now open on FM 1960 in Spring
On Oct. 28, En Vain opened at 6944 FM 1960 W., Houston. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Restaurant, bar and hookah lounge En Vain opened Oct. 28 at 6944 FM 1960 W., Houston. Owned by Dexter Harris and Jaydon Mickens, the location boasts a menu of flavored tobacco and nontobacco hookah, seafood entrees, wings, burgers, and cocktails. En Vain’s building was previously occupied by the Stacked Pickle, a burger restaurant that closed in 2021. Harris and Mickens purchased the building in mid-August. 832-810-9810. www.facebook.com/envainhtx.
Volunteer guide: 18 ways to get involved in The Woodlands community in 2022-23
For those looking to help out in The Woodlands community, there are several local nonprofit groups and organizations that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive. Volunteer requirements:. APP: Application. OTN: Orientation. BC: Background check. AGE: Under age 18 allowed. Empower Children. 1. Angel Reach serves kinship...
Houston approves 2 nominations for Texas enterprise zones
In a Nov. 9 Houston City Council meeting, two plans were passed for nomination as the first and second Texas Enterprise Zone projects from the city for fiscal year 2022-23. (Courtesy Visit Houston) New jobs are coming to the Houston area as a part of investment in local communities. In...
Andy’s Cleaners in Oak Ridge North focuses on efficiency and expansion
Andy’s Cleaners was built from the ground up for its location on Robinson Road. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) After working at a local dry cleaner for around nine years, Andy’s Cleaners co-founder and President Andy Le said he decided in 2020 to open his own dry cleaning business with his stepfather, Paul Zeck.
Missouri City’s new city manager: See the latest contract details on the newly hired position
Angel Jones, who was selected as Missouri City’s new city manager Oct. 19, had her contract officially approved by Missouri City City Council on Nov. 7. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Angel Jones, the most recent city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, who was selected as the next city manager for Missouri...
Talyard Brewing Co. breaks ground in Imperial
Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a new production and tap room facility planned for an opening in Imperial. (Courtesy Talyard Brewing Co.) Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a 15,000-square-foot production and taproom facility in Sugar Land’s Imperial neighborhood. The brewery broke ground Nov. 7 on...
Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle.
THE CASTLE – CHRISTENSEN / MEIR / HARRIS / PIGNATARO. Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle. A stately castle that conjures up thoughts of kings & queens, dungeons & dragons, Knights of the Round Table, Romeo & Juliet, alligators & draw bridges, etc.
Here are three events to attend in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 12-13
Here are three things do in Conroe and Montgomery Nov. 12-13. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Henry’s Home, Horse & Human Sanctuary is hosting a Veterans day event where families can watch the Texans game and eat burgers. The event will also include a tailgate, photos with Santa, and kid-friendly games and activities. All proceeds benefit the sanctuary, veterans and first responders. 12-4 p.m. $25 (per person). www.facebook.com/henryshomehorseandhumansanctuary/
Elackatt, Brown-Marshall, Clouser win in Missouri City City Council races
Missouri City City Hall was one of the polling locations for the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) As of 7:31 a.m., Nov. 9, incumbents Robin Elackatt and Lynn Clouser have won their races for Missouri City mayor and at-large Position 2 on Missouri City City Council, while Sonya Brown-Marshall won over incumbent Vashaundra Edwards for at-large Position 1, according to voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
