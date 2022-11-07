NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

- Net worth: $60 million Frank Gifford is a New York Giants legend. Unfortunately, he's also known for suffering some pretty hard tackles, with the most infamous known simply as "The Hit," a tackle made by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Chuck Bednarik in 1960 that was so brutal it forced Gifford into early retirement. Eighteen months later, the running back changed position and came back into the league as a flanker. He also played defensive back and was a Pro Bowler in all three positions. Gifford retired for good in 1964 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977. After his career as a player ended, he worked as a play-by-play and commentator for 27 years on ABC's "Monday Night Football." Gifford passed away in 2015 at the age of 84. An autopsy revealed he lived with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease that is closely related to repeated head trauma and has been found in the brains of hundreds of former NFL players.

