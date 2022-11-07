Read full article on original website
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Katy ‘old-school’ meat staple Brett’s BBQ Shop expands concept
Brisket Banh Mi (Courtesy Jacqueline Herrera/Brett's Barbecue Shop) Brett’s BBQ Shop, a Katy original, has expanded its concept to what its owners call “the future of barbecue”—a restaurant and bar serving barbecue-based meals. Owner and chef Brett Jackson started his barbecue journey attending Auguste Escoffier School...
Several bars, bottle shop opening in Heights, including two new concepts on White Oak Drive
An Agricole Hospitality venture, EZ’s Liquor Lounge is a dive bar with a vintage feel. (Courtesy Agricole Hospitality) Those driving through the Heights may notice the growing bar scene in the area. Among the new concepts that either just opened or are coming soon are EZ’s Liquor Lounge, which opened on Oct. 24; Heights Social, coming in December; and Padre’s Wine, a bottle shop set to open in early 2023.
Owner of Kin Dee in the Heights announces new Thai concept coming to River Oaks
MaKiin will occupy the ground floor of the Hanover River Oaks highrise on Kipling Street in Houston. (Courtesy MaKiin) Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, a co-owner with Thai restaurant Kin Dee in the Heights, announced Nov. 7 new plans to open her second concept, a more upscale Thai restaurant in the River Oaks area in spring 2023.
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans for Cinco Ranch location in Katy in 2023
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans to open a Cinco Ranch location in 2023. (Courtesy Daddy's Chicken Shack) Daddy’s Chicken Shack, an eatery that just opened its first store in Houston on Oct. 13, announced 10 more Houston-area locations at the beginning of November. One of those restaurants will be located in the Cinco Ranch neighborhood of Katy.
Verna Mae’s closes Cy-Fair location, plans to offer catering services
The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes. (Courtesy Verna Mae's) Officials with Verna Mae’s announced Oct. 24 the permanent closure of the brick-and-mortar eatery located at 16010 West Road, Houston. The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes.
Battlehops Brewing announces 'game over' on Katy business
Battlehops Brewing announced it will close its business Nov. 20. (Courtesy Battlehops Brewing) After more than three years in business, Battlehops Brewing—the Katy brewery that combines beers, burgers and board games—announced it will close Nov. 20. Located at 6801 Hwy. Blvd., Katy, the brewhouse often hosted game nights...
Vantage Bank plans expasion into Houston market with forthcoming Galleria office
Cody Cannon has been tapped as market president for Vantage Bank's new office coming to Houston. (Courtesy Vantage Bank) Officials with Vantage Bank, a financial institution headquartered in San Antonio, have announced plans to enter the Houston market before the end of 2022. The move will start with the opening...
Houston Press
Thanksgiving 2022: Dining Out at Houston's Restaurants
Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away and some Houstonians are still scrambling to make plans. For those who want to leave the prep and cooking to the professionals, there are plenty of wonderful restaurants in our World Series Champion city for holiday feasts. So, don't stress about cleaning the house for guests or what to make for your anti-meat, anti-gluten, anti-vegetable cousin. Let the hospitality pros of Houston be the hosts for your celebration. Just make sure to tip some extra moolah to show your gratitude for those working on the holiday.
flicksandfood.com
It’s Freebies and Discounted Meals for Veterans at These Great Places in Houston
It’s Freebies, Discounted Meals & Brunch for Veteran’s at Daiq’s, Daiquiri Land, and OMG Seafood in Houston. It’s freebies at three Greater Third Ward restaurants, Daiq’s, Daquiri Land and OMG Seafood To-Go. These restaurants are expressing their gratitude for U.S. Military veterans this Veterans Day, with special offers for veterans at all three eateries!
Here are three events to attend in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 12-13
Here are three things do in Conroe and Montgomery Nov. 12-13. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Henry’s Home, Horse & Human Sanctuary is hosting a Veterans day event where families can watch the Texans game and eat burgers. The event will also include a tailgate, photos with Santa, and kid-friendly games and activities. All proceeds benefit the sanctuary, veterans and first responders. 12-4 p.m. $25 (per person). www.facebook.com/henryshomehorseandhumansanctuary/
Tim Ho Wan opens Katy restaurant
Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7 with a lion dance and ribbon-ciutting ceremony. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7. Located at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, the Chinese eatery held a lion dance and ribbon cutting to...
Denny's is now serving Montgomery
Denny's opened in Montgomery on Nov. 9. (Courtesy Denny's) Denny's, located at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Ste. 100, Montgomery, opened Nov. 9. The restaurant offers breakfast and lunch menu items, such as pancakes, omelets, burgers and melts. The restaurant is open 24 hours, seven days a week and offers takeout. 936-224-7405. www.dennys.com.
Magnolia Pharmacy to celebrate 20th anniversary
Magnolia Pharmacy will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Nov. 16. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Magnolia Pharmacy will celebrate its 20th anniversary Nov. 16, said Haley Collavo, director of marketing and sales. The pharmacy, which offers retail and compound pharmacy services, wellness consultations, testing, and immunizations, will hold a celebration from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 16.
Houston approves 2 nominations for Texas enterprise zones
In a Nov. 9 Houston City Council meeting, two plans were passed for nomination as the first and second Texas Enterprise Zone projects from the city for fiscal year 2022-23. (Courtesy Visit Houston) New jobs are coming to the Houston area as a part of investment in local communities. In...
‘Woman With No Clothes On…Twerking’, Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut Owners Explain Dress Code
The owners of Houston’s popular Turkey Leg Hut (TLH) are opening up about their highly criticized dress code and explaining why they felt forced to implement one after seeing women come in wearing “nothing.”. Turkey Leg Hut owners Lynn and Nakia Price recently appeared on Tony Robinson’s Get...
Click2Houston.com
Best bets for your Houston weekend: Mind-bogglingly massive holiday markets, dizzyingly dazzling light displays and more
This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of local events assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Houston, ready or not, the holiday season is returning in full force. Case in point, a smorgasbord of festive events...
Report: Houston housing market continues to get more expensive
HOUSTON — It’s a double whammy for anyone hoping to buy a home. Not only are interest rates continuing to rise, but a new report finds affordable housing is getting even harder to find. To afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household...
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
hellowoodlands.com
Bridgewood Farms Announces Winter Craft Market Saturday, December 3
CONROE, TX – Bridgewood Farms will host a Winter Craft Market on Saturday, December 3rd starting at 10:00 a.m. at 11680 Rose Road, Conroe, TX, 77303. The Special Needs clients will be sharing beautiful hand-made pieces they made in their Creative Arts and Pre-Vocational Training programs. Clients have created...
Popshelf opens Tomball-area location
Popshelf, located at 22505 Hwy. 249., Ste. 001, Tomball, is now open. (Courtesy of Popshelf) Popshelf’s Tomball location is now open as of a Nov. 7 news release. The store, at which most items are $5 or less, is located at 22505 Hwy. 249, Ste. 001, Tomball, and offers home decor, health and beauty products, and household items, among other things.
