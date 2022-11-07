Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away and some Houstonians are still scrambling to make plans. For those who want to leave the prep and cooking to the professionals, there are plenty of wonderful restaurants in our World Series Champion city for holiday feasts. So, don't stress about cleaning the house for guests or what to make for your anti-meat, anti-gluten, anti-vegetable cousin. Let the hospitality pros of Houston be the hosts for your celebration. Just make sure to tip some extra moolah to show your gratitude for those working on the holiday.

