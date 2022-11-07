ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Several bars, bottle shop opening in Heights, including two new concepts on White Oak Drive

An Agricole Hospitality venture, EZ’s Liquor Lounge is a dive bar with a vintage feel. (Courtesy Agricole Hospitality) Those driving through the Heights may notice the growing bar scene in the area. Among the new concepts that either just opened or are coming soon are EZ’s Liquor Lounge, which opened on Oct. 24; Heights Social, coming in December; and Padre’s Wine, a bottle shop set to open in early 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Verna Mae’s closes Cy-Fair location, plans to offer catering services

The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes. (Courtesy Verna Mae's) Officials with Verna Mae’s announced Oct. 24 the permanent closure of the brick-and-mortar eatery located at 16010 West Road, Houston. The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Battlehops Brewing announces 'game over' on Katy business

Battlehops Brewing announced it will close its business Nov. 20. (Courtesy Battlehops Brewing) After more than three years in business, Battlehops Brewing—the Katy brewery that combines beers, burgers and board games—announced it will close Nov. 20. Located at 6801 Hwy. Blvd., Katy, the brewhouse often hosted game nights...
KATY, TX
Houston Press

Thanksgiving 2022: Dining Out at Houston's Restaurants

Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away and some Houstonians are still scrambling to make plans. For those who want to leave the prep and cooking to the professionals, there are plenty of wonderful restaurants in our World Series Champion city for holiday feasts. So, don't stress about cleaning the house for guests or what to make for your anti-meat, anti-gluten, anti-vegetable cousin. Let the hospitality pros of Houston be the hosts for your celebration. Just make sure to tip some extra moolah to show your gratitude for those working on the holiday.
HOUSTON, TX
flicksandfood.com

It’s Freebies and Discounted Meals for Veterans at These Great Places in Houston

It’s Freebies, Discounted Meals & Brunch for Veteran’s at Daiq’s, Daiquiri Land, and OMG Seafood in Houston. It’s freebies at three Greater Third Ward restaurants, Daiq’s, Daquiri Land and OMG Seafood To-Go. These restaurants are expressing their gratitude for U.S. Military veterans this Veterans Day, with special offers for veterans at all three eateries!
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are three events to attend in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 12-13

Here are three things do in Conroe and Montgomery Nov. 12-13. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Henry’s Home, Horse & Human Sanctuary is hosting a Veterans day event where families can watch the Texans game and eat burgers. The event will also include a tailgate, photos with Santa, and kid-friendly games and activities. All proceeds benefit the sanctuary, veterans and first responders. 12-4 p.m. $25 (per person). www.facebook.com/henryshomehorseandhumansanctuary/
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tim Ho Wan opens Katy restaurant

Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7 with a lion dance and ribbon-ciutting ceremony. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7. Located at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, the Chinese eatery held a lion dance and ribbon cutting to...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Denny's is now serving Montgomery

Denny's opened in Montgomery on Nov. 9. (Courtesy Denny's) Denny's, located at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Ste. 100, Montgomery, opened Nov. 9. The restaurant offers breakfast and lunch menu items, such as pancakes, omelets, burgers and melts. The restaurant is open 24 hours, seven days a week and offers takeout. 936-224-7405. www.dennys.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Magnolia Pharmacy to celebrate 20th anniversary

Magnolia Pharmacy will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Nov. 16. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Magnolia Pharmacy will celebrate its 20th anniversary Nov. 16, said Haley Collavo, director of marketing and sales. The pharmacy, which offers retail and compound pharmacy services, wellness consultations, testing, and immunizations, will hold a celebration from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 16.
MAGNOLIA, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Bridgewood Farms Announces Winter Craft Market Saturday, December 3

CONROE, TX – Bridgewood Farms will host a Winter Craft Market on Saturday, December 3rd starting at 10:00 a.m. at 11680 Rose Road, Conroe, TX, 77303. The Special Needs clients will be sharing beautiful hand-made pieces they made in their Creative Arts and Pre-Vocational Training programs. Clients have created...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf opens Tomball-area location

Popshelf, located at 22505 Hwy. 249., Ste. 001, Tomball, is now open. (Courtesy of Popshelf) Popshelf’s Tomball location is now open as of a Nov. 7 news release. The store, at which most items are $5 or less, is located at 22505 Hwy. 249, Ste. 001, Tomball, and offers home decor, health and beauty products, and household items, among other things.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy