49ers tab RB Elijah Mitchell for return to practice

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

The San Francisco 49ers designated three players for return from injured reserve Monday, including second-year running back Elijah Mitchell.

Also returning to practice were linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz.

Mitchell was injured in the first game of the season, missing two months with a sprained right MCL in his knee. Mitchell was hurt after being tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson, whose shoulder collided with Mitchell's knee. He finished the game with six carries for 41 yards.

Mitchell was nearly a 1,000-yard rusher for the Niners as a rookie, leading the team with 963. Since landing on IR, the team has traded for Christian McCaffrey and traded away Jeff Wilson.

Al-Shaair also landed on IR with a knee sprain after three games. Al-Shaair had 11 tackles in three games (two starts). He has 166 tackles in 47 career games (24 starts), all with the Niners. He's not expected to return this week.

McKivitz played in four games (one start) before landing on IR, also with a knee sprain. The team has 21 days to add the players to the active roster. The team also signed WR Tajae Sharpe to the team's practice squad and released TE Troy Fumagalli.

The Niners (4-4) are coming off their bye and preparing to host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10. --Field Level Media

