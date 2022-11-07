Read full article on original website
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures collapse behind cold front
The cold front has cleared just about the entire KSN viewing area early this evening. Showers continue to form and track to the northeast near and east of this boundary. This is expected to taper early tonight before clouds clear for most of the region. There will be another batch...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly changes as a cold front barges in
A cold front surges through the state during our Thursday morning. Expect the warmest temperatures for most in the morning, before crashing into the afternoon. Winds also switch during the day out of the north/northwest, strong at times. 60s in the morning turn to near 50 degrees for the afternoon.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Tracking the next cold blast and quick storm chance
The Kansas wind machine is cranking today! Gusts from 35 to 60 MPH are possible. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will remain in effect through early evening. This strong southerly flow has also brought about an unseasonable warmth. Enjoy this while it lasts because the next cold front is...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: A potent season changing system on the horizon
Any sign of the hit or miss showers tracking through central and eastern Kansas will be history by the time polls close early this evening. Clouds will stay in place overnight trapping in much of the warmth as winds remain gusty. Elevated to critical fire danger levels will brush up...
From warm and windy to a winter chill
Our next storm system is approaching and it will bring a big temperature change and another chance for rain.
KSAT 12
Buh-bye, 80s! Strong cold front will drop temperatures into the 40s and 50s this weekend
Bust out that chili or soup recipe and get ready for... Our first “real-deal” cold front will move through South Central Texas and San Antonio Friday, November 11 -- around lunch. Unlike our last few fronts, when the cold air has been short-lived, the chill will stick with...
Why is a forecast for snow so difficult to predict and when will Missourians see the first flakes of the season?
JOPLIN, Mo. – Snow. It’s a four-letter word to some, and to others it’s one of the most admired types of precipitation that our atmosphere provides. When is that first cold season snowfall going to happen in the Four States? I will try to hedge a prediction and say next week. It looks like we […]
KSN.com
Spotty rain Tuesday, temps take a nosedive soon
Most of us are off to a dry start this morning but our next chance of rain is getting started. As a warm front lifts over the area there will be a few spotty showers and cloudy skies. Moisture being transported into the area will also be in the form...
Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far
Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
KWCH.com
Overnight snow but history by Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
Power outage scheduled for Mulvane
A power out has been scheduled for the City of Mulvane.
KWCH.com
Mobile home a total loss after Wednesday morning fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday morning fire at Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park rendered one home a total loss, causing about $30,000 in damage. Firefighters responded to the scene near I-35 and 55th, between Hydraulic and Broadway, before 7 a.m. Wednesday and found heavy fire, with an aggressive interior attack determining no one was inside. One resident of the home was accounted for, and that person had no injuries. Ammunition in the home was “popping off,” and firefighters adhered to additional safety measures.
Welcome to winter: North Dakota blizzard shutting down everything in its path
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Nearly all photos taken in recent hours tell the same story in North Dakota: Snow, blowing snow and more snow. The first winter storm of the season is making itself known in grand fashion as it moves across the state. Schools here are closed, businesses and government offices are shuttered and […]
Power outages, downed trees expected as 90 MPH wind gusts rip through Colorado
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high wind warning in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Saturday. The warning is in place for the Front Range Foothills and Mountains until 6 PM on Saturday evening. The NWS provided map below shows the impacted areas:
One lane closed on West 17th, repairs to start Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 6th at 10:00 a.m, a water line break was reported in the 400 block of West 17th Ave. The break was on a ¾” copper service line, which was excavated and replaced. This road damage caused by the water line break has...
Rare Blood Moon to appear above Kansas, here’s when
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans looking to the sky on Nov. 8 in the predawn hours may catch sight of a rare astronomical event sometimes referred to as a Blood Moon. 27 News spoke with Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), about what people can expect to see […]
KSN.com
Outdoor Life: Turkey Trot 2022
The Wichita Sports Commission and the Kansas Food Bank are teaming up to bring you the 47th annual Turkey Trot. This run through downtown is the longest-standing road race in Wichita and it benefits a great cause!. Everyone coming to the race in November is encouraged to bring a jar...
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Butler County
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of Butler County Rural Water District 6.
INCOMING STORM: Up to 20 inches of snow expected to hit Colorado this week
A multi-day storm with the potential to drop up to 20 inches of snow at some of Colorado's high elevation areas and bring winter weather to most of the state, is expected to hit later this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Snow is expected to begin falling...
Update: Two dead in N Wichita crash, K-96 closed
An injury crash in north Wichita has closed a portion K-96.
Comments / 0