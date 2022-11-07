ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures collapse behind cold front

The cold front has cleared just about the entire KSN viewing area early this evening. Showers continue to form and track to the northeast near and east of this boundary. This is expected to taper early tonight before clouds clear for most of the region. There will be another batch...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly changes as a cold front barges in

A cold front surges through the state during our Thursday morning. Expect the warmest temperatures for most in the morning, before crashing into the afternoon. Winds also switch during the day out of the north/northwest, strong at times. 60s in the morning turn to near 50 degrees for the afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Spotty rain Tuesday, temps take a nosedive soon

Most of us are off to a dry start this morning but our next chance of rain is getting started. As a warm front lifts over the area there will be a few spotty showers and cloudy skies. Moisture being transported into the area will also be in the form...
WICHITA, KS
CBS Denver

Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far

Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
DENVER, CO
KWCH.com

Overnight snow but history by Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mobile home a total loss after Wednesday morning fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday morning fire at Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park rendered one home a total loss, causing about $30,000 in damage. Firefighters responded to the scene near I-35 and 55th, between Hydraulic and Broadway, before 7 a.m. Wednesday and found heavy fire, with an aggressive interior attack determining no one was inside. One resident of the home was accounted for, and that person had no injuries. Ammunition in the home was “popping off,” and firefighters adhered to additional safety measures.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Rare Blood Moon to appear above Kansas, here’s when

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans looking to the sky on Nov. 8 in the predawn hours may catch sight of a rare astronomical event sometimes referred to as a Blood Moon. 27 News spoke with Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), about what people can expect to see […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Outdoor Life: Turkey Trot 2022

The Wichita Sports Commission and the Kansas Food Bank are teaming up to bring you the 47th annual Turkey Trot. This run through downtown is the longest-standing road race in Wichita and it benefits a great cause!. Everyone coming to the race in November is encouraged to bring a jar...
WICHITA, KS

