Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
wjhl.com
TN High cross country and track runner Zoe Arrington signs with Kennesaw State
TN High cross country and track runner Zoe Arrington signs with Kennesaw State. TN High cross country and track runner Zoe Arrington …. TN High cross country and track runner Zoe Arrington signs with Kennesaw State. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats …. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech...
Kingsport Times-News
Oliver signs to join father's ETSU team; Headrick headed to Alabama
KINGSPORT — Dante Oliver is yet to play in a game for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball team, yet he headlined Wednesday’s signing day at the school’s science and technology center. The 6-foot-5 guard is a transfer from Asheville Christian and the son of East Tennessee State coach Desmond...
wjhl.com
Daniel Boone's Masters signs with VA Tech softball team
Daniel Boone’s Masters signs with VA Tech softball …. Daniel Boone's Masters signs with VA Tech softball team. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats …. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats Lehigh. Big game preview: Unaka vs Coalfield. Big game preview: Unaka vs Coalfield. Jackson’s 24 points...
wjhl.com
Veterans honored throughout Tri-Cities ahead of Veterans Day
Veterans honored throughout Tri-Cities ahead of Veterans …. Veterans honored throughout Tri-Cities ahead of Veterans Day. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats …. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats Lehigh. Big game preview: Unaka vs Coalfield. Big game preview: Unaka vs Coalfield. Jackson’s 24 points leads No. 5...
High School Standouts: West Ridge’s Bryant scores TDs, serves school community
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Senior Cale Bryant is one of many Sullivan County students that has experienced great change over the last 18 months. But throughout the changing times, football has remained a constant in his life. “I’ve been playing football, basically, since I could walk,” Bryant said. From seasons in youth football to his […]
Greeneville’s Bailey, Broyles ink Division I NLIs
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Wednesday, a pair of Greene Devils made their Division I collegiate commitments official. Greeneville girl’s basketball senior, Lauren Bailey, signed to further her academic and basketball career at Gardner-Webb University. The guard averaged nearly 19 points and eight rebounds per game last season, helping the Lady Greene Devils to its […]
wjhl.com
ETSU Athlete of the Week: Forward Jaden Seymour
Buc Basketball Forward Jaden Seymour talks about his transfer to ETSU from Wichita State, and about the strengths of his game!
wjhl.com
Headstones restored after vandalism in Elizabethton
Toppled headstones at Highland Cemetery in Elizabethton were restored with funding from Tetrick Funeral Home. Headstones restored after vandalism in Elizabethton. Toppled headstones at Highland Cemetery in Elizabethton were restored with funding from Tetrick Funeral Home. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats …. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech...
wjhl.com
Kingsport BOE weighs superintendent search in Tuesday meeting
The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education voted to enlist a recruiting firm in their hunt for a new system superintendent and clarified earlier arguments on just how transparent their hiring process needs to be. Kingsport BOE weighs superintendent search in Tuesday …. The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education...
wjhl.com
Brock leads ticket as incumbents retain Johnson City Commission seats
Johnson City voters stuck with the familiar in Tuesday's City Commission race, re-electing incumbents Jenny Brock to a third term and John Hunter to a second. Brock leads ticket as incumbents retain Johnson City …. Johnson City voters stuck with the familiar in Tuesday's City Commission race, re-electing incumbents Jenny...
wcyb.com
Daniel Boone High School football players facing harassment allegations
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Football players at Daniel Boone High School are facing allegations of harassments against other members of the football team according to Washington County Tennessee Schools Superintendent, Jerry Boyd. News 5 spoke with Boyd and he released the following statement in response. A formal administrative...
wjhl.com
Meet Your Provider by ETSU Health: Pediatric Pulmonologist Dr. Chester Ogborn
On this week’s edition of “Meet Your Provider” by ETSU Health, we talk with Pediatric Pulmonologist Dr. Chester Ogborn about his journey to Johnson City, and his take on his personal and professional life. For more information call 423-431-4946 or go to the ETSU Health website.
wjhl.com
Benefit dinner, concert held for Johnson City firefighter with cancer
Friends and co-workers of Johnson City firefighter Ryan Cradic held a benefit concert and barbecue dinner Thursday to benefit Cradic's family as he battles cancer. Benefit dinner, concert held for Johnson City firefighter …. Friends and co-workers of Johnson City firefighter Ryan Cradic held a benefit concert and barbecue dinner...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sullivan County, TN
While people know Sullivan County, Tennessee, as the home of country music legend Dolly Parton, there is much more to this region. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Sullivan County offers a wealth of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy. From hiking and camping to whitewater rafting, there...
wjhl.com
Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers
The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1% increase in monthly bills starting in just a few weeks. Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers. The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1%...
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
wjhl.com
Construction underway on new KATS facility
Construction is underway on a new Kingsport Area Transit Service maintenance facility. Construction is underway on a new Kingsport Area Transit Service maintenance facility. Bobcats Carter and Cash settling in at Bays Mountain. Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium's new bobcat duo, Carter and Cash, arrived last month and are still...
Kingsport Times-News
Historic site where men from Sullivan County fought is collapsing
In 1862, Kingsport’s Jonathan W. Bachman returned home after serving on the staffs of both Gen. Stonewall Jackson and Gen. Robert E. Lee. He was here to assist in the raising of a new regiment, the 60th Tennessee. His efforts were successful as he raised a company of Sullivan...
wjhl.com
Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County
A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn't her first time making hoax calls to 911. Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter …. A woman is facing charges after...
Old Boones Creek Middle School lot sold to Ingles for $2M
Update: Washington County Schools superintendent Jerry Boyd told News Channel 11 the Board of Education received $1,871,750 for the property after all taxes and fees and at least $1.5 million of the funds will be dedicated to furnishing the new Jonesborough Elementary School. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The site of the former Boones Creek […]
Comments / 0