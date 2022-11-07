ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Oliver signs to join father's ETSU team; Headrick headed to Alabama

KINGSPORT — Dante Oliver is yet to play in a game for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball team, yet he headlined Wednesday’s signing day at the school’s science and technology center. The 6-foot-5 guard is a transfer from Asheville Christian and the son of East Tennessee State coach Desmond...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Daniel Boone's Masters signs with VA Tech softball team

Daniel Boone's Masters signs with VA Tech softball team. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats Lehigh. Big game preview: Unaka vs Coalfield. Jackson's 24 points...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Veterans honored throughout Tri-Cities ahead of Veterans Day

Veterans honored throughout Tri-Cities ahead of Veterans Day. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats Lehigh. Big game preview: Unaka vs Coalfield. Jackson's 24 points leads No. 5...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville’s Bailey, Broyles ink Division I NLIs

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Wednesday, a pair of Greene Devils made their Division I collegiate commitments official. Greeneville girl’s basketball senior, Lauren Bailey, signed to further her academic and basketball career at Gardner-Webb University. The guard averaged nearly 19 points and eight rebounds per game last season, helping the Lady Greene Devils to its […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Headstones restored after vandalism in Elizabethton

Toppled headstones at Highland Cemetery in Elizabethton were restored with funding from Tetrick Funeral Home. Pedulla scores career-high 20, Virginia Tech beats Lehigh.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport BOE weighs superintendent search in Tuesday meeting

The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education voted to enlist a recruiting firm in their hunt for a new system superintendent and clarified earlier arguments on just how transparent their hiring process needs to be.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Brock leads ticket as incumbents retain Johnson City Commission seats

Johnson City voters stuck with the familiar in Tuesday's City Commission race, re-electing incumbents Jenny Brock to a third term and John Hunter to a second.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Daniel Boone High School football players facing harassment allegations

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Football players at Daniel Boone High School are facing allegations of harassments against other members of the football team according to Washington County Tennessee Schools Superintendent, Jerry Boyd. News 5 spoke with Boyd and he released the following statement in response. A formal administrative...
GRAY, TN
wjhl.com

Benefit dinner, concert held for Johnson City firefighter with cancer

Friends and co-workers of Johnson City firefighter Ryan Cradic held a benefit concert and barbecue dinner Thursday to benefit Cradic's family as he battles cancer.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sullivan County, TN

While people know Sullivan County, Tennessee, as the home of country music legend Dolly Parton, there is much more to this region. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Sullivan County offers a wealth of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy. From hiking and camping to whitewater rafting, there...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers

The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1% increase in monthly bills starting in just a few weeks.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Construction underway on new KATS facility

Construction is underway on a new Kingsport Area Transit Service maintenance facility. Bobcats Carter and Cash settling in at Bays Mountain. Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium's new bobcat duo, Carter and Cash, arrived last month and are still...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County

A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn't her first time making hoax calls to 911.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Old Boones Creek Middle School lot sold to Ingles for $2M

Update: Washington County Schools superintendent Jerry Boyd told News Channel 11 the Board of Education received $1,871,750 for the property after all taxes and fees and at least $1.5 million of the funds will be dedicated to furnishing the new Jonesborough Elementary School. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The site of the former Boones Creek […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

