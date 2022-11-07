Read full article on original website
ATU Celebrating National First Generation Week 2022
The Arkansas Tech University Office of First Generation Student Experience has scheduled a series of events recognizing National First Generation Week Nov. 7-11. Upcoming events include tabling at Hindsman Tower from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9; First to Go Bingo in Doc Bryan Student Services Center room 242 from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9; and one-on-one sessions with Norman Career Services in Rothwell Hall room 107 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
Green and Gold Give Back Aids Local Community
Megan Bell is accustomed to having a rake in her hands and leaves stuck to her gloves during Green and Gold Give Back. The 2022 edition of Arkansas Tech University’s largest annual day of service was a new experience for Bell, who completed her studies at ATU earlier this year and organized this year’s Green and Gold Give Back in her new staff role as coordinator of civic and community engagement and leadership development in the ATU Department of Campus Life.
University of Arkansas professor on the biggest races he's watching
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Andrew Dowdle with the University of Arkansas talked about the biggest races he's watching Tuesday.Part 1 is above. Part 2 is below. Questions about elections? The 40/29 Arkansas Voting Guide will help.
Renaissance Faire brings in thousands of Arkansans
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — For about four years now the Renaissance Faire in Hot Springs has been drawing in large crowds, and this year organizers of the event said they had one of the largest crowds they've ever seen. “As of right now we're looking at roughly about 12,000...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 9, 2022: What has gotten into people?
We’ve not seen anyone else tie these two incidents together. We will. So back in September, Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Beef and a 1992 SAU graduate, got busted in Fayetteville for a parking garage rage incident. He was alleged to have broken a windshield and bitten the nose of another driver. Ramsey joined Tyson Foods shortly after graduating from SAU but in late 2021, went to work for Beyond Beef. Beyond Beef uses bean and pea protein to resemble the form and favor of food products such as ground beef, sausage and chicken. Fast forward to early Sunday. John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass when a young woman arrived at her home in Fayetteville and found Tyson – a man she didn’t know -- asleep in her bed. Tyson, 31, son of Tyson’s board chair and great-grandson of the company founder, issued a statement that said he was embarrassed by his personal conduct. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others,” he said. One wonders how the manager of a Tyson Foods chicken plant would react if a de-boner arrived for work drunk on Monday morning, and then passed out in the break room. You can be sure that question was being asked at Tyson facilities around the country earlier this week. What are they eating and drinking on Saturday nights up there in Fayetteville?
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.
Leadership Tech Graduates Participate in Reunion
Twenty-nine alumni of the Leadership Tech faculty and staff professional development program at Arkansas Tech University gathered for a reunion on Friday, Oct. 21. Participants in the reunion were provided with an opportunity to reflect upon their leadership journey since graduating from the program, review recent case studies reflecting contemporary challenges in leadership and provide input on the Leadership Tech model moving forward.
Students protest Arkansas school’s transgender regulations
CONWAY, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - Students staged a walkout after a central Arkansas school approved a set of policies targeting transgender people. According to content partner KATV, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice held the protest after the Conway School Board approved policies to issue regulations on restroom use and overnight hotel stay based on the student’s sex assigned at birth.
Miss Tech 2023 Informational Session Set for Nov. 15
Eligible Arkansas Tech University students interested in learning more about the 2023 Miss Arkansas Tech University scholarship competition are invited to attend an informational session on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Dr. Robert Charles Brown and Jill Lestage Brown Hall room 148. Alli Beth...
International Education Week Planned for Nov. 14-18
Arkansas Tech University will participate in International Education Week 2022 by hosting events spotlighting the cultures and traditions of nations around the globe Nov. 14-18. ATU’s International Education Week activities are sponsored by the ATU Office of International Student Services, which is located in suite 229 of the Doc Bryan...
River Valley election results
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the River Valley area took to the polls to vote on November 8. You can view the results of Sebastian, Crawford, Johnson and Franklin counties below.
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day
ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
Arkansas country music star Justin Moore tapped as Grand Marshal for Shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade
Country music star and Arkansas native Justin Moore is the next celebrity joining the 20th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
Ballot concerns at the polls in Saline County regarding Issue 4
Though election day is Tuesday, lines were out the doors for those still trying to get their vote in early on Monday, but there is a concern after one of the ballot issues was seen taped to voting machines in Saline County.
Tyson's chief financial officer arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication Sunday. A college-age woman found a strange man asleep in her bed when she came home early Sunday morning, according to the police report. VIDEO ABOVE: John R. Tyson being...
Tyson CFO arrested, fell asleep in wrong home
Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home.
Roller Skating Making a Comeback in Arkansas
Roller skating may have never entirely disappeared, but it’s making a major comeback across the state. The retro appeal of brightly colored decor, disco balls and the sound of wheels on the wood floor gives new life to a sport that flourished in the 70s and 80s. Whether you prefer traditional quad or inline skates, there are lots of opportunities for skating in Arkansas, and chances are good that there’s an up-and-coming skating rink in your neck of the woods.
Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.
