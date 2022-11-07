ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

wcyb.com

Ingles Markets buys old Boones Creek Middle School property for $2M

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ingles Markets bought the old Boones Creek Middle School property for $2 million, according to official documents sent to News 5. Washington County Tennessee Schools say the 11.81-acre property was purchased last month on October 19. After all fees associated with the transaction, the total amount received by the Washington County Tennessee Board of Education was $1,871,750.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

United Way awarded $100K in federal funds to help with Hurley & Whitewood flood recovery

WASHINGTON (WCYB) — The United Way of Southwest Virginia has been awarded $100,000 for the Hurley-Whitewood Disaster Recovery Project. The funding was awarded through the Appalachian Regional Commission. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday. The project will help 129 households with flood relief and constructing or fixing 50 homes.
WHITEWOOD, VA
WJHL

Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

New Bristol, VA council members share goals for terms

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On election night, Bristol, Virginia voters decided a change was needed and elected two new members to the city council. Newcomers Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard will join the council while incumbents Neal Osborne and Bill Hartley are still waiting to know officially who will take the third and final open […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Public discussion to focus on reducing flood impacts in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Learning more about Buchanan County's current flood risk -- that's the goal of a public discussion slated to take place Wednesday evening. RES, the nation's largest ecological restoration company is helping hold the discussion. It's open to all Buchanan County residents, and the conversation...
WJHL

Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
KINGSPORT, TN
cardinalnews.org

$1 million awarded for ‘energy resiliency’ in Big Stone Gap; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. $1 million awarded for ‘energy resiliency’ in Big Stone Gap. U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both D-Virginia, have announced $1 million in federal funding for the Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
Johnson City Press

Appalachian Power announces rate increase

KINGSPORT – Appalachian Power announced Wednesday it has increased rates for residential, commercial and industrial consumers throughout the Kingsport area. “Ensuring customer costs are as low as possible is a daily priority for us,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “We recognize these are difficult times for many people and families, and we want customers to reach out to us early on if they are struggling to pay their bill.”
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

wcyb.com

Bristol Tennessee Essential Services experiencing a network attack

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services customers could be experiencing issues due to a network attack. Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services released the following statement on their Facebook page Wednesday. They are actively working to fix the issue. Our customers may be experiencing Internet issues at this time....
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

New development plans in Gray leaving some residents with concerns

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Development plans in Gray are leaving some residents with concerns. I think it's too much too fast. "I think that it is too much development for the area that we live in," said resident Josie Rivers. "Especially because I think this a jewel of an area - that's why people are moving."
GRAY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

Proposed annexation for huge Gray subdivision okayed by planning commission

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s planning commission recommended approval of a proposed 135-acre annexation in Gray that could bring hundreds of new single-family homes and condominiums to land near Ridgeview School. After much discussion over the rapid growth Johnson City is experiencing and concerns about the ability of infrastructure and city services to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Town of Coeburn honors veterans with memorial

COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Coeburn is honoring their veterans with a veterans memorial display downtown. The Coeburn Improvement Association placed posters of veterans along the railing on Front Street. Jeffrey Proulex with the Association says he saw a similar display in Alabama, and decided to pitch...
COEBURN, VA
WJHL

Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA

