Ingles Markets buys old Boones Creek Middle School property for $2M
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ingles Markets bought the old Boones Creek Middle School property for $2 million, according to official documents sent to News 5. Washington County Tennessee Schools say the 11.81-acre property was purchased last month on October 19. After all fees associated with the transaction, the total amount received by the Washington County Tennessee Board of Education was $1,871,750.
United Way awarded $100K in federal funds to help with Hurley & Whitewood flood recovery
WASHINGTON (WCYB) — The United Way of Southwest Virginia has been awarded $100,000 for the Hurley-Whitewood Disaster Recovery Project. The funding was awarded through the Appalachian Regional Commission. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday. The project will help 129 households with flood relief and constructing or fixing 50 homes.
Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
New Bristol, VA council members share goals for terms
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On election night, Bristol, Virginia voters decided a change was needed and elected two new members to the city council. Newcomers Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard will join the council while incumbents Neal Osborne and Bill Hartley are still waiting to know officially who will take the third and final open […]
4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
Public discussion to focus on reducing flood impacts in Buchanan County
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Learning more about Buchanan County's current flood risk -- that's the goal of a public discussion slated to take place Wednesday evening. RES, the nation's largest ecological restoration company is helping hold the discussion. It's open to all Buchanan County residents, and the conversation...
Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
$1 million awarded for ‘energy resiliency’ in Big Stone Gap; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. $1 million awarded for ‘energy resiliency’ in Big Stone Gap. U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both D-Virginia, have announced $1 million in federal funding for the Virginia...
Ballad Health responds to district attorney's letter on alleged treatment of rape victim
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine issued a response to District Attorney General Steve Finney after Finney criticized Ballad last month regarding the alleged treatment of a rape victim at Johnson City Medical Center. Finney said last month that the victim and her one-year-old child...
Appalachian Power announces rate increase
KINGSPORT – Appalachian Power announced Wednesday it has increased rates for residential, commercial and industrial consumers throughout the Kingsport area. “Ensuring customer costs are as low as possible is a daily priority for us,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “We recognize these are difficult times for many people and families, and we want customers to reach out to us early on if they are struggling to pay their bill.”
Documentary on Southwest Virginia 'change-makers' premieres in Norton on Nov. 19
NORTON — A documentary looking at how Southwest Virginia can adapt to changing times will premiere in Norton this month. “Change-makers of the SWVA Coalfields,” produced and directed by Jan Canterbury, will be shown Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Park Avenue Theater.
Several Veterans Day events scheduled for Friday in Tri-Cities region
Several Veterans Day events are scheduled for Friday in the Tri-Cities region. 5 p.m.: Bluff City Veterans Day Ceremony (parade canceled)
Bristol Tennessee Essential Services experiencing a network attack
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services customers could be experiencing issues due to a network attack. Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services released the following statement on their Facebook page Wednesday. They are actively working to fix the issue. Our customers may be experiencing Internet issues at this time....
New development plans in Gray leaving some residents with concerns
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Development plans in Gray are leaving some residents with concerns. I think it's too much too fast. "I think that it is too much development for the area that we live in," said resident Josie Rivers. "Especially because I think this a jewel of an area - that's why people are moving."
Proposed annexation for huge Gray subdivision okayed by planning commission
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s planning commission recommended approval of a proposed 135-acre annexation in Gray that could bring hundreds of new single-family homes and condominiums to land near Ridgeview School. After much discussion over the rapid growth Johnson City is experiencing and concerns about the ability of infrastructure and city services to […]
Town of Coeburn honors veterans with memorial
COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Coeburn is honoring their veterans with a veterans memorial display downtown. The Coeburn Improvement Association placed posters of veterans along the railing on Front Street. Jeffrey Proulex with the Association says he saw a similar display in Alabama, and decided to pitch...
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
