Pelosi says the attack on her husband will play into her retirement

By Brigid Kennedy
 3 days ago

The violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband will play into the House speaker's plans for retirement, she told CNN's Anderson Cooper in an interview.

In a clip released by CNN , Cooper asked Pelosi if she has made a decision in her mind regarding retirement, despite his understanding she's unlikely to divulge the details of that choice.

"Well, I have to say, my decision will be affected [by] what happened the last week or two," Pelosi told Cooper, seemingly alluding to the break-in and assault on her husband. When Cooper clarified by asking the speaker, "Will your decision be impacted by the attack in any way?" Pelosi immediately responded: "Yes."

Paul Pelosi was violently assaulted at the end of October, after a man broke into the couple's California home and beat him with a hammer. The suspect, 42-year-old David DePape, was allegedly looking for Nancy Pelosi, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time. Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital on Thursday after having undergone surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands.

Pelosi had previously promised to end her time as speaker at the end of this congressional term, "but some Democrats think that she may retain her position if the party pulls out an upset and holds control of the lower chamber," The Hill reports .

The full interview will air at 8 p.m. on CNN's AC360 .

