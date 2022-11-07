Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after injured teen flees home to escape attack
A Russellville man was found hiding in a bedroom closet and arrested Monday after sheriff's deputies received a report of him attacking his daughter. The young teenager told deputies she had run to a neighbor's house to escape the abuse, which started when 39-year-old Christopher Andrighetti learned she had told her mother about Andrighetti's social media activities and her concerns that he was having an affair, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
wtva.com
No injuries in Fulton house fire
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
2-year-old boy accidentally shot in Mississippi, police say
CORINTH, Miss. — A child was rushed to the hospital Monday after accidental gunfire in Mississippi, according to police. The 2-year-old boy was shot in Corinth, Mississippi on Proper Street around 8:30 a.m., the Corinth Police Department told FOX13. That baby boy was rushed to Magnolia Hospital for surgery...
Sheriff: Alabama man beat daughter after teen told mother about social media affair
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — A northwest Alabama man is accused of beating his teen daughter after the girl told her mother about an alleged affair her father was having on social media, authorities said. Christopher Andrighetti, 39, of Russellville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree domestic violence, child abuse...
WBBJ
Jackson woman arrested after falsely claiming she was kidnapped, police say
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson woman is in custody after falsely claiming she had been kidnapped, police say. Jackson Police Department officers responded to a report of a kidnapping on Monday, November 7. According to JPD, 37-year-old Marketa Kinnon contacted a family member and told them she had been...
Mississippi man on the run since April, arrested on capital murder charge
A Mississippi man wanted on a capital murder charge and on the run since an April fatal shooting has been captured. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Nijel Valdez Hall, 24, of Tupelo, was found Monday hiding in a closet inside his grandmother’s house in West Point. Hall...
WBBJ
Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street
JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
wtva.com
New Albany police arrest teenager for firing gun at motel
NEW ALBANY, MS (WTVA) -- New Albany police arrested a teenager involved in a shooting at Hallmarc Inn. 19-year-old Omarion Green is being charged with shooting into an occupied building. Police chief Chris Robertson says the suspect accidentally fired the gun, with the bullet going through the wall of the...
wcbi.com
Pontotoc police release identity of liquor store robbery suspect
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – New details in a liquor store robbery have been released. We first told you about it Monday night at 10. Pontotoc Police said 22-year-old Darren Holbrook is facing charges for the hold-up. Investigators are just releasing his mugshot and identity. The armed robbery happened Monday...
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
wtva.com
Tupelo Police will get new license plate readers
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new crime fighting tool is on its way to Tupelo. The city's police department will rent sixteen new license plate readers to go across the town. Fourteen will be mounted on utility poles and the other two will be mobile, so they can go where needed.
WBBJ
JPD: Smash and grab of local business brings out a large police presence to Jackson’s Old Hickory Mall
JACKSON, Tenn.–A large police presence was seen at a local mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. Several patrol cars were parked outside of the building, while some officers could be seen going inside. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News contacted the Jackson Police Department....
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/08/22 – 11/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wtva.com
VIDEO: Parents react to possible year-round school in Tupelo
Big changes are possible for students and teachers in Tupelo. The school district is discussing switching to a year-round schedule.
waynecountynews.net
Forest Fire Threatens Waynesboro Residence
A wildfire broke out in the area of the Silver Pines Mobile Home Park in Waynesboro on Friday, November 4, advancing from the area of Elgie Dugger Road in a northern direction toward the park. Driven by strong southerly winds, the fire placed one residence behind the mobile home park in peril before TN Forestry bulldozers were able to quickly construct containment lines around the fire. The residents of the home were evacuated in an abundance of caution as the fire neared the home. No residents of the mobile home park were evacuated.
wtva.com
Tupelo Homeless Task Force collecting hoodies
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We are expecting colder temperatures this weekend so one local organization is offering free hoodies for those in need. The City of Tupelo Homeless Task Force has kicked off its hoodies drive for the homeless. The group is taking donations of used and new hoodies in...
wtva.com
Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in Prentiss County
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Prentiss County man is dead after a domestic violence incident Tuesday night. Sheriff Randy Tolar says his deputies went to home on County Road 5490 after getting a shots fired call, but his deputies say a person ran away from the home once they got there.
wtva.com
$50K won by lottery player in Iuka
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An individual who purchased a lottery ticket in Iuka won $50,000 in Tuesday’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from a Bluesky store on Battleground Drive. Mississippi Lottery did not identify the winner. A second $50,000-winning ticket was purchased in Gautier. According to the...
WAAY-TV
Town Creek man dead after being hit by vehicle that left the scene
A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That's about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene...
wtva.com
Governor celebrates new sawmill near Corinth
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a special trip to Alcorn County on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a brand-new sawmill. The Mission Forest Products sawmill is just outside the Corinth city limits. It’s a $160 million investment by Mission Forest Products and is expected to...
