Corinth, MS

WAAY-TV

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after injured teen flees home to escape attack

A Russellville man was found hiding in a bedroom closet and arrested Monday after sheriff's deputies received a report of him attacking his daughter. The young teenager told deputies she had run to a neighbor's house to escape the abuse, which started when 39-year-old Christopher Andrighetti learned she had told her mother about Andrighetti's social media activities and her concerns that he was having an affair, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
wtva.com

No injuries in Fulton house fire

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
FULTON, MS
WBBJ

Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street

JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
JACKSON, TN
wtva.com

New Albany police arrest teenager for firing gun at motel

NEW ALBANY, MS (WTVA) -- New Albany police arrested a teenager involved in a shooting at Hallmarc Inn. 19-year-old Omarion Green is being charged with shooting into an occupied building. Police chief Chris Robertson says the suspect accidentally fired the gun, with the bullet going through the wall of the...
NEW ALBANY, MS
wcbi.com

Pontotoc police release identity of liquor store robbery suspect

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – New details in a liquor store robbery have been released. We first told you about it Monday night at 10. Pontotoc Police said 22-year-old Darren Holbrook is facing charges for the hold-up. Investigators are just releasing his mugshot and identity. The armed robbery happened Monday...
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Teen missing in Itawamba County found

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police will get new license plate readers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new crime fighting tool is on its way to Tupelo. The city's police department will rent sixteen new license plate readers to go across the town. Fourteen will be mounted on utility poles and the other two will be mobile, so they can go where needed.
TUPELO, MS
waynecountynews.net

Forest Fire Threatens Waynesboro Residence

A wildfire broke out in the area of the Silver Pines Mobile Home Park in Waynesboro on Friday, November 4, advancing from the area of Elgie Dugger Road in a northern direction toward the park. Driven by strong southerly winds, the fire placed one residence behind the mobile home park in peril before TN Forestry bulldozers were able to quickly construct containment lines around the fire. The residents of the home were evacuated in an abundance of caution as the fire neared the home. No residents of the mobile home park were evacuated.
WAYNESBORO, TN
wtva.com

Tupelo Homeless Task Force collecting hoodies

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We are expecting colder temperatures this weekend so one local organization is offering free hoodies for those in need. The City of Tupelo Homeless Task Force has kicked off its hoodies drive for the homeless. The group is taking donations of used and new hoodies in...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

$50K won by lottery player in Iuka

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An individual who purchased a lottery ticket in Iuka won $50,000 in Tuesday’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from a Bluesky store on Battleground Drive. Mississippi Lottery did not identify the winner. A second $50,000-winning ticket was purchased in Gautier. According to the...
IUKA, MS
WAAY-TV

Town Creek man dead after being hit by vehicle that left the scene

A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That's about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene...
TOWN CREEK, AL
wtva.com

Governor celebrates new sawmill near Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a special trip to Alcorn County on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a brand-new sawmill. The Mission Forest Products sawmill is just outside the Corinth city limits. It’s a $160 million investment by Mission Forest Products and is expected to...
