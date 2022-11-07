A wildfire broke out in the area of the Silver Pines Mobile Home Park in Waynesboro on Friday, November 4, advancing from the area of Elgie Dugger Road in a northern direction toward the park. Driven by strong southerly winds, the fire placed one residence behind the mobile home park in peril before TN Forestry bulldozers were able to quickly construct containment lines around the fire. The residents of the home were evacuated in an abundance of caution as the fire neared the home. No residents of the mobile home park were evacuated.

WAYNESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO