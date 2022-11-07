ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

DuBois hosting shop local contest, $500 prize

By Tristan Klinefelter
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oI9e7_0j2Bdrme00

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –  Christmas may be 48 days away but many families will begin to shop soon.

This year the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is challenging residents with the Chamber Check-In. The contest will run from Sunday, November 20th to Tuesday, December 20th.

The Chamber Check-In Challenge invites individuals to check in (publicly on social media) at participating Chamber businesses, and “Tag” the Chamber (@DuBoisChamberofCommerce) for your name to be entered into a special Christmas Cash drawing of $500.

Event in Altoona raises money for communities in Africa

“We wanted to have this campaign where people can go shop locally for an entire month instead of just one day,” Morgan Shumaker, the Membership and Public Relations Coordinator at the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce said. “So what they’ll do is they’re going to go to our participating member locations. Look for one of the flyers that we’ll have up there. They’ll take a picture with it, post it publicly on social media whether that be Facebook or Instagram.”

Many local businesses have already joined the challenge and they are trying to make it easy to participate.

“You can drive in we load you up that sort of thing we snap a picture of the campaign and you’ll be on your way. We will have some deals in the future here and just to try and get people in the door and see what we’re all about,”  Fran Mcaninch, Owner of DuBois Feed Store said.

Residents can also get food as part of the challenge.

“The Chamber check-in challenge gives the local community incentive to come here and a chance to win $500,” General Manager of Bucks Pizza Chelsea Fremer said.

The important part of this campaign is getting residents to give back and shop locally.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“And with shopping local, it gives the money back to the community they say every dollar a certain amount of that goes back into the community as much as everybody shopping here. So we try and keep people off the bigger sites and come into us and we still like to see people and we like to have that face-to-face interaction,” Ace Hardware Manager Jordan Young said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Clearfield advocacy center to host fall festival

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – An upcoming festival hopes to provide an opportunity for the community to come together and shop locally. The Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County will be hosting a fall festival at the Copper Cork Event Center. The festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ebensburg’s 17th annual ‘Dickens of a Christmas’ approaching

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Communities across the Commonwealth have begun preparing for the upcoming holiday season, including Ebensburg Borough with its 17th annual “Dickens of a Christmas.” “Dickens of a Christmas” is a weekend-long family-oriented Christmas celebration based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” that takes place every year in Ebensburg. This year, it […]
EBENSBURG, PA
State College

Ten Thousand Villages announces biggest event of 2022

STATE COLLEGE — Ten Thousand Villages will hold its largest fair-trade event in the Centre Region Nov. 11-13. “As the pioneers of the global fairtrade movement, this nonprofit connects artisans from more than 25 countries to North America, providing a marketplace for their handcrafted goods,” said Kiernan T. Holland, executive director.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

REBELZ Food Truck Brings Late-Night Eats And Hospitality To Happy Valley

Based out of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, REBELZ food truck has certainly made its mark in State College throughout the past few months. REBELZ offers a “hodgepodge of American and European comfort cuisines” from classics like sliders and tacos to globally-inspired fusion cuisine, such as pierogies. On top of that, it also curates unique options such as taco hot dogs, buffalo pierogies, also known as “buffalogies,” and much more.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Ward to host Veterans Day dessert social in Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) will host a Veterans Day Dessert Social on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the American Legion Park Social Hall in Hollidaysburg. Ward and the American Legion Post 516 invite all area veterans, family members and friends to attend and pay tribute to their service to our country. […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Animated Christmas tree, village lighting comes to Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– The holidays are almost here and the city of Johnstown is getting ready to get in the spirit. The city will be having a 40′ animated Christmas tree and surrounding Christmas village at Central Park from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and then also from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Nov. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Downtown Johnstown to host Christmas Stroll & Light up Night

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The community of Johnstown is hosting some very festive Christmas events this year! They will be hosting a Christmas stroll and a Light up Night event. The events will take place on Friday, Nov. 19 from 6 – 8 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the main street […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Center City Church hosting free holiday events

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Center City Church is bringing two free programs to the Altoona community this holiday season. With Thanksgiving and Christmas fast approaching, the Center City Church is hosting a free community Thanksgiving Dinner along with “A City Christmas” event. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 starting at 4 p.m. at the Heritage Discovery […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Moshannon Valley Elementary celebrates Veterans Day

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Moshannon Valley Elementary students and staff celebrated veterans day with an assembly for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The event was held to honor those who serve and those who have fallen. It was also a teaching moment for the kids. “We have so many families and […]
MOSHANNON, PA
WTAJ

Veterans Leadership Program holding ‘Johnstown Stand Down’ event

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program is hosting its first-ever “Johnstown Stand Down” event for Veterans on Saturday. The Veterans Leadership Program events the Johnstown community to join them at the Johnstown Conference Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12 to honor our Veterans. All Veterans will receive free lunch, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Holiday Spectacular’ concert

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Symphony Orchestra announced its upcoming concert that will celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season. On Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m., join the orchestra at the Altoona Area High School Auditorium for their “Holiday Spectacular!” annual concert. It will feature local dancers in selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona to host 14th annual city-wide Thanksgiving dinner

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 14th annual city-wide Thanksgiving dinner is scheduled and will include take-out and dine-in options. The dinner is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon and until 2 p.m. Meals are free, and attendees will have the option to dine in or take their meals. The meal […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Holiday parade, tree lighting festivities coming to Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Downtown Hollidaysburg will soon be making spirits bright with its annual WinterFest parade, tree lighting and other holiday festivities later this month. The WinterFest parade will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. with a Light Up Night and Soup Sampling taking place on Friday, Nov. 25 from […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Mother’s Mission: Worldwide fire companies honor Central PA boy

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — After the death of her son, a Clearfield County mom is keeping his memory alive. Caison Conner always wanted to be a firefighter. “Anything fire-related, he had to have it,” Caison’s mom, Catherine, said. This love runs deep through his family. Both Catherine and her brother are lifetime volunteer firefighter members. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Veterans Day parades, ceremonies across Central PA

(WTAJ) – Veterans Day is November 11 and across the commonwealth parades and other events are being scheduled to celebrate those who have served and currently serve. ALTOONA: The Altoona Veterans Parade is scheduled to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. The parade will form at 8th Avenue & 17th Street at […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Fill a Truck Toy Drive in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria is teaming up with Lacue Chevrolet Buick for the holiday spirit of giving. The Fill a Truck Toy Drive will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. The two companies are collecting unwrapped gifts for children within the community. A free […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Swiss Club in Altoona celebrates Marine Corps 247th birthday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Marine Corps is celebrating their 247th birthday and one Altoona location is hosting a party. The Swiss Club of Altoona is inviting veterans and guests to join their celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The commandments message and cake cutting will take place at […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

National Fuel recently discussed with the Brookville Chamber the company’s history, its work in Jefferson County, and some of the issues shaping the energy industry in Pennsylvania and beyond. Courtesy of Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone school raises money for humane society

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Students at Tyrone High School are giving back this holiday season and raised money for some furry friends. The schools homecoming court raised nearly $14,000 to benefit the Central Pa Humane Society. “It was awesome because it was like I don’t think any of us thought we were going to […]
TYRONE, PA
wtaj.com

Meet Phoenix and Noble at Mending Hearts Animal Rescue

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mending Hearts Animal Rescue is an all-volunteer, nonprofit located in Hollidaysburg, PA area. It’s an animal rescue working to save the lives of dogs and cats in the 814. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with JoEllen Troxell from Mending Hearts Animal Rescue to...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy