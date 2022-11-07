DuBois hosting shop local contest, $500 prize

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Christmas may be 48 days away but many families will begin to shop soon.

This year the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is challenging residents with the Chamber Check-In. The contest will run from Sunday, November 20th to Tuesday, December 20th.

The Chamber Check-In Challenge invites individuals to check in (publicly on social media) at participating Chamber businesses, and “Tag” the Chamber (@DuBoisChamberofCommerce) for your name to be entered into a special Christmas Cash drawing of $500.

“We wanted to have this campaign where people can go shop locally for an entire month instead of just one day,” Morgan Shumaker, the Membership and Public Relations Coordinator at the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce said. “So what they’ll do is they’re going to go to our participating member locations. Look for one of the flyers that we’ll have up there. They’ll take a picture with it, post it publicly on social media whether that be Facebook or Instagram.”

Many local businesses have already joined the challenge and they are trying to make it easy to participate.

“You can drive in we load you up that sort of thing we snap a picture of the campaign and you’ll be on your way. We will have some deals in the future here and just to try and get people in the door and see what we’re all about,” Fran Mcaninch, Owner of DuBois Feed Store said.

Residents can also get food as part of the challenge.

“The Chamber check-in challenge gives the local community incentive to come here and a chance to win $500,” General Manager of Bucks Pizza Chelsea Fremer said.

The important part of this campaign is getting residents to give back and shop locally.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“And with shopping local, it gives the money back to the community they say every dollar a certain amount of that goes back into the community as much as everybody shopping here. So we try and keep people off the bigger sites and come into us and we still like to see people and we like to have that face-to-face interaction,” Ace Hardware Manager Jordan Young said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.