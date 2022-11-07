A parking deck predominantly used for the UNC Hospitals main campus in Chapel Hill is without power, as a vehicle fire on Thursday caused electrical damage at the site. Access to the Dogwood Parking Deck, which is located off East Drive and near Manning Drive, is limited as of Thursday afternoon, according to a UNC spokesperson. Earlier in the morning, the Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to the deck to put out an SUV parked on the first floor that was on fire. The blaze was put out by 10 a.m., according to the university, but the electrical system for the parking deck was damaged in the incident and caused the outage for the entire deck.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO