Durham County, NC

Walking lanes coming to Chapel Hill roads

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Town of Chapel Hill will paint walking lanes on Honeysuckle Road, Booker Creek Road, and Cleland Drive. This addition continues an ongoing effort to create space for pedestrians. The walking lanes are intended to be dedicated space for people walking on streets without sidewalks...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bus collision causes pile-up on New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bus used for transporting students collided with a car, causing a multi-vehicle pile-up along New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening. A CBS 17 crew as well as law enforcement officials responded to New Bern Avenue and Clarendon Crescent just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a bus and three cars involved in an accident.
RALEIGH, NC
Vehicle Fire Knocks Out Power to UNC Hospitals’ Dogwood Parking Deck

A parking deck predominantly used for the UNC Hospitals main campus in Chapel Hill is without power, as a vehicle fire on Thursday caused electrical damage at the site. Access to the Dogwood Parking Deck, which is located off East Drive and near Manning Drive, is limited as of Thursday afternoon, according to a UNC spokesperson. Earlier in the morning, the Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to the deck to put out an SUV parked on the first floor that was on fire. The blaze was put out by 10 a.m., according to the university, but the electrical system for the parking deck was damaged in the incident and caused the outage for the entire deck.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Person jumped out of Raleigh apartment to escape fire

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person jumped out of a burning building on Wednesday to escape an apartment fire. Before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the Pines of Ashton apartments off Sunnybrook Road near WakeMed's main campus. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 10:30 a.m., where smoke was billowing...
RALEIGH, NC
Pullen Park's Holiday Express tickets are officially sold out

RALEIGH, N.C. — Pullen Park's popular Holiday Express remains a hot ticket for families. Tickets for the event, which is returning after a two-year hiatus, sold out within 90 minutes on Thursday morning. The popular, family-friendly event, didn't take place in 2020 due to COVID-19. Then, in 2021, there...
RALEIGH, NC
City of Burlington preserves past through carousel reconstruction

Casey Lewis and his team have been working on the carousel house for the last year. The custom metalworks company frequently works with the city of Burlington. After over three years of restoration and reconstruction, the carousel house in Burlington is nearing completion. The final steps of the construction process are underway this month as the city’s Recreation and Parks Department prepares for the holiday season, but one of the biggest milestones was recently completed — reinstalling all of the carousel’s animals.
BURLINGTON, NC
Tanger Outlets Mebane Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Mebane is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle/Aerie, Banana Republic and Columbia are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
MEBANE, NC
Something’s brewing: Eno River Brewing site finally progressing

Excitement is building and noticeable progress is being made at the future site of Eno River Brewing, as the developers released plans and renderings of what will be Hillsborough’s first full-service brewery since Mystery Brewing closed in 2018. “We’re getting there,” said Jason Crowe, who is one of the...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
'Be a Santa to a Senior' this year via this program

In its 19th year, the program features holiday trees with ornaments featuring seniors' first names and their desired gifts. The trees will be up through Monday, Dec. 5 at the following locations:. Abbottswood, 7900 Creedmoor Rd., Raleigh, 27613. Charron's Deli & Café, 120 E. Main St., Youngsville, 27596. Culver's,...
RALEIGH, NC
Egg prices soar as farmers battle inflation, avian flu

NASHVILLE, N.C. — The demand for eggs remains high as consumers search for an affordable protein source. However, avian flu outbreaks across the country have stunted the supply of eggs. Egg farmers have also faced rising costs for fuel, labor, materials and feed for their hens. “The last three...
NASH COUNTY, NC
Raleigh, NC
