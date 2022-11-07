Read full article on original website
cbs17
Sewer repairs in Wendell and Durham altering traffic, closing part of road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic lanes will be reduced within the 1000 block of Edgemont Road in Wendell between Greenhouse Road and Coopers Hawk Trail for a sewer service repair. Repair is underway and estimated to be completed by 5 p.m. this evening, the City of Raleigh said. Access...
cbs17
Need for speed: Amazon facility in Durham is built to get orders out quickly
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly opened Amazon facility in Durham is just one of two in North Carolina that can get you your items within hours of ordering. CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia got a rare behind-the-scene look to find out how that is accomplished. It is...
cbs17
That was fast! Raleigh’s Holiday Express sells out in less than 90 minutes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We hope you didn’t wait to get tickets for Raleigh’s Holiday Express — because it’s already sold out. The popular event at Pullen Park sold out in less than 90 minutes Thursday. The Holiday Express is back this year after a...
WRAL
Walking lanes coming to Chapel Hill roads
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Town of Chapel Hill will paint walking lanes on Honeysuckle Road, Booker Creek Road, and Cleland Drive. This addition continues an ongoing effort to create space for pedestrians. The walking lanes are intended to be dedicated space for people walking on streets without sidewalks...
cbs17
Bus collision causes pile-up on New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bus used for transporting students collided with a car, causing a multi-vehicle pile-up along New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening. A CBS 17 crew as well as law enforcement officials responded to New Bern Avenue and Clarendon Crescent just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a bus and three cars involved in an accident.
Empty Smith Homes buildings to be used for Greensboro police training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will be holding a training session Thursday around empty apartment buildings that are scheduled for demolition in the near future. Greensboro City officials said the training will be held on the North side of Smith Homes in the vacant apartment buildings to give officers a chance to conduct their training.
cbs17
Oh, deer! Triangle researchers looking into impact of development on deer population, movement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country. As the Triangle expands with more development, researchers at North Carolina State University want to know how white-tailed deer move through the growing suburban area. They’re also looking at how deer behavior, movement and...
'It isn't great to not have a solid roof:' Durham woman still recovering from Ian worries as Nicole looms
DURHAM, N.C. — Just weeks after Ian impacted North Carolina, tropical depression Nicole is threatening the state with heavy rain, winds and isolated tornadoes. Some Triangle families, still recovering from Ian's damage, are watching Nicole's approach warily. Repairs from the last storm are far from finished – and she's...
This bakery makes the best pastries in NC, report finds. Why customers crave them
Here’s what to know about the No. 1 shop.
chapelboro.com
Vehicle Fire Knocks Out Power to UNC Hospitals’ Dogwood Parking Deck
A parking deck predominantly used for the UNC Hospitals main campus in Chapel Hill is without power, as a vehicle fire on Thursday caused electrical damage at the site. Access to the Dogwood Parking Deck, which is located off East Drive and near Manning Drive, is limited as of Thursday afternoon, according to a UNC spokesperson. Earlier in the morning, the Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to the deck to put out an SUV parked on the first floor that was on fire. The blaze was put out by 10 a.m., according to the university, but the electrical system for the parking deck was damaged in the incident and caused the outage for the entire deck.
Warehouses give way to apartment towers, bus station in Raleigh’s Warehouse District
The old Dillon Supply Co. headquarters is coming down, to be replaced by 560 apartments and a station for GoRaleigh and GoTriangle buses.
Person jumped out of Raleigh apartment to escape fire
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person jumped out of a burning building on Wednesday to escape an apartment fire. Before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the Pines of Ashton apartments off Sunnybrook Road near WakeMed's main campus. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 10:30 a.m., where smoke was billowing...
Used car prices so high in Raleigh area, some are now considered unaffordable
A recent survey found Raleigh ranked 21st out of 50 big metro areas where the price of the average used car here increased.
Pullen Park's Holiday Express tickets are officially sold out
RALEIGH, N.C. — Pullen Park's popular Holiday Express remains a hot ticket for families. Tickets for the event, which is returning after a two-year hiatus, sold out within 90 minutes on Thursday morning. The popular, family-friendly event, didn't take place in 2020 due to COVID-19. Then, in 2021, there...
elonnewsnetwork.com
City of Burlington preserves past through carousel reconstruction
Casey Lewis and his team have been working on the carousel house for the last year. The custom metalworks company frequently works with the city of Burlington. After over three years of restoration and reconstruction, the carousel house in Burlington is nearing completion. The final steps of the construction process are underway this month as the city’s Recreation and Parks Department prepares for the holiday season, but one of the biggest milestones was recently completed — reinstalling all of the carousel’s animals.
Tanger Outlets Mebane Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Mebane is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle/Aerie, Banana Republic and Columbia are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
newsoforange.com
Something’s brewing: Eno River Brewing site finally progressing
Excitement is building and noticeable progress is being made at the future site of Eno River Brewing, as the developers released plans and renderings of what will be Hillsborough’s first full-service brewery since Mystery Brewing closed in 2018. “We’re getting there,” said Jason Crowe, who is one of the...
WRAL
'Be a Santa to a Senior' this year via this program
In its 19th year, the program features holiday trees with ornaments featuring seniors' first names and their desired gifts. The trees will be up through Monday, Dec. 5 at the following locations:. Abbottswood, 7900 Creedmoor Rd., Raleigh, 27613. Charron's Deli & Café, 120 E. Main St., Youngsville, 27596. Culver's,...
Egg prices soar as farmers battle inflation, avian flu
NASHVILLE, N.C. — The demand for eggs remains high as consumers search for an affordable protein source. However, avian flu outbreaks across the country have stunted the supply of eggs. Egg farmers have also faced rising costs for fuel, labor, materials and feed for their hens. “The last three...
What the Triangle can expect from Tropical Storm Nicole: Less rain, possible tornadoes
Though the overall impact in Raleigh and Durham has lessened, there’s one area that forecasters are “a little worried” about.
