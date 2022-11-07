Read full article on original website
Water main break in Allentown now fixed
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A water main break caused a mess on a road in Allentown, cutting off service to about 20 customers. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night in the first block of North Second Street. The Lehigh County Authority says an 8" main broke. Crews were able...
Vehicle hits building, gas meter in Emmaus; nobody injured
EMMAUS, Pa. - Some businesses in Emmaus, Lehigh County were temporarily evacuated after a vehicle hit a building and a gas meter Thursday. Emmaus Police responded to the 1000 block of Chestnut Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. for the report of a car into a building with a gas leak. Officers found the meter in the front parking lot at a travel agency was hit, according to a news release from borough police.
Apartment complex opens in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new apartment complex in the heart of Allentown is now open. The ribbon was cut Thursday at The Hive Residences on North 7th Street, between Linden and West Turner streets. The complex has studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments spread out across two buildings, as well as...
Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
Dieruff High School dismisses early after tips warn of potential violence, cops say
Allentown’s Dieruff High School was placed on lockdown followed by an early dismissal Thursday after tips came in warning of potential violence there, according to a news release from city police. Allentown police and the Allentown School District received an anonymous tip through Pennsylvania’s Safe2Say Something program, indicating a...
Substation Fire Causes Knocks Power Around Allentown, City Says
A fire at an electrical substation left parts of Allentown without power early on Monday, Nov. 7, city officials said. City Hall announced that large swaths of Center City, and First Ward, and "other areas" were le without electricity in a Tweet just before 9 a.m. Fire officials identified a...
Broken water valve repaired in Electric City
SCRANTON, Pa. — A water problem flooded several blocks and closed a school in Scranton. A water valve broke on a 12-inch main near the corner of North Main Avenue and West Market Street before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Three blocks of North Main Avenue were flooded with several inches...
Easton waives certain parking fees for holiday season
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved waiving certain parking fees during the upcoming holiday season. The fees will be waived for the South Third Street and Northampton Street lots, in addition to on-street metered parking spaces. The waivers begin Black Friday, Nov. 25, and run Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18.
Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
Police: No evidence tip about potential shooting at Dieruff High school was credible
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown say there is no evidence that multiple tips about potential violence at Dieruff High School were credible. The Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School District received an anonymous tip Thursday through the Safe2Say Something program that a potential shooting would occur at the school, according to a news release from city police.
Smoke in Palmer Township hotel leaves investigators searching for fire
Firefighters from the eastern edge of the Lehigh Valley responded Thursday morning to a suspicious incident at a Palmer Township hotel, an official reports. Palmer firefighters initially were called at 8:12 a.m. for a fire alarm at the Red Roof Inn at the 25th Street Shopping Center, police officer and municipal fire department Deputy Chief Jim Alercia told lehighvalleylive.com.
Power is restored to more than 20,000 Allentown residents Monday morning (UPDATE)
More than 20,000 Allentown residents lost power briefly Monday morning, according to PPL Electric Utiltiies. The outages were widespread throughout the city around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to an outage map on the PPL Electric Utilities website. By 9:40 a.m. the number of outages was down to about...
Person hit by moving propeller at LVIA
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - One person is hurt after getting into a freak accident at Lehigh Valley International Airport. First responders were called just before 11:30 a.m. to an aircraft ramp on the complex. Airport officials say someone was hit by a moving propeller and was taken to the hospital...
Bernville residents make plea to address Route 183 safety
BERNVILLE, Pa. – Dozens of people filled the cafeteria inside the Penn-Bernville Elementary School for a town hall, raising concerns about issues including speeding and illegal passing on Route 183. It's a road Jeffrey Strause said he has been traveling for 40 years. "The traffic has continually gotten worse...
Section of I-81 south in Luzerne Co. closes due to crash
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A crash in Luzerne County shut down a section of Interstate 81 southbound. According to PennDOT, I-81 southbound closed beginning at mile marker 172, but reopened around 2 PM.
Easton's public works director accused of following 2 kids, threatening 1 of them
EASTON, Pa. - One of Easton's top officials has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment after a reported incident involving two kids in the city. Public Works Director Dave Hopkins was arraigned in district court late Thursday afternoon. 69 News reached out to the city for an interview but...
Plans for a new apartment building and townhome development approved by Bethlehem Planning Commission
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Planning Commission reviewed two land developments in Thursday’s planning meeting. Both development’s plans were approved to move forward. The first of the two presented developments is a three-story, 36-unit apartment building to be erected at 2854 Linden Street. The second proposed development, with no current address, consists of a four-unit, two bed, two bath townhome rental project on the corner of Frankfurt and Pulaski Streets.
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
Section of Lake Scranton Walking Path to Temporarily Close
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania American Water announced today that part of the walking path around the Lake Scranton reservoir will temporarily close to pedestrian traffic on Thursday, November 10. The walking path will be closed from the area where the path meets the roadway at the small...
Pedestrian struck and killed in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 56-year-old woman from Hanover Township is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Luzerne County. The Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township was shut down between Fellows Ave and Oxford Street after the late afternoon wreck. The coroner was called to the...
