Water main break in Allentown now fixed

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A water main break caused a mess on a road in Allentown, cutting off service to about 20 customers. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night in the first block of North Second Street. The Lehigh County Authority says an 8" main broke. Crews were able...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vehicle hits building, gas meter in Emmaus; nobody injured

EMMAUS, Pa. - Some businesses in Emmaus, Lehigh County were temporarily evacuated after a vehicle hit a building and a gas meter Thursday. Emmaus Police responded to the 1000 block of Chestnut Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. for the report of a car into a building with a gas leak. Officers found the meter in the front parking lot at a travel agency was hit, according to a news release from borough police.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Apartment complex opens in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new apartment complex in the heart of Allentown is now open. The ribbon was cut Thursday at The Hive Residences on North 7th Street, between Linden and West Turner streets. The complex has studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments spread out across two buildings, as well as...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley

EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
EASTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Broken water valve repaired in Electric City

SCRANTON, Pa. — A water problem flooded several blocks and closed a school in Scranton. A water valve broke on a 12-inch main near the corner of North Main Avenue and West Market Street before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Three blocks of North Main Avenue were flooded with several inches...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton waives certain parking fees for holiday season

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved waiving certain parking fees during the upcoming holiday season. The fees will be waived for the South Third Street and Northampton Street lots, in addition to on-street metered parking spaces. The waivers begin Black Friday, Nov. 25, and run Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: No evidence tip about potential shooting at Dieruff High school was credible

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown say there is no evidence that multiple tips about potential violence at Dieruff High School were credible. The Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School District received an anonymous tip Thursday through the Safe2Say Something program that a potential shooting would occur at the school, according to a news release from city police.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Smoke in Palmer Township hotel leaves investigators searching for fire

Firefighters from the eastern edge of the Lehigh Valley responded Thursday morning to a suspicious incident at a Palmer Township hotel, an official reports. Palmer firefighters initially were called at 8:12 a.m. for a fire alarm at the Red Roof Inn at the 25th Street Shopping Center, police officer and municipal fire department Deputy Chief Jim Alercia told lehighvalleylive.com.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person hit by moving propeller at LVIA

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - One person is hurt after getting into a freak accident at Lehigh Valley International Airport. First responders were called just before 11:30 a.m. to an aircraft ramp on the complex. Airport officials say someone was hit by a moving propeller and was taken to the hospital...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bernville residents make plea to address Route 183 safety

BERNVILLE, Pa. – Dozens of people filled the cafeteria inside the Penn-Bernville Elementary School for a town hall, raising concerns about issues including speeding and illegal passing on Route 183. It's a road Jeffrey Strause said he has been traveling for 40 years. "The traffic has continually gotten worse...
WFMZ-TV Online

Plans for a new apartment building and townhome development approved by Bethlehem Planning Commission

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Planning Commission reviewed two land developments in Thursday’s planning meeting. Both development’s plans were approved to move forward. The first of the two presented developments is a three-story, 36-unit apartment building to be erected at 2854 Linden Street. The second proposed development, with no current address, consists of a four-unit, two bed, two bath townhome rental project on the corner of Frankfurt and Pulaski Streets.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WOLF

Section of Lake Scranton Walking Path to Temporarily Close

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania American Water announced today that part of the walking path around the Lake Scranton reservoir will temporarily close to pedestrian traffic on Thursday, November 10. The walking path will be closed from the area where the path meets the roadway at the small...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian struck and killed in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 56-year-old woman from Hanover Township is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Luzerne County. The Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township was shut down between Fellows Ave and Oxford Street after the late afternoon wreck. The coroner was called to the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

