Car crashes into Georgia elementary school injuring multiple students

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A driver crashed into an Atlanta-area elementary school classroom on Monday morning, injuring several students.

According to ABC affiliate WSB-TV , the driver, who has not been identified, crashed into a brick wall outside of a classroom where “22 fifth-grade students were” at the Ivy Prep Academy in DeKalb County.

School officials tell WSB-TV that children “were heard screaming” and were running away from the crash scene around 10:30 a.m. Of those injured, three students and the driver were taken to an area hospital.

At this time, the circumstances that led up to the crash are not clear, and it is also unclear if the driver will face any charges. The conditions of the injured children are unknown.

