ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Car crashes into Georgia elementary school injuring multiple students

By Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbgQU_0j2Bdi5L00

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A driver crashed into an Atlanta-area elementary school classroom on Monday morning, injuring several students.

According to ABC affiliate WSB-TV , the driver, who has not been identified, crashed into a brick wall outside of a classroom where “22 fifth-grade students were” at the Ivy Prep Academy in DeKalb County.

Sheriff: Georgia cyclist dies after being hit by 2 motorists, one fled

School officials tell WSB-TV that children “were heard screaming” and were running away from the crash scene around 10:30 a.m. Of those injured, three students and the driver were taken to an area hospital.

At this time, the circumstances that led up to the crash are not clear, and it is also unclear if the driver will face any charges. The conditions of the injured children are unknown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 4

Related
fox5atlanta.com

2 shot outside DeKalb County shopping center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crime scene tape surrounded a busy DeKalb County shopping center Wednesday evening after a double shooting. Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to the shopping center located in the 3200 block of Tucker Norcross Road. DeKalb County police say officers found a man and woman,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Two teenage Gainesville brothers charged in Hall County murder

Two teenage brothers from Gainesville were arrested late Wednesday evening in connection with the shooting death of a man Tuesday morning on Brown Street. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Jamarco Patton, 16, and Syn'sere Antrell Deshaun Patton, 17, were both charged as adults with felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the death of Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jonesboro residents interrupting car break-in met with gunfire

JONESBORO, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a car break-in that led to a shooting inside a Jonesboro neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Residents on Winding Way Lane were awakened by the sound of gunfire when homeowners confronted two people trying to break into their car and the suspects opened fire.
JONESBORO, GA
WHIO Dayton

Officials: Man wanted in ex-girlfriend’s murder in Georgia found dead in creek

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend was found dead in a creek in Villa Rica, Georgia, officials said. According to WSB-TV, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said in a news conference Monday that Harold Dakers, 34, allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend, Kaleshia Lyons, 29, on Friday. When Lyons was murdered, Dakers was reportedly out on bond on charges that were related to her in a nearby county, but no specifics on those charges were shared.
VILLA RICA, GA
11Alive

Shooting at Midtown gas station leaves one man injured

ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after being shot at an Atlanta gas station early Wednesday morning, according to Atlanta Police. This happened at a Chevron station just after midnight on Ponce de Leon Avenue. At this time, details are limited and Atlanta Police have not said...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy