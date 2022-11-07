Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Alaska State Trooper’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit seized thousands of counterfeit pills and dozens of grams of heroin and arrested three men following a multi-day investigation in the Fairbanks region. According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, Arizona...
Dozens of complaints revealed from Arizona DCS on Valley Group Home
The ABC15 Investigators reviewed dozens of pages of government of documents about North Star Independent Living Service.
AZFamily
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?
PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
azmarijuana.com
New Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Arizona on Nov 11
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Mint Cannabis will celebrate the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Beware of scammers trying to steal your down payment
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences. Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Updated:...
Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child
Tucson, with its heat and dryness that mitigate my chronic pain, proximity to the beaches of Mexico, diverse population, and year-round opportunities for hiking and mountain biking, is the perfect city to raise our two children. Yet, like many other families, my husband, Amit, and I plan to leave our dream home to protect our […] The post Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Texas Department of Public Safety 'expert' tracker follows footprints to 300 pounds of narcotics
Texas Operation Lone Star tracker followed foot tracks for 4 miles to find 300 pounds of marijuana concealed beneath rocks in Big Bend National Park.
kyma.com
Life in prison for the man who murdered Oregon woman in 2020
(KYMA, KECY) - After two years in court, the man convicted of murdering a 22-year-old woman from Oregon was sentenced to life in prison. 23-year-old Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, in the death of Kirstion Fish. The sentence came down last week. Prosecutors say Aguilar claimed Fish...
AZFamily
New results from Maricopa County ballot drop
Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
Idaho man gets 3.5 years in prison for smuggling ammunition through Arizona-Mexico border
PHOENIX — A 45-year-old Idaho man was sentenced last week to three and a half years in prison for smuggling ammunition into Mexico through the Arizona-Mexico border, authorities said. Adrian Guadalupe Valdez will serve 42 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to smuggling goods from the country, Attorney...
AZFamily
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
Records Shed Light on Abbott’s Secretive Border Wall Boondoggle
As Texas’ construction plans ramp up, records show the state has spent at least $220,000 on rural properties in Cameron and Val Verde Counties. So far, the realization of those plans—not counting some stretches of razor wire-topped chain link fence, stacked shipping containers, and concrete highway barriers—has been limited to a remote parcel of public land in rural and flood-prone Starr County owned by the Texas General Land Office, where contractors recently completed just under two miles of 30-foot-tall steel bollard fencing.
fox10phoenix.com
No Address': Film crew highlighting nationwide homeless problem comes to Arizona
A new feature film called "No Address" is being shot to address America's homeless problem. The film crew visited areas with the worst homeless crises - and thought brought them here to Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Two charged after standoff in Picture Rocks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man and woman have been taken into custody after they allegedly were involved in a standoff with authorities on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop a car driven by Christina Rivera, 39, near West Manville Road and North Reservation Road, but she reportedly kept driving.
KOLD-TV
Democrats have a chance to take AZ Senate for first time in 30 years
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “There is some uncertainly on how the legislature is going to look at this point,” said Doug Cole, the COO of AZ Highground, Inc., a political consulting firm in Phoenix. Some races were very close as we talked, like in State Senate...
DPS: Man killed on Loop 202 after trying to get wheelbarrow off freeway
PHOENIX — A man died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a car while attempting to get a wheelbarrow off the Loop 202 freeway, authorities say. The incident had closed off the northbound lanes near 51st Avenue and was causing traffic delays, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Comments / 5