Nogales, AZ

AZFamily

Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?

Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility.
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?

PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
azmarijuana.com

New Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Arizona on Nov 11

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Mint Cannabis will celebrate the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17...
AZFamily

Beware of scammers trying to steal your down payment

Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
Arizona Mirror

Why we're planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child

Tucson, with its heat and dryness that mitigate my chronic pain, proximity to the beaches of Mexico, diverse population, and year-round opportunities for hiking and mountain biking, is the perfect city to raise our two children. Yet, like many other families, my husband, Amit, and I plan to leave our dream home to protect our […] The post Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kyma.com

Life in prison for the man who murdered Oregon woman in 2020

(KYMA, KECY) - After two years in court, the man convicted of murdering a 22-year-old woman from Oregon was sentenced to life in prison. 23-year-old Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, in the death of Kirstion Fish. The sentence came down last week. Prosecutors say Aguilar claimed Fish...
AZFamily

New results from Maricopa County ballot drop

Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
AZFamily

Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley

Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money.
Texas Observer

Records Shed Light on Abbott's Secretive Border Wall Boondoggle

As Texas’ construction plans ramp up, records show the state has spent at least $220,000 on rural properties in Cameron and Val Verde Counties. So far, the realization of those plans—not counting some stretches of razor wire-topped chain link fence, stacked shipping containers, and concrete highway barriers—has been limited to a remote parcel of public land in rural and flood-prone Starr County owned by the Texas General Land Office, where contractors recently completed just under two miles of 30-foot-tall steel bollard fencing.
KOLD-TV

Two charged after standoff in Picture Rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man and woman have been taken into custody after they allegedly were involved in a standoff with authorities on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop a car driven by Christina Rivera, 39, near West Manville Road and North Reservation Road, but she reportedly kept driving.
