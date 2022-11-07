Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
What will Tropical Storm Nicole do in South Carolina?
The latest on Nicole as she moves closer to South Carolina. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and chance of tornadoes.
FOX Carolina
CDC: SC is 1 of 4 states and territories with ‘very high’ flu related illnesses
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flu season is here and there are some grim numbers to report: 17 states are reporting high hospitalization rates and South Carolina is among the top four states and territories with the highest number of cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Margaret Sullivan,...
WLTX.com
How and when Hurricane Nicole is expected to impact South Carolina
Hurricane Nicole is expected to move over Florida on Thursday. Here's what we're expecting to see in South Carolina -- and when.
WRDW-TV
Online service helps South Carolina families receive child care help
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Social Services announces the launch of the South Carolina Voucher online application portal for families to receive child care assistance, effective as of Oct. 13. According to the department, this online service now allows families to apply for child care financial assistance online...
cn2.com
Flu Season Hits Earlier Than Expected
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Sadly two people, a child and an adult have died from the flu so far this year in the Palmetto state, both from the Midlands region according to South Carolina DHEC. Healthcare leaders saying the flu season started earlier than usual this year...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
Dangerous Cities in South Carolina
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
greenville.com
South Carolina Health Leaders Caution Residents to Take Actions to Reduce Impacts of Respiratory Illnesses
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA), Lexington Medical Center (LMC), McLeod Health, Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), and Prisma Health are teaming up to caution residents to take actions now to reduce impacts of respiratory illnesses on our state’s families and hospitals.
wtoc.com
Farmers hopeful Nicole doesn’t damage what remains of cotton crops
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia cotton farmers say this might be their best crop in years, but the part that’s still in the field could certainly be damaged as Nicole passes through. The bands of wind and rain started midday Thursday, stirring cotton plants still in the fields....
WJCL
Election Results: Voters decide South Carolina state seats, measures
Several state seats and measures were decided in South Carolina's 2022 midterm election. Several state seats and measures were decided in South Carolina's 2022 midterm election.
Here’s when Tropical Storm Nicole could begin impacting Charleston
NOTE: This story is no longer being updated. Click or tap here for the latest information. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. The storm is then expected to make a northern turn toward Georgia and South […]
South Carolina Woman Scores $200,000 Lottery Win With Rare Purchase
"Are you kidding me?"
cn2.com
Republicans Lead Voter Turnout Across the Tri-County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An estimated 1,000 poll workers worked throughout the Tri-County on Election Day and the final numbers for many local races are finally coming in between 10 and 11 PM today. 2022 Election – Voter Turnout. South Carolina – 50.3%. York County...
WYFF4.com
Ellen Weaver wins race for SC Superintendent of Education in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Republican candidate Ellen Weaver has won the race for the superintendent of education in South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. Weaver beat out Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis. Weaver is the founder of Palmetto Promise Institute. She touts her decades of experience in business, managing a...
WLTX.com
The severe side of tropical weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nicole is expected to make landfall in the coming days in Florida before it begins to move through the southeast. While damaging winds will be the biggest concern down in the Sunshine State, here in South Carolina, that threat appears to be lower. This doesn’t mean...
Here are the key election results from South Carolina
View live election results for key contests in South Carolina. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Closings: Schools, offices announce schedule changes due to TS Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some schools, programs, and offices have moved to eLearning or remote work Thursday, Nov. 10. Charleston County School District will switch to eLearning and remote work Friday, Nov. 11. All school and district buildings will be closed...
WYFF4.com
3 South Carolina Powerball tickets will mean big money for lucky customers, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a single ticket sold in California won the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash,), officials said a ticket worth $1 million was purchased in South Carolina. The winning Powerball number for Monday, Nov. 7 were:. 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and...
WYFF4.com
Grandfather killed, 2 grandchildren injured in South Carolina crash, officials say
(Video above is from Tuesday WYFF News 4 at Noon.) The coroner released the name of a driver killed Tuesday in a crash while he was hauling a boat in the Upstate. Jerald Waymon Burdette, 57, was pulling the boat with his truck to take his grandchildren fishing, officials said.
furman.edu
Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education
Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
