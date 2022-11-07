ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WRDW-TV

Online service helps South Carolina families receive child care help

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Social Services announces the launch of the South Carolina Voucher online application portal for families to receive child care assistance, effective as of Oct. 13. According to the department, this online service now allows families to apply for child care financial assistance online...
cn2.com

Flu Season Hits Earlier Than Expected

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Sadly two people, a child and an adult have died from the flu so far this year in the Palmetto state, both from the Midlands region according to South Carolina DHEC. Healthcare leaders saying the flu season started earlier than usual this year...
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in South Carolina

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
greenville.com

South Carolina Health Leaders Caution Residents to Take Actions to Reduce Impacts of Respiratory Illnesses

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA), Lexington Medical Center (LMC), McLeod Health, Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), and Prisma Health are teaming up to caution residents to take actions now to reduce impacts of respiratory illnesses on our state’s families and hospitals.
wtoc.com

Farmers hopeful Nicole doesn’t damage what remains of cotton crops

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia cotton farmers say this might be their best crop in years, but the part that’s still in the field could certainly be damaged as Nicole passes through. The bands of wind and rain started midday Thursday, stirring cotton plants still in the fields....
cn2.com

Republicans Lead Voter Turnout Across the Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An estimated 1,000 poll workers worked throughout the Tri-County on Election Day and the final numbers for many local races are finally coming in between 10 and 11 PM today. 2022 Election – Voter Turnout. South Carolina – 50.3%. York County...
WLTX.com

The severe side of tropical weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nicole is expected to make landfall in the coming days in Florida before it begins to move through the southeast. While damaging winds will be the biggest concern down in the Sunshine State, here in South Carolina, that threat appears to be lower. This doesn’t mean...
furman.edu

Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education

Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
