Boulder County, CO

The Denver Gazette

Police arrest second relative of man suspected in quadruple homicide

A second relative of a man wanted for shooting and killing four people in Aurora has been arrested for allegedly helping the suspect evade police. Carlos Casillas-Flores, 22, was arrested today in Denver by Aurora Police Fugitive Officers. He is the cousin of 21-year-old Joseph Castorena, the quadruple homicide suspect. Castorena remains at-large, the department said on Twitter.
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

An officer involved crash leads to drug bust

A woman was arrested for crashing into a Longmont Police officer. It was later discovered that she was in possession of fentynal and narcotics. On Wednesday, Longmont Police Officer Sheena Wilson pulled up behind a silver Toyota Tacoma stopped at a red light at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Main Street.
LONGMONT, CO
1310kfka.com

Suspected gang member from Greeley due in court on drug charge

A Greeley man is arrested after police said he sold large amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Ramiro Carrillo met the undercover officer in a gas station parking lot in LaSalle in August and sold him a half-ounce of cocaine for $600, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’s due in court next week to face a charge of unlawful drug distribution near a school. Police said Carrillo is a member of the southside gang “Big Happy.” Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Deceased identified in officer involved shooting

Early Tuesday morning, an officer from the Lafayette Police Department fired their weapon after being fired upon. The incident resulted in the death of one suspect who was identified by the Boulder County Coroner today. Ethan Huiras, a 20-year-old man, was part of two people who stole a vehicle in...
LAFAYETTE, CO
9NEWS

Lafayette woman's car stolen twice in one week

LAFAYETTE, Colorado — A car theft suspect is dead and a police officer is in recovery after a shooting at a Lafayette gas station Tuesday morning. Lafayette Police said they tracked a stolen car to a Circle K at South Boulder Road, just east of Highway 287. "I was...
LAFAYETTE, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins police officer fired after domestic violence charges

A Fort Collins police officer, accused in a domestic violence case, has been fired. Police Chief Jeff Swoboda announced Wednesday that the Valeri Pedraza was no longer employed by the agency after an internal investigation determined she violated police policies. She had previously been on paid leave since May when the alleged incident occurred. The internal investigation has no impact on the criminal case. Pedraza was charged with third-degree assault and domestic violence in the case following an off-duty incident. She was further charged with violating a protection order after her arrest. She’s pleaded not guilty in the case.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Man fatally stabbed on East Colfax Avenue, suspect in custody

DENVER — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing Tuesday morning in Denver. The victim was stabbed in the 1600 block of E. Colfax Avenue and later died from his injuries, according to Denver Police. The victim's name will be released by the Denver coroner's office.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two police officers criminally charged in horrific train collision

Two police officers face charges in a train collision debacle which went viral last month after shocking police body-worn camera video showed the locomotive crashing into a police car with a suspect inside. Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke announced three charges Monday against Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke including criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, reckless endangerment and second degree assault. The weapon in the charging document is described as a locomotive. ...
FORT LUPTON, CO
CBS Denver

2 officers dragged by suspects in stolen vehicle near in Denver

Two Denver police officers were dragged by suspects driving away in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday morning. According to the DPD tweet, officers were responding to the report of a stolen vehicle in the area of E 13th Ave and Elizabeth Street. Two officers tried to speak to the suspects, but the driver of the stolen car started to drive away, and both DPD first responders were dragged. DPD says both officers do not appear to have serious injuries. There was no immediate vehicle or suspect information at the time of the tweet. 
DENVER, CO

