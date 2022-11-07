Read full article on original website
Could be months before anyone charged in gruesome Westminster hit-and-run
Marcus Joe Tapia, 29, was hit and killed by a driver around midnight Oct. 21 near West 74th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Westminster. The driver is accused of dragging his body before taking off.
Police arrest second relative of man suspected in quadruple homicide
A second relative of a man wanted for shooting and killing four people in Aurora has been arrested for allegedly helping the suspect evade police. Carlos Casillas-Flores, 22, was arrested today in Denver by Aurora Police Fugitive Officers. He is the cousin of 21-year-old Joseph Castorena, the quadruple homicide suspect. Castorena remains at-large, the department said on Twitter.
2 boys facing 100 counts in deadly Lakewood fire
Two boys are facing 100 counts each from a fire that killed a mother and daughter on Halloween.
An officer involved crash leads to drug bust
A woman was arrested for crashing into a Longmont Police officer. It was later discovered that she was in possession of fentynal and narcotics. On Wednesday, Longmont Police Officer Sheena Wilson pulled up behind a silver Toyota Tacoma stopped at a red light at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Main Street.
Search for answers continue nearly 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was killed in Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - JonBenet Ramsey was only six when she was reported missing in Colorado. Nearly 26 years later, authorities say they aren’t giving up on the cold case. Ramsey’s family reportedly found a ransom note inside their home on Dec. 26, 1996 and later in the day...
Suspected gang member from Greeley due in court on drug charge
A Greeley man is arrested after police said he sold large amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Ramiro Carrillo met the undercover officer in a gas station parking lot in LaSalle in August and sold him a half-ounce of cocaine for $600, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’s due in court next week to face a charge of unlawful drug distribution near a school. Police said Carrillo is a member of the southside gang “Big Happy.” Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Deceased identified in officer involved shooting
Early Tuesday morning, an officer from the Lafayette Police Department fired their weapon after being fired upon. The incident resulted in the death of one suspect who was identified by the Boulder County Coroner today. Ethan Huiras, a 20-year-old man, was part of two people who stole a vehicle in...
Man found shot to death in Northglenn
Police in Northglenn are investigating after a man was found shot to death near the area of Fox Run Parkway and Run CircleWednesday afternoon.
Lafayette woman's car stolen twice in one week
LAFAYETTE, Colorado — A car theft suspect is dead and a police officer is in recovery after a shooting at a Lafayette gas station Tuesday morning. Lafayette Police said they tracked a stolen car to a Circle K at South Boulder Road, just east of Highway 287. "I was...
Man found guilty almost one year after deadly shooting along Federal Boulevard
A man was found guilty almost one year after a deadly shooting along S. Federal Boulevard, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced.
Fort Collins police officer fired after domestic violence charges
A Fort Collins police officer, accused in a domestic violence case, has been fired. Police Chief Jeff Swoboda announced Wednesday that the Valeri Pedraza was no longer employed by the agency after an internal investigation determined she violated police policies. She had previously been on paid leave since May when the alleged incident occurred. The internal investigation has no impact on the criminal case. Pedraza was charged with third-degree assault and domestic violence in the case following an off-duty incident. She was further charged with violating a protection order after her arrest. She’s pleaded not guilty in the case.
Denver Police: controversial 'ShotSpotter' technology helped speed response to Colfax shooting
DENVER — When three suspects pulled up to a stop sign, got out of their car and opened fire on six people standing at East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street last week, Denver Police said a technology that detects the sound of gunfire first alerted them to the shooting.
Student in custody after displaying airsoft gun, running from police
Centaurus High School in the Boulder Valley School District was placed on "secure" Wednesday morning after a student allegedly displayed a weapon.
Murder suspects in apartment arson just 12 and 14 years old
Two boys not old enough to get a driver's permit now face two charges of first-degree murder and arson in a fire that killed a mother and her young daughter on Oct. 31.
Man fatally stabbed on East Colfax Avenue, suspect in custody
DENVER — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing Tuesday morning in Denver. The victim was stabbed in the 1600 block of E. Colfax Avenue and later died from his injuries, according to Denver Police. The victim's name will be released by the Denver coroner's office.
Car's owner shoots suspect as it is being stolen, police say
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A suspect was shot Wednesday morning while stealing a car from someone's driveway in Northglenn, police said. The Northglenn Police Department said officers responded to the 300 block of Brigitte Drive on a report of a car theft at around 8 a.m. Officers were told the...
Two police officers criminally charged in horrific train collision
Two police officers face charges in a train collision debacle which went viral last month after shocking police body-worn camera video showed the locomotive crashing into a police car with a suspect inside. Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke announced three charges Monday against Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke including criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, reckless endangerment and second degree assault. The weapon in the charging document is described as a locomotive. ...
2 juveniles arrested on charges of 1st-degree murder in deadly apartment fire
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to the deadly Halloween apartment fire that killed a mother and daughter.
They did it because they were kicked out: Disturbing details revealed in hearing
The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes...
2 officers dragged by suspects in stolen vehicle near in Denver
Two Denver police officers were dragged by suspects driving away in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday morning. According to the DPD tweet, officers were responding to the report of a stolen vehicle in the area of E 13th Ave and Elizabeth Street. Two officers tried to speak to the suspects, but the driver of the stolen car started to drive away, and both DPD first responders were dragged. DPD says both officers do not appear to have serious injuries. There was no immediate vehicle or suspect information at the time of the tweet.
