wcbi.com

Columbus City Council has chosen next police chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council knows who they want to lead the city’s police department. At a special meeting, this morning, council members and Mayor Keith Gaskin discussed the qualifications of the three finalists for the open Police Chief’s position and came to an agreement on who they want for the job.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

New developments arise in discussion about Sandfield Cemetery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new development in the City of Columbus’s discussion about the historic Sandfield Cemetery. The cemetery has been a regular topic since September when Columbus resident, Attorney Nicole Clinkscales, spoke to the council about upkeep, particularly in the eastern portion of the cemetery.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Nebraska sheriff’s deputy rounds out finalists for CPD chief

“I’m not going to be a failed police chief,” Wayne D. Hudson told a room full of about a dozen members of the Columbus Police Department Monday afternoon. “You have to invest in the department. … I told (the council) if they’re not going to invest in the agency, do not hire me.”
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Turner, Brown secure spots in county court judge runoff

The runoff for Oktibbeha County Court judge race is set. Lee Ann Turner and Charles Bruce Brown will face off on Nov. 29. Both are vying to become the first county court judge in Oktibbeha County, after the court was established due to the county reaching a population of 50,000 in the 2020 census.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
listenupyall.com

Mayor expresses hope Natchez police chief stays

NATCHEZ, Miss. –The mayor said he hopes Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry won’t resign to become head of the Columbus Police Department. Daughtry is one of three finalists for the job in the north Mississippi city. “I want him to stay in Natchez,” said Mayor Dan Gibson. “I...
NATCHEZ, MS
wcbi.com

GTWS, city leaders meet to discuss solutions for garbage issue

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A messy situation in Columbus may be improving. Golden Triangle Waste Services, which handles the city’s garbage collection, has been experiencing shortages in trucks and manpower. Those shortages have led to delays in garbage pick-up, and complaints from residents. Things reached a critical point...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Rotary Club honors veterans with special program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of the Columbus Rotary Club honored veterans today with their “One Nation Under God” program. This program looks at the history of the pledge of allegiance and talks about the American flag. U.S. Representative Trent Kelly joined the members today as their...
COLUMBUS, MS
pcherald.com

Sheriff’s Department Employee of the Month

Deputy Jody Elmore is the Sheriff’s Department’s Employee of the Month for November. He has been with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department almost three years. He attended the Jefferson County Reserve Class 26 Academy. Deputy Elmore is originally from Forkland, Alabama, but he has resided in Ethelsville for the last ten years and calls Pickens County home.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
myjrpaper.com

County celebrates jail groundbreaking

HAMILTON — Marion County Sheriff Kevin Williams and the Marion County Commission joined with government officials and leaders in the county to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Marion County Jail in Hamilton. The event took place at the future jail site located at the Bedford Industrial park in...
MARION COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Woman and infant not injured in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police claim a man drove through Columbus early Wednesday morning, Nov. 9 and shot at a car occupied by a woman and infant. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident began at approximately 8:30 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police claim Terence Barrow, 39,...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made for weekend burglary at Columbus credit union

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of breaking into a credit union in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, Willie Coley broke into the Columbus Municipal Credit Union after midnight Sunday, Nov. 6. Coley triggered the alarm at the Sixth Street North location. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Columbus pilot out of hospital after Monday crash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The pilot who ejected from a jet before it crashed Monday afternoon in Lowndes County is out of the hospital. The pilot suffered minor injuries, according to a Tuesday statement from the Columbus Air Force Base (CAFB). The pilot, who is an instructor, is in good...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Homeless Task Force collecting hoodies

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We are expecting colder temperatures this weekend so one local organization is offering free hoodies for those in need. The City of Tupelo Homeless Task Force has kicked off its hoodies drive for the homeless. The group is taking donations of used and new hoodies in...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ethics commission: Four Oktibbeha supervisors violated Open Meetings Act

Four Oktibbeha County supervisors violated the Open Meetings Act in February when they met with engineers in a series of sub-quorum meetings, according to a preliminary ruling by the Mississippi Ethics Commission. Board president Bricklee Miller, District 3 Supervisor Marvel Howard, District 2 Supervisor Orlando Trainer and District 5 Supervisor...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police arrest suspect during credit union robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An accused Columbus burglar was stopped in his tracks by an alarm and a police K9. 46-year-old Willie Coley is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers responding to an alarm at Columbus Municipal Credit Union found a broken window when they arrived. They...
COLUMBUS, MS

