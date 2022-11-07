Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Columbus City Council has chosen next police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council knows who they want to lead the city’s police department. At a special meeting, this morning, council members and Mayor Keith Gaskin discussed the qualifications of the three finalists for the open Police Chief’s position and came to an agreement on who they want for the job.
wcbi.com
New developments arise in discussion about Sandfield Cemetery
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new development in the City of Columbus’s discussion about the historic Sandfield Cemetery. The cemetery has been a regular topic since September when Columbus resident, Attorney Nicole Clinkscales, spoke to the council about upkeep, particularly in the eastern portion of the cemetery.
Commercial Dispatch
Nebraska sheriff’s deputy rounds out finalists for CPD chief
“I’m not going to be a failed police chief,” Wayne D. Hudson told a room full of about a dozen members of the Columbus Police Department Monday afternoon. “You have to invest in the department. … I told (the council) if they’re not going to invest in the agency, do not hire me.”
Commercial Dispatch
Turner, Brown secure spots in county court judge runoff
The runoff for Oktibbeha County Court judge race is set. Lee Ann Turner and Charles Bruce Brown will face off on Nov. 29. Both are vying to become the first county court judge in Oktibbeha County, after the court was established due to the county reaching a population of 50,000 in the 2020 census.
listenupyall.com
Mayor expresses hope Natchez police chief stays
NATCHEZ, Miss. –The mayor said he hopes Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry won’t resign to become head of the Columbus Police Department. Daughtry is one of three finalists for the job in the north Mississippi city. “I want him to stay in Natchez,” said Mayor Dan Gibson. “I...
wcbi.com
GTWS, city leaders meet to discuss solutions for garbage issue
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A messy situation in Columbus may be improving. Golden Triangle Waste Services, which handles the city’s garbage collection, has been experiencing shortages in trucks and manpower. Those shortages have led to delays in garbage pick-up, and complaints from residents. Things reached a critical point...
wcbi.com
Columbus Rotary Club honors veterans with special program
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of the Columbus Rotary Club honored veterans today with their “One Nation Under God” program. This program looks at the history of the pledge of allegiance and talks about the American flag. U.S. Representative Trent Kelly joined the members today as their...
wcbi.com
MUW President reflects on 20th anniversary of tornado in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -Today marks the 20th Anniversary of a disastrous Tornado that hit Lowndes County. One of the hardest hit areas was Downtown Columbus. The twister destroyed or damaged several buildings on the Mississippi University for Women campus. A warm and eerie day is how W President Nora...
wcbi.com
Murder suspect, on the run for months, arrested in West Point Monday
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in an April shooting death in Tupelo was captured in West Point. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task force arrested Nijel Hall Monday in West Point. Hall was wanted in connection with a shooting on April 8 of this year in Tupelo.
pcherald.com
Sheriff’s Department Employee of the Month
Deputy Jody Elmore is the Sheriff’s Department’s Employee of the Month for November. He has been with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department almost three years. He attended the Jefferson County Reserve Class 26 Academy. Deputy Elmore is originally from Forkland, Alabama, but he has resided in Ethelsville for the last ten years and calls Pickens County home.
myjrpaper.com
County celebrates jail groundbreaking
HAMILTON — Marion County Sheriff Kevin Williams and the Marion County Commission joined with government officials and leaders in the county to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Marion County Jail in Hamilton. The event took place at the future jail site located at the Bedford Industrial park in...
wtva.com
Woman and infant not injured in Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police claim a man drove through Columbus early Wednesday morning, Nov. 9 and shot at a car occupied by a woman and infant. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident began at approximately 8:30 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police claim Terence Barrow, 39,...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Parents react to possible year-round school in Tupelo
Big changes are possible for students and teachers in Tupelo. The school district is discussing switching to a year-round schedule.
wcbi.com
Ongoing Louisville murder trial has been dismissed, charges dropped
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – And just like that: case dismissed. Yesterday, a jury was selected for a murder trial in Winston County. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker were being charged with murder. They were being tried at the same time. But today, the case took a turn no one...
wtva.com
Stolen road signs is expensive, dangerous problem in Chickasaw County
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Chickasaw County has replaced at least 100 stolen and vandalized signs. This can be confusing and create problems for first responders answering emergency calls. Road Manager Doug Winter said it could lead to severe or deadly consequences for people who need emergency help. Anyone found guilty...
wtva.com
Arrest made for weekend burglary at Columbus credit union
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of breaking into a credit union in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, Willie Coley broke into the Columbus Municipal Credit Union after midnight Sunday, Nov. 6. Coley triggered the alarm at the Sixth Street North location. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers...
wtva.com
Columbus pilot out of hospital after Monday crash
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The pilot who ejected from a jet before it crashed Monday afternoon in Lowndes County is out of the hospital. The pilot suffered minor injuries, according to a Tuesday statement from the Columbus Air Force Base (CAFB). The pilot, who is an instructor, is in good...
wtva.com
Tupelo Homeless Task Force collecting hoodies
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We are expecting colder temperatures this weekend so one local organization is offering free hoodies for those in need. The City of Tupelo Homeless Task Force has kicked off its hoodies drive for the homeless. The group is taking donations of used and new hoodies in...
Commercial Dispatch
Ethics commission: Four Oktibbeha supervisors violated Open Meetings Act
Four Oktibbeha County supervisors violated the Open Meetings Act in February when they met with engineers in a series of sub-quorum meetings, according to a preliminary ruling by the Mississippi Ethics Commission. Board president Bricklee Miller, District 3 Supervisor Marvel Howard, District 2 Supervisor Orlando Trainer and District 5 Supervisor...
wcbi.com
Columbus police arrest suspect during credit union robbery
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An accused Columbus burglar was stopped in his tracks by an alarm and a police K9. 46-year-old Willie Coley is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers responding to an alarm at Columbus Municipal Credit Union found a broken window when they arrived. They...
