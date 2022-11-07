Read full article on original website
Date Night in Lake County, Florida - Scenic Dining
Especially once you have children, it becomes difficult to realize that you are still a couple and you need some alone time. So what are some good ideas for where to dine in Lake County, Florida? If you're looking for a restaurant with a great view, here are a few suggestions for places to try:
villages-news.com
AAC hears ‘wish list’ from residents for rebuild of Paradise Recreation Center
The Amenity Authority Committee heard a “wish list” this week from residents for the tear-down and rebuild of the Paradise Recreation Center on the Historic Side of The Villages. The estimated price tag of the complete reconstruction of the recreation center, including the swimming pool, is expected to...
villages-news.com
The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm
The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
fox35orlando.com
60-foot Christmas tree toppled by Hurricane Nicole at Cranes Roost Park
When or not it's considered too early to put up Christmas decorations – we'll leave that argument to everyone else -- the winds from Hurricane Nicole (now downgraded to a tropical storm) toppled a 60-foot Christmas tree at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs. Video captured Thursday morning showed...
ocala-news.com
Oak Tree Uprooted In Ocala After Hurricane Nicole
An oak tree was uprooted and downed live power lines at the corner of SE 5th Street and SE 9th Avenue in Ocala. Thanks to Kay C. Sagal-Brasoveanu for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
1,000 power crew members staged in Sumter County ahead of potential hurricane
Duke Energy has staged 1,000 power crew members in Sumter County ahead of a potential hurricane hitting the Atlantic coast of Florida. The staging area is located at 4013 State Road 471 in Sumterville/Center Hill and was also used ahead of Hurricane Ian. The 80-acre staging site in Sumter County...
villages-news.com
Hairdresser acquitted in DUI arrest at Southern Trace Plaza
A jury has acquitted a hairdresser arrested earlier this year on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. The Sumter County jury on Wednesday acquitted 40-year-old Aimee Pauline Kidd of Lady Lake on a charge of driving under the influence. She had been arrested Feb. 4...
City Council says no to golf carts downtown
On Nov. 1, the Ocala City Council issued a proclamation for Mobility Week to be celebrated each year in October but failed to adopt Resolution 2023-7, revising the official golf cart map to include the most trafficked portions of downtown Ocala. The effort to allow golf carts to drive to...
villages-news.com
Golf courses and recreation centers in The Villages will be closed Thursday
Due to the change in recent weather predictions, the following will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10:. District Board meetings will be held as scheduled on Thursday Nov. 10 at the Everglades Recreation Complex. Weather permitting, holiday hours for Veterans Day will resume on Friday, Nov. 11.
Citrus County Chronicle
Exciting things are happening in Downtown Inverness
Located in the Depot District of Inverness’ Liberty Park, the historic and newly renovated Inverness Train Station is now home to a family-friendly game room, bar & café. The Train Station game room, featuring duckpin bowling, tabletop shuffleboard, hookey, corn hole and many classic board games, is designed to be enjoyed by the entire family as you stroll through downtown Inverness.
villages-news.com
District Office offers updated information about trash pickup during tropical storm
The District Office is offering updated information about trash pickup during Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule changes. Community Development District 12 and...
Dolly Llama to Open Winter Garden Location
Franchisee Amit Maini tells What Now Orlando that the chain is “kind of a unique concept—ice cream and Belgian waffles together. All the raw materials come straight from Belgium.”
villages-news.com
Robert L. McKnabb
Robert L. McKnabb, 83, of The Villages, Florida passed away October 26, 2022, at his home in The Villages, Florida. He was the husband of Mary Frances McKnabb for 53 years. Robert was born in Chicago, Illinois, a son of the late Claude and Margaret McKnabb. Prior to his retirement he spent 33 years as a police officer for the city of Chicago. Robert and Mary moved from Chicago to Florida in 2000. He enjoyed playing golf and swimming.
mycbs4.com
Marion County distributes sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Nicole
Marion County, FL — Residents in Ocala have started getting ready for hurricane Nicole by getting some sandbags in case of flooding. “Well I figured we dodged the bullet with the last one, with Ian, and I didn’t get any sandbags and we got lucky. We moved here two years ago from South Florida, so hurricanes are not a new thing for me, so I like to be overly prepared and keep my garage dry," resident Tommy Burgs said.
rasmussen.edu
Rasmussen University’s Tampa/Brandon, Central Pasco and Ocala Campuses Closed Thur., Nov. 10 as Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall
Tampa (November 9, 2022)—With Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall with 74-110 MPH wind speeds impacting the entire state, out of an abundance of caution Rasmussen University announced Wednesday that its Tampa/Brandon, Central Pasco and Ocala campuses will be closed Thur., Nov. 10, with all classes moving to a virtual experience. This advisory is in addition to yesterday’s announced closure of the North Orlando campus for Wed., Nov. 9 and Thur., Nov. 10.
Villages Daily Sun
Paradise Rec survey results show preferences
A resort-style pool, corn toss and table shuffleboard are the most requested additions to the original recreation facility in The Villages. Those were among the results of a recently-completed resident survey to gauge interest in new amenities at Paradise Recreation, said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department at the monthly meeting of the Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday.
villages-news.com
C. Arthur Plant
C. Arthur Plant, 84 of The Villages, FL passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born September 24, 1938, in Buffalo, NY to C. Arthur Plant, Sr. and Eleanor (nee Warren) Plant. Art was a member of the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Kenmore, NY and St. Paul’s Evangelical...
Villages Daily Sun
The Villages and surrounding communities plan to honor veterans at multiple events
When the nation pauses on Veterans Day to thank and honor those who have served our country, several organizations and cities in the area are inviting the community to mark the holiday. The Villages is no stranger to military service. In fact, 16% of Villagers have donned a U.S. military...
WESH
Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shocking WESH 2 drone video, which is available in its entirety above, shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole has had on the Volusia County coastline. Multiple homes suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Video shot by WESH 2's...
WESH
VIDEO: Multiple homes totally destroyed in Volusia County beachside neighborhood
In Wilbur-By-The-Sea, several homes have been deemed unsafe due to storm damage and beach erosion. WESH 2's Claire Metz captured a video of the heartbreaking damage to homes. Just Wednesday, waves caused damage to a beach safety building. Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to bring strong winds across Florida.
