Marion County, FL — Residents in Ocala have started getting ready for hurricane Nicole by getting some sandbags in case of flooding. “Well I figured we dodged the bullet with the last one, with Ian, and I didn’t get any sandbags and we got lucky. We moved here two years ago from South Florida, so hurricanes are not a new thing for me, so I like to be overly prepared and keep my garage dry," resident Tommy Burgs said.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO