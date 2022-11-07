ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

villages-news.com

The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm

The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Oak Tree Uprooted In Ocala After Hurricane Nicole

An oak tree was uprooted and downed live power lines at the corner of SE 5th Street and SE 9th Avenue in Ocala. Thanks to Kay C. Sagal-Brasoveanu for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Hairdresser acquitted in DUI arrest at Southern Trace Plaza

A jury has acquitted a hairdresser arrested earlier this year on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. The Sumter County jury on Wednesday acquitted 40-year-old Aimee Pauline Kidd of Lady Lake on a charge of driving under the influence. She had been arrested Feb. 4...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

City Council says no to golf carts downtown

On Nov. 1, the Ocala City Council issued a proclamation for Mobility Week to be celebrated each year in October but failed to adopt Resolution 2023-7, revising the official golf cart map to include the most trafficked portions of downtown Ocala. The effort to allow golf carts to drive to...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Exciting things are happening in Downtown Inverness

Located in the Depot District of Inverness’ Liberty Park, the historic and newly renovated Inverness Train Station is now home to a family-friendly game room, bar & café. The Train Station game room, featuring duckpin bowling, tabletop shuffleboard, hookey, corn hole and many classic board games, is designed to be enjoyed by the entire family as you stroll through downtown Inverness.
INVERNESS, FL
villages-news.com

Robert L. McKnabb

Robert L. McKnabb, 83, of The Villages, Florida passed away October 26, 2022, at his home in The Villages, Florida. He was the husband of Mary Frances McKnabb for 53 years. Robert was born in Chicago, Illinois, a son of the late Claude and Margaret McKnabb. Prior to his retirement he spent 33 years as a police officer for the city of Chicago. Robert and Mary moved from Chicago to Florida in 2000. He enjoyed playing golf and swimming.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mycbs4.com

Marion County distributes sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Nicole

Marion County, FL — Residents in Ocala have started getting ready for hurricane Nicole by getting some sandbags in case of flooding. “Well I figured we dodged the bullet with the last one, with Ian, and I didn’t get any sandbags and we got lucky. We moved here two years ago from South Florida, so hurricanes are not a new thing for me, so I like to be overly prepared and keep my garage dry," resident Tommy Burgs said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
rasmussen.edu

Rasmussen University’s Tampa/Brandon, Central Pasco and Ocala Campuses Closed Thur., Nov. 10 as Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall

Tampa (November 9, 2022)—With Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall with 74-110 MPH wind speeds impacting the entire state, out of an abundance of caution Rasmussen University announced Wednesday that its Tampa/Brandon, Central Pasco and Ocala campuses will be closed Thur., Nov. 10, with all classes moving to a virtual experience. This advisory is in addition to yesterday’s announced closure of the North Orlando campus for Wed., Nov. 9 and Thur., Nov. 10.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Paradise Rec survey results show preferences

A resort-style pool, corn toss and table shuffleboard are the most requested additions to the original recreation facility in The Villages. Those were among the results of a recently-completed resident survey to gauge interest in new amenities at Paradise Recreation, said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department at the monthly meeting of the Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

C. Arthur Plant

C. Arthur Plant, 84 of The Villages, FL passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born September 24, 1938, in Buffalo, NY to C. Arthur Plant, Sr. and Eleanor (nee Warren) Plant. Art was a member of the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Kenmore, NY and St. Paul’s Evangelical...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Volusia County coastline

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shocking WESH 2 drone video, which is available in its entirety above, shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole has had on the Volusia County coastline. Multiple homes suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Video shot by WESH 2's...

