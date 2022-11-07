Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
5 appointed to Tunica County School District advisory board
TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) -The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has chosen five Tunica County School System (TCSD) residents to serve on an advisory board when the district returns to local control. The members will serve in an advisory role to the SBE-appointed TCDS superintendent, Dr. Maggie Pulley, for...
MSCS Announces National Superintendent Search
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is a step closer to finding its next leader. The district recently announced plans to kickstart the process. In a recent tweet, MSCS Board Chair Althea Greene wrote, “The MSCS Board will kick off a national search for a new superintendent this month with a vote to launch an RFP to find a search firm. From there, we can hire a firm, engage the community and recruit candidates. We expect to name a new superintendent by the end of 2022-2023.”
actionnews5.com
Veterans Day events in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Happy Veterans Day! Today we celebrate veterans across the nation. St. Louis Catholic School on Shady Grove Road in Memphis is having a Veterans Day celebration called “Crazy About Our Country.”. This celebration is just one of several taking place across Shelby County to honor...
actionnews5.com
Assessment of Decision 2022 and what’s needed for Shelby County going forward
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County government has invested $6 million in new voting equipment this year, but more spending is needed to protect the ballots. The head of the Shelby County Election Commission said the new machines and software performed extremely well in their inaugural use during Tuesday’s Midterm Election.
actionnews5.com
Alzheimer’s volunteer raises over $104K in one year for Memphis Walk to End Alzheimer’s
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wes Milligan, an Alzheimer’s Association board member and local volunteer who raised more than $91,000 to #ENDALZ in 2021, has surpassed his personal goal of raising more than $100,000 in one year as we head into the 2022 Memphis Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “When...
COGIC holds opening for new affordable housing units in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Church of God in Christ held a ribbon cutting Wednesday for a new affordable housing complex in downtown Memphis. ‘280 Vance Flats’ features 20 one-bedroom units located at 280 Vance Avenue. COGIC leaders said they hope this new development will help people needing a...
actionnews5.com
Some Shelby County schools to close on Election Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some school districts across Tennessee will close for Election Day, including right here in Shelby County. In compliance with state law, Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) officials say students may not be learning in the classroom on Tuesday, but definitely will at the polls. “We have been...
Memphis hotels ready for 25,000 COGIC members in town for annual convention
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leaders of the Church of God and Christ said they believe there will be adequate hotel rooms in the Mid-South for the estimated 25,000 people attending their annual convocation. “We have almost completely filled up our Downtown block and we’ve got hotels as far out as...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler highlights downtown dining week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about downtown dining week. Chandler shared more about what people can expect, along with some tips to get the most out of a dining week like this.
actionnews5.com
Mayor races decided for 3 Shelby County cities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in for the next mayor of Bartlett, Germantown and Lakeland!. For Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city, David Parsons is selected to replace Keith McDonald after serving 20 years in the mayor’s chair. For Germantown, Mayor Mike Palazzolo has been re-elected for...
actionnews5.com
U.S. Department of Labor opens investigation into TACOnganas owner
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Department of Labor has opened an investigation into the owner of the TACOnganas food truck. The Department of Labor said their Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Greg Diaz to find out if he’s complying with labor laws. Questions arose after...
Kait 8
Mississippi County town elects first African American mayor
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes were cast and history was made. A new mayor was elected in the City of Osceola. Joe Harris Jr. is now the mayor-elect of the city. He said a couple of things make this position special, the first being he is the first African American mayor to be elected in Osceola.
Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
actionnews5.com
LGBTQ group speaks out against new TN bill proposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
Developer upset Memphis losing convention center hotel, Grand Hyatt dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The developer of the proposed Grand Hyatt says the city has failed again to deliver a convention center hotel and announced Monday the project was dead. “We’ve invested a significant time. I’m not upset about the money we are losing. I’m upset that Memphis is losing a convention center hotel, and what’s […]
actionnews5.com
TBI struggling to hire due to salary concerns, director says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents, intel analysts, and forensic scientists. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), like so many other companies and corporations, can’t find enough qualified applicants to fill the ranks, and that’s impacting the testing of rape kits. The head of the TBI told Tennessee Governor...
Mulroy: Marijuana enforcement will be a low priority in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday. If they do legalize it, some people in Tennessee may be tempted to cross the bridge. To be clear, buying marijuana in Arkansas and bringing it back into Tennessee would be illegal, but don’t expect to see checkpoints on the […]
New documents show more costs of Joris Ray ordeal to MSCS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools have moved on from former Superintendent Joris Ray. New documents obtained by WREG paint a clearer picture of the cost of the ordeal. When the wife of the now-former superintendent filed divorce documents, they revealed possible violations of policy. The school board responded by passing a resolution to […]
actionnews5.com
California reentry program comes to Shelby County
Law enforcement recognized for fight to combat domestic violence.
actionnews5.com
Commissioner to present resolution requesting state funding for Shelby County jail enhancements
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby county leaders are expected to discuss ways to enhance the Shelby County Jail. Lots of things on the agenda Wednesday, but one item that stands out is a resolution to upgrade the entrance area at the jail. Shelby County Commissioner Erika Sugarmon is expected to...
