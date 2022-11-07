ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

5 appointed to Tunica County School District advisory board

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) -The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has chosen five Tunica County School System (TCSD) residents to serve on an advisory board when the district returns to local control. The members will serve in an advisory role to the SBE-appointed TCDS superintendent, Dr. Maggie Pulley, for...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MSCS Announces National Superintendent Search

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is a step closer to finding its next leader. The district recently announced plans to kickstart the process. In a recent tweet, MSCS Board Chair Althea Greene wrote, “The MSCS Board will kick off a national search for a new superintendent this month with a vote to launch an RFP to find a search firm. From there, we can hire a firm, engage the community and recruit candidates. We expect to name a new superintendent by the end of 2022-2023.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Veterans Day events in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Happy Veterans Day! Today we celebrate veterans across the nation. St. Louis Catholic School on Shady Grove Road in Memphis is having a Veterans Day celebration called “Crazy About Our Country.”. This celebration is just one of several taking place across Shelby County to honor...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Some Shelby County schools to close on Election Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some school districts across Tennessee will close for Election Day, including right here in Shelby County. In compliance with state law, Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) officials say students may not be learning in the classroom on Tuesday, but definitely will at the polls. “We have been...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Mayor races decided for 3 Shelby County cities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in for the next mayor of Bartlett, Germantown and Lakeland!. For Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city, David Parsons is selected to replace Keith McDonald after serving 20 years in the mayor’s chair. For Germantown, Mayor Mike Palazzolo has been re-elected for...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

U.S. Department of Labor opens investigation into TACOnganas owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Department of Labor has opened an investigation into the owner of the TACOnganas food truck. The Department of Labor said their Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Greg Diaz to find out if he’s complying with labor laws. Questions arose after...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Mississippi County town elects first African American mayor

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes were cast and history was made. A new mayor was elected in the City of Osceola. Joe Harris Jr. is now the mayor-elect of the city. He said a couple of things make this position special, the first being he is the first African American mayor to be elected in Osceola.
OSCEOLA, AR
WREG

Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022

Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

LGBTQ group speaks out against new TN bill proposal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Developer upset Memphis losing convention center hotel, Grand Hyatt dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The developer of the proposed Grand Hyatt says the city has failed again to deliver a convention center hotel and announced Monday the project was dead. “We’ve invested a significant time. I’m not upset about the money we are losing. I’m upset that Memphis is losing a convention center hotel, and what’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TBI struggling to hire due to salary concerns, director says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents, intel analysts, and forensic scientists. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), like so many other companies and corporations, can’t find enough qualified applicants to fill the ranks, and that’s impacting the testing of rape kits. The head of the TBI told Tennessee Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Mulroy: Marijuana enforcement will be a low priority in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Arkansas voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday. If they do legalize it, some people in Tennessee may be tempted to cross the bridge. To be clear, buying marijuana in Arkansas and bringing it back into Tennessee would be illegal, but don’t expect to see checkpoints on the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

New documents show more costs of Joris Ray ordeal to MSCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools have moved on from former Superintendent Joris Ray. New documents obtained by WREG paint a clearer picture of the cost of the ordeal. When the wife of the now-former superintendent filed divorce documents, they revealed possible violations of policy. The school board responded by passing a resolution to […]
MEMPHIS, TN

