MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is a step closer to finding its next leader. The district recently announced plans to kickstart the process. In a recent tweet, MSCS Board Chair Althea Greene wrote, “The MSCS Board will kick off a national search for a new superintendent this month with a vote to launch an RFP to find a search firm. From there, we can hire a firm, engage the community and recruit candidates. We expect to name a new superintendent by the end of 2022-2023.”

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO