Cops have identified two of the men allegedly responsible for a recent spate of neo-Nazi imagery plastered around Jacksonville, Florida. Two of the men, identified in an incident report, are Joshua Dan Nunes, 36, of Jacksonville, and Jon Eugene Minadeo II, 39, of California, the Florida Times-Union reported. The men are accused of hanging banners from interstate overpasses that read, “End Jewish supremacy in America,” and, “Honk if you know it’s the Jews,” the incident report said. Nunes told cops he’s part of an organization called National Socialist Florida, an emerging neo-Nazi group in Jacksonville. Minadeo II is not associated with the organization, Nunes told police, but confirmed he helped project anti-Jewish messages onto buildings in downtown Jacksonville the last weekend of October. Minadeo II told cops that a Jewish woman hit him in the head during his hateful demonstration, and that he describes himself as the “most famous antisemite in America on the internet.” Neither man was arrested for their actions.Read it at Florida Times-Union

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO