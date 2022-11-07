ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot multiple times dies in Englewood at Jacksonville hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, police were called to the scene on Ring Lane at approximately 7:15 p.m. He said investigators found a man between 20 to 25 years old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Person dies after altercation inside home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died Wednesday after an altercation inside a home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 2 a.m., Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to a person in need of medical assistance on University Boulevard North in Arlington and found a male who was unresponsive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man shot after answering the door at Panama Park business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the Panama Park area on Wednesday night. Police said the incident happened in the 6600 block of N Main Street at Hip Hop Fish and Chicken. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘I just don’t know what to do’: Multiple homes along Ken Knight Drive flood during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple Ken Knight Drive homes along the Ribault River flooded and suffered significant damage as Nicole swept through Florida on Thursday. In the afternoon, there was widespread flooding when the Ribault River overflowed into the community. While some homes had water that only came up to the front and back doors, others had more than a foot of flood water that entered their home. Now, several people are temporarily displaced.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Cops ID Neo-Nazis Accused of Hanging Antisemitic Banners Around Jacksonville

Cops have identified two of the men allegedly responsible for a recent spate of neo-Nazi imagery plastered around Jacksonville, Florida. Two of the men, identified in an incident report, are Joshua Dan Nunes, 36, of Jacksonville, and Jon Eugene Minadeo II, 39, of California, the Florida Times-Union reported. The men are accused of hanging banners from interstate overpasses that read, “End Jewish supremacy in America,” and, “Honk if you know it’s the Jews,” the incident report said. Nunes told cops he’s part of an organization called National Socialist Florida, an emerging neo-Nazi group in Jacksonville. Minadeo II is not associated with the organization, Nunes told police, but confirmed he helped project anti-Jewish messages onto buildings in downtown Jacksonville the last weekend of October. Minadeo II told cops that a Jewish woman hit him in the head during his hateful demonstration, and that he describes himself as the “most famous antisemite in America on the internet.” Neither man was arrested for their actions.Read it at Florida Times-Union
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy