Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Related
First Coast News
Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
News4Jax.com
Man found shot multiple times dies in Englewood at Jacksonville hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, police were called to the scene on Ring Lane at approximately 7:15 p.m. He said investigators found a man between 20 to 25 years old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
News4Jax.com
Person dies after altercation inside home, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died Wednesday after an altercation inside a home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 2 a.m., Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to a person in need of medical assistance on University Boulevard North in Arlington and found a male who was unresponsive.
Building in Island Pointe Apartments in Jacksonville is a 'total loss,' after fire, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders are on the scene of a fire at Island Pointe Apartments at 1000 Island Point Drive on Jacksonville's Northside. Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Chief Eric Prosswimmer says the building the fire started in is a "total loss." According to Prosswimmer, JFRD called JEA at...
JSO: Man seriously injured during shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to 3300 block of Soutel Drive in reference to...
Dames Point Bridge reopened after accident during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of 2:30 p.m., the Dames Point Bridge is now open in both direction after being closed due to a crash. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were on the scene of the traffic crash, as of 10:20 a.m. A semi-truck was seen overturned on the bridge. Police...
Man in 60s in serious condition after shooting in Osceloa Forest area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person in serious condition after a shooting in the Osceola Forest area. At approximately 12:30 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Soutel Dr. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a man...
First Coast News
Ocean creeps into backyard of home in Ponte Vedra Beach during Nicole
"No mandatory evacuation, so I didn’t think it would be this bad. Woke up to the ocean hitting my house," said Kim Cuyler Credit: Kim Cuyler (me)
Father dies trying to save daughter from rip current at Fernandina Beach
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — On Sunday, a father died trying to save his daughter from a rip current at the beach. According to a news release by Fernandina Beach Fire Department, the girl was in the ocean for about 10 minutes before she was caught in the rip current.
Man shot after answering the door at Panama Park business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the Panama Park area on Wednesday night. Police said the incident happened in the 6600 block of N Main Street at Hip Hop Fish and Chicken. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Floating dumpster spotted by multiple people on the St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ***Editor's Note: The storm has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression as of Thursday at 10 p.m. A missing dumpster may have been located after a saga spanning several hours in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon during Tropical Storm Nicole. Singleton's Seafood Shack initially posted that the dumpster...
News4Jax.com
‘I just don’t know what to do’: Multiple homes along Ken Knight Drive flood during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple Ken Knight Drive homes along the Ribault River flooded and suffered significant damage as Nicole swept through Florida on Thursday. In the afternoon, there was widespread flooding when the Ribault River overflowed into the community. While some homes had water that only came up to the front and back doors, others had more than a foot of flood water that entered their home. Now, several people are temporarily displaced.
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man shot in the torso during attempted robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found in his car with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 5800 block of N. Main Street in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He told police the shooting happened during an attempted robbery. The victim was taken to a...
Woman arrested for antisemitic graffiti at Mango’s Bar in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Carly Parker, 41, was arrested for resisting an officer and for criminal mischief after witnesses went to the police about racist graffiti on a wall at Mango’s Bar in Jacksonville Beach. According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s arrest report, a witness says they saw Parker...
One in critical condition after fire in Longbranch area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a fire in Jacksonville's Longbranch neighborhood, according to crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department,. JFRD says the fire happened in the 1300 block of 22nd street. At this time it's unclear how the...
Evacuation order lifted for all of Nassau County ahead of Hurricane Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update Thursday at 2:43 p.m.:. The evacuation order has now been lifted for all of Nassau County. The county is still assessing damage. Public Information Officer Sabrina Robertson is urging residents to use caution returning home and turn around if your road is underwater. Beaches are...
First Coast News
No, experts say Brunswick residents are not at risk after the chemical plant explosion
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A fire and explosion at a chemical plant in Brunswick left people living in Glynn and Camden counties worried about the lasting impacts. QUESTION: Are there health risks from the chemical plant explosion?. ANSWER: No, not in this case. SOURCE: Jacksonville Fire and Rescue’s public information...
Report: Police, lifeguard take down woman accused of painting Swastika on Jacksonville Beach bar
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A newly-released police gives further details on the arrest of a woman who allegedly spray-painted a Swastika on the wall at Mango's Beach Bar (also known as Mango's 2.0) on Friday morning. A video witnesses shared with First Coast News showed the woman being tackled...
Jacksonville police investigating undetermined death near Jacksonville University
Investigators believe the man may have been involved in an altercation at a residence, near where he was found.
Cops ID Neo-Nazis Accused of Hanging Antisemitic Banners Around Jacksonville
Cops have identified two of the men allegedly responsible for a recent spate of neo-Nazi imagery plastered around Jacksonville, Florida. Two of the men, identified in an incident report, are Joshua Dan Nunes, 36, of Jacksonville, and Jon Eugene Minadeo II, 39, of California, the Florida Times-Union reported. The men are accused of hanging banners from interstate overpasses that read, “End Jewish supremacy in America,” and, “Honk if you know it’s the Jews,” the incident report said. Nunes told cops he’s part of an organization called National Socialist Florida, an emerging neo-Nazi group in Jacksonville. Minadeo II is not associated with the organization, Nunes told police, but confirmed he helped project anti-Jewish messages onto buildings in downtown Jacksonville the last weekend of October. Minadeo II told cops that a Jewish woman hit him in the head during his hateful demonstration, and that he describes himself as the “most famous antisemite in America on the internet.” Neither man was arrested for their actions.Read it at Florida Times-Union
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 2