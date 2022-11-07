Tickets now available for ‘Wildlights’ at the Living Desert

Tickets are now available for the 30th anniversary of the popular "WildLights" holiday event at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.

Wildlights celebrates 30 years of dazzling guests by transforming the Living Desert into a sparkling winter wonderland. The event features more than a million colorful, twinkling lights and light displays with decorations and entertainment spread throughout the zoo.

Wildlights at The Living Desert 2021

“We are delighted to celebrate the 30 th anniversary of the WildLights holiday tradition,” said Allen Monroe, President/CEO of The Living Desert. “The memorable festivities are sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit. Plus, events like WildLights support The Living Desert’s mission to save endangered species and educate our community about the world’s wildlife and wild places.”

It's been recognized by USA Today as Reader’s Choice 10Best Zoo Lights for three years in a row and is in currently in the running for 2022.

During Wildlights, guests can stroll the numerous zoo pathways that are brightly decorated with holiday lights.

New displays and features are set to delight including a new Tunnel of Lights! The 15’ tall dazzling gift along with photos with Santa Claus top the list of attractions, plus enjoy carousel rides, roasting s’mores, entertainment, and more.

Guests can also explore the trails of African Safari and catch a glimpse of rhinos, giraffe, zebra, and African painted dogs. The G-scale model trains with more than 3,300 feet of track, will be decked out for the season, as well. Tasty food and beverages will be available for purchase nightly.

The festivities kick off Wednesday, November 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continue select nights through December 30.

Advanced reservations are required for both members and guests, as event capacity is limited. Admission to WildLights is $16 for adults, $14 for members, $12 for children 3-12. Children under three are free. For tickets and more information, visit LivingDesert.org/WildLights or call 760-346-5694.

