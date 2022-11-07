Read full article on original website
Bossier Police On The Hunt for Walmart Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On November 2nd 2022 around 0900 hours in the morning a black male subject wearing a yellow t-shirt was captured on surveillance stealing property valued at $100.00 from WALMART located at 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City La. Suspect was observed leaving the area driving a light colored sedan.
Coroner IDs Highland shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon. Shreveport police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Thursday. 32-year-old Datwaine J. Broomfield of Shreveport was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PROMOTION OF BSO DEPUTY TO LIEUTENANT
Congratulations are in order for Lane Tuggle on his recent promotion to the rank of. Lieutenant by Sheriff Whittington. Lt. Tuggle is a 9-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s. Office and has a total of 34 years of law enforcement experience. Lt. Tuggle served as a. Trooper with the...
Shooting Outside Shreveport Campaign Party
More violence rocks the Shreveport community. Police were called to a reported shooting outside the campaign party for Alan Jackson the Shreveport Councilman from District E in southwest Shreveport. The drive by shooting happened at about 8:30 Tuesday night on Baird Road. Police and EMS teams responded to Baird Road...
Pedestrian Killed in Bossier Parish Crash
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Parish Camp Road, just east of Fairview Point Road. This crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Dallas Broussard III, of Elm Grove. The initial investigation revealed...
Shreveport police searching for runaway teenager
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teenage runaway. Tayeleeyonna Ivy White, 15, ran away from her home on the 700 block of Pickwick Pl. on Nov. 2. Her family has not seen her since. She was last...
Shreveport Wastewater Has The Most Methamphetamines In The US
According to some new research, Shreveport may have become the new meth capital of the United States. That, or there could be a weird coincidence within the city. Research from the Louisiana Addiction Research Center shows that the wastewater in Shreveport has TWICE as much methamphetamines than anywhere else in the United States. Not just slightly higher...DOUBLE.
Driver Ejected in Fatal I-220 Crash Identified
Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma has identified a Shreveport man who died from his injuries in a fatal crash on I-220 Saturday morning. 35 year old Darell Lamon Edwards was traveling westbound on I-220 when he approached the overpass curve going over I-20 and went off the side of the road after his car hit the guardrail and overturned.
OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested for shooting another man while hunting
CASS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested after reportedly shooting another man while they were hunting at Black Point in Cass County. Texas Game Wardens responded to a call on Nov. 5 around 10:30 a.m. about a hunting accident where three people were on the land. The victim...
Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
BOSSIER CHAMBER WINS 2022 LACCE CHAMBER OF THE YEAR
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce was recognized on Monday evening as the 2022 LACCE Chamber of the Year, in the Medium Chamber Category. Recognized for their strong work in leadership, advocacy and community development in 2022, the Bossier Chamber was awarded the highest honor by the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) at the organization’s Annual Conference and Awards dinner on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Hilton Shreveport.
18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
Deadly shooting reported on Boulevard Street; victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon in Shreveport. It happened Nov. 10 around 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Boulevard Street between Gilbert Drive and Highland Avenue. It happened at a quadplex. At least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene.
Beloved Shreveport domestic violence advocate has died
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A beloved advocate for domestic violence survivors has died. Project Celebration announced Monday that Petrina Jenkins died Sunday after suffering from prolonged health issues. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport. "She was a pillar in the...
Shreveport police reveal details about shooting outside Jackson campaign event
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department released new details about a shooting that happened outside of a campaign watch party for Shreveport Councilman Alan Jackson. Police say they responded to the 9700 block of Baird Road at the South Caddo Library for a shooting. Arriving officers found...
