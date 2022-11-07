Read full article on original website
On Set with ‘Veneno’ Creators Los Javis Shooting Their Follow-Up, ‘La Mesías,’ & First-Look Images (EXCLUSIVE)
In “La Mesías,” their follow-up as writers-directors to ‘Veneno,’ an HBO Max pickup for the U.S., Spanish showrunners Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi are promising their biggest series yet, a “near apocalyptic family drama,” as Ambrossi puts it, which chronicles the deep scars left for decades by childhood trauma. In it, Enric, in the modern-day, is heavily impacted watching a viral video of a five-sister Christian pop band. Enric himself is still battling childhood memories marked by religious fanaticism and a mother with delirious messianic ambitions. A Movistar+ Original, which is sold by Movistar+Internacional,“La Mesías” is produced by Ambrossi and Calvo at...
Here’s How ‘Mythic Quest’ Wrote Off F. Murray Abraham
It’s always interesting when a show announces one of its regulars won’t be returning. That’s the situation Mythic Quest finds itself in at the start of Season 3, the first installment after F. Murray Abraham’s announced departure. But as is often the case with this show, it’s not how Abraham was written off but the tenderness of his departure that’s surprising. Mythic Quest Season 3 starts with a pitch-perfect sendoff for its walking legal liability, a departure that simultaneously embraces how controversial C.W. Longbottom was while also paying tribute to his hidden tenderness. Spoilers ahead. What Chevy Chase was to Community,...
