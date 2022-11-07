It’s always interesting when a show announces one of its regulars won’t be returning. That’s the situation Mythic Quest finds itself in at the start of Season 3, the first installment after F. Murray Abraham’s announced departure. But as is often the case with this show, it’s not how Abraham was written off but the tenderness of his departure that’s surprising. Mythic Quest Season 3 starts with a pitch-perfect sendoff for its walking legal liability, a departure that simultaneously embraces how controversial C.W. Longbottom was while also paying tribute to his hidden tenderness. Spoilers ahead. What Chevy Chase was to Community,...

17 MINUTES AGO