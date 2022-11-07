Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New Mexico
Mudbugs Nightmare In Oklahoma
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 Recap
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until December
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The Road
Free Pizza For Veterans Tomorrow In Three SW Louisiana Cities
In honor of Veterans Day, Crust Pizza Co. will be giving out Free 10” Personal Pizzas tomorrow to any Veteran as a thank-you for their service to our country. “Anytime we have the opportunity to give back to the community, especially our military personnel, we make sure we go above and beyond to show our appreciation!” Said Amber Treybig, Crust Pizza Co. Marketing Director.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and delicious food.
Louisiana Living: Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Taylor Costa with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, along with Bob D’Avignon and Grant D’Avignon with the Boy Scouts of America. Taylor, Bob, and Grant share with Ashley and the viewers details about the Scouting for Food Drive. For more information, be sure to watch the video above. For […]
Shreveport Is Only a 45 Min Drive From an Old-Fashioned Christmas
Shreveport Is Only a 45-Minute Drive From an Old Fashioned Christmas. Everyone knows that if you want to experience an old-fashioned Christmas you travel to the small town of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Although the population in Natchitoches is just shy of 20,000, this town is the hub of wonderful Christmas experiences....
bossierpress.com
BOSSIER CHAMBER WINS 2022 LACCE CHAMBER OF THE YEAR
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce was recognized on Monday evening as the 2022 LACCE Chamber of the Year, in the Medium Chamber Category. Recognized for their strong work in leadership, advocacy and community development in 2022, the Bossier Chamber was awarded the highest honor by the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) at the organization’s Annual Conference and Awards dinner on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Hilton Shreveport.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Treasury Receives $8 Million in Uncashed Tax Refunds
State Treasurer John M. Schroder has confirmed that the Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program is in receipt of more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR). Each year the Unclaimed Property program receives money from the LDR for outstanding state tax...
bossierpress.com
Camp minden prep
Planning activities for the 2023 edition of the Archery Shooters Association (ASA) tour event scheduled for Camp Minden have begun, and already a multi-parish. cooperative effort is underway to make more improvements at the tournament site. Equipment and workers from the Bossier and Webster Parish police juries along. with the...
There Is One Lucky Million Dollar Lottery Winner in Louisiana
Many People Woke Up in Disbelief, the Powerball Lottery Drawing Was Delayed. When there is $1.9 Billion up for grabs we are all eager to wake up to the grand news that we won big on a Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for us. Why Was There a Delay...
postsouth.com
Louisiana voters changed the state Constitution Tuesday; what is different
Louisiana voters made three changes to their state Constitution Tuesday that gave property tax breaks to veterans and the disabled and allows for the reduction of water use charges in some cases but rejected five proposed amendments, including one on clarifying the ban of slavery. Following are the results for...
bossierpress.com
Bossier Schools Transportation Department Wins Again
On the heels of being named among the Top 25 bus fleets in America, Bossier Schools’ Transportation Department is racking up. another win, this time from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Louisiana Clean Fuels Coalition. As industries across Louisiana strive to improve the air quality and health of...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Providing Thousands of Families with $1,000 Tutoring Vouchers to Help Children Learn to Read
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is launching a new program that will provide thousands of families with $1,000 tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program connects families of eligible K-5 public school students with high-quality literacy tutors. Starting today, Louisiana families can visit the online portal to learn more about the program and share their email addresses to be notified when student registration opens this year.
bossierpress.com
Sewer Work
Development along U.S. Hwy. 80 and several connecting roadways is beginning to. increase and the Bossier Parish Police Jury is taking steps to accommodate those. A series of sewer lines, part of the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewer District No. 1of Bossier Parish, is currently being laid along sections of U.S. Hwy. 80...
Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing
The Powerball numbers have finally been drawn and the Louisiana Lottery has confirmed there was a one million dollar winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state for Monday's Powerball drawing. Powerball game officials have also confirmed a single ticket sold in California matched the numbers needed to claim the more than $2.0 billion dollar prize.
cenlanow.com
LIVE LOOK: Louisiana Election Day 2022
Happy Election Day, Louisiana! See live updates of several big state and local races happening across the Bayou State below. Several local races in and across the Greater New Orleans area. Louisiana state legislature. Proposed constitutional amendments. LIVE UPDATES: Louisiana Election Day.
Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states
All but a few precincts were left to count in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes as Election Day in Louisiana turned into Wednesday. Voters had their say on a U.S. Senate race, five U.S. House seats, two Public Service Commission districts and eight amendments to the state constitution. A host of local races and […] The post Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana state symbols you may have not known about
Every state has a list of symbols representing its unique way of life. Louisiana's distinctive culture, natural environments, and way of life are unique to this state. You can search the world and never find a place similar to our beautiful state.
Ten Things Louisiana People Hate Most About Winter
Not sure if you have gotten the word yet, but we have a cold front blustering its way here into Louisiana by this weekend. Low temperatures are going to drop into thirties Saturday and will stay on the cold side for the foreseeable future. While it's great news for all...
wbrz.com
Artist from Louisiana receives 6 CMA nominations, 2 awards; set to perform at Rose Parade
A singer-songwriter from Louisiana won two prestigious awards at the CMAs and is set to be the mid-parade performer for Louisiana's Rose Parade float. Lainey Wilson, a 30-year-old musician from Baskin, received six nominations and two awards at the CMAs on Nov. 9. Wilson won the awards for New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year over big-name artists like Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert.
NOLA.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in southeast Louisiana; see where, winning numbers
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Monday's delayed drawing was sold in southeast Louisiana, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. Two $50,000 were also sold in the region. The $1 million ticket was sold at P.T. Truck Stop at 43106 Airport Road South in Hammond. It matched five of the...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
