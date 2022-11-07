ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SFGate

Snag delays Arizona ballots; officials say all to be counted

PHOENIX (AP) — Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump claims he sent FBI to save DeSantis in 2018 in bizarre Truth Social rant

Donald Trump is keeping up his attacks on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections and increased discussion of his potential as a 2024 presidential candidate.In a long and at times surreal statement last night, Mr Trump claimed that in 2018, he single-handedly saved Mr DeSantis’s first gubernatorial campaign – and that he dispatched the FBI and US Attorneys to protect the governor from defeat in the face of supposed electoral fraud in key counties. There is no evidence that his story is true.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts have turned on Mr...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

California projected to enshrine reproductive rights via Prop. 1

Within an hour of polls closing on the West Coast, projections showed that California voters overwhelmingly backed Proposition 1, a ballot measure that enshrines reproductive rights in the state constitution. The final tally on Prop. 1 won't be known for quite some time — possibly weeks — but first returns...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Idaho Republican U.S. Sen. Crapo wins fifth term

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Senator Mike Crapo on Tuesday won a fifth term in the deeply conservative state that hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1974. “The first order of business is very clear — stop the spending spree,” Crapo told KTVB-TV at the Idaho Republican Party gathering on election night about his plans once the new Senate convenes. “We are going to stop blowing this economy out and pushing the inflation that is hurting every single American in every walk of life.”
IDAHO STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

UN, Russia hold talks on extending wartime grain deal

GENEVA — (AP) — Top Russian and U.N. officials held talks in Switzerland on Friday to try to iron out the extension of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments and Russian food and fertilizer exports, with just over a week left before the wartime agreement meant to ease a global food crisis is set to expire.
SFGate

Kevin McCarthy declares victory while 70+ House races remain uncalled

California Rep. Kevin McCarthy all but declared victory Tuesday night as Republicans seem poised to wrest control of the U.S. House of Representatives away from Democrats, but the minority leader's optimism may turn out to be premature — there are still 70 races left to be decided, according to the Associated Press. Even more remained uncalled at the time of McCarthy's remarks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Youngkin apologizes to Pelosi for remarks after attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to apologize for widely criticized remarks he made after the October attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, Youngkin's office confirmed Wednesday. “My full intention on my comments was to categorically state that violence and the kind...
VIRGINIA STATE
SFGate

Odds are good for sequel to California sports betting effort

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Newsom faced 'El Presidente' jabs, now weighs White House bid

Newly re-elected California Governor Gavin Newsom has spent months deflecting speculation that he plans to run for president, saying he has "sub-zero interest" in getting into the 2024 race. It's a practiced response from someone who has been tagged as a future contender for most of his life - even...
CALIFORNIA STATE

