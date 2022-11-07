ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Timberwolves play the Knicks for out-of-conference game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New York Knicks (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 9:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -2.5; over/under is 235

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on Minnesota for a non-conference matchup.

Minnesota went 46-36 overall last season while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.3 last season.

New York finished 37-45 overall with a 20-21 record on the road last season. The Knicks averaged 7.0 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert: out (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Quentin Grimes: day to day (foot), Mitchell Robinson: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

