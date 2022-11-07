Read full article on original website
Casey Anthony Breaks Silence On What She Says Happened To Daughter Caylee In Brand New Docuseries
One of America's most infamous mothers, Casey Anthony, will break her silence on what she claims happened to her daughter, as well as her controversial 2011 murder trial and acquittal, in a brand new documentary series on PeacockTV, RadarOnline.com has learned. The three-part series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, will feature never-before-seen evidence from the defense team, as well as personal archives, footage, and on-camera interviews with Anthony. She was famously acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2011. "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
‘SNL’ writers to ‘boycott’ Dave Chappelle’s return as host: report
Dave Chappelle's anticipated appearance as host of this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" is causing some unrest among staff members.
AMC Entertainment CEO Says Theaters Have One Problem And It’s Not Covid, Streamers Or Windows: “We Need More Movies” – Update
UPDATED with conference call comments: AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron shrugged off Covid, streamers and windows as real issues for exhibition currently, saying the biggest challenge facing the industry “above all else, is that movie theater operators need more movies.”. “At this point, there is only one topic that...
