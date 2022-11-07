ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

KING-5

2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties

Voters from Port Angeles and Sequim down the Washington coast to Grays Harbor will vote in a number of important local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Weak Canadian dollar impacts cross-border traffic volumes into Whatcom County

(The Center Square) — The US dollar is approaching a 5-year high compared to the Canadian dollar, an exchange rate at its strongest point since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the currency exchange site XE.com. This shift is expected to worsen a down year of traffic into Washington state from Canada and hurt retail prospects in border counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Kitsap and Mason counties

Voters from Shelton to Bremerton to Bainbridge and beyond, will weigh in on a number of local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results in Mason and Kitsap counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 23, 26 and 35, and secretary of state.
MASON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
WASHINGTON STATE
shorelineareanews.com

Election results - incumbents win

I'm really quite patient with political ads. I remind myself of all the money they are bringing into the local economy. But they were relentless at the end and I'm not sorry to see them gone. In spite of predictions and polls (some of which may have been deliberate misinformation),...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Water over I-5 on Monday

Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
anacortestoday.com

Unique breakwater: 50 years ago

Brother Nick Steen from Georgia shared this photo he took about 50 years ago! La Merced, serving as a breakwater at Lovric’s SeaCraft on the Guemes Channel in Anacortes. Also attached is a more up to date photo I took a couple of years back. About Photographer Steve Berentson.
ANACORTES, WA
KING 5

Silverdale hospital where nurse called 911 for help amid staffing issues could be denied accreditation

A national leader in setting standards for healthcare organizations handed down a "preliminary denial of accreditation" to Kitsap County’s St. Michael Medical Center. St. Michael Medical Center recently came under scrutiny after it was reported in October that a nurse in the emergency department called 911 requesting Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews to help with patients amid staffing issues.
SILVERDALE, WA
anacortesnow.com

Police Blotter, October 28 - November 3, 2022

Anacortes Police had a truck towed after it had run off the north side of the Sharpe’s Corner roundabout and ended up facing south between a ditch and the treeline. No driver around. An anonymous complainant contacted dispatch regarding a single-vehicle accident around Highway 20 at Sharpe’s Corner on...
ANACORTES, WA
whatcom-news.com

Malfunction sends smoke into elementary school, everyone evacuated

KENDALL, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Kendall Elementary School today, Wednesday, November 9th, about 12:35pm due to a report of smoke in the building. Whatcom County Fire District 14 Assistant Fire Chief David Moe told Whatcom News they arrived to find everyone had evacuated and there was smoke inside a classroom.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

