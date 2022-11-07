ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

sacramento365.com

Gobble Up These Sacramento Thanksgiving Events!

Thanksgiving is a day to give thanks and celebrate with a grand meal of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie with family members. But what you might not know is that Sacramento really gets into the grateful spirit. Whether you are new to the area or are looking for a way to spice up your holiday season, Sacramento365 has some events selected so you can make some new Thanksgiving traditions!
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin Sunset Whitney Recreation Area East Trails Grand Opening and Fun Run

Former Rocklin golf course turned into community treasure. Rocklin, Calif. – Rocklin’s Sunset Whitney Recreation Area is expanding it’s recreational footprint for visitors. To celebrate the grand opening of the East Trails, a fun run celebration is being held on December 3 along with the obligatory ribbon cutting to commemorate the opening.
ROCKLIN, CA
ABC10

Brick Palooza Lego Festival coming to Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Lego festival is coming to Roseville this weekend @The Grounds Event Center. There will be vendors, demonstrations, art, food and more for the whole family to enjoy. This is the only Lego Festival in Northern California, according to the event website. The festival is happening...
ROSEVILLE, CA
macaronikid.com

Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village

Is coming to Sacramento and San Jose this Holiday season. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. Guests can explore one of two story-themed Mazes this year. Go on The Great Search at Enchant San Jose to help find Santa’s 9 illuminated reindeer scattered around The Maze. Or head on over Enchant Sacramento to discover the story of The Mischievous Elf and help find 8 missing presents before Santa needs to deliver them on Christmas day.
SAN JOSE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom Café undergoes a 'reset' as original owners bid farewell

Reset, Folsom’s popular café by day and wine bar at night, has undergone its very own “reset.” After two years of ownership, locals John and Tahni Voelz have announced they have sold the establishment at 727B Sutter St. "As you can imagine, it's not one thing...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Placer County fire destroys a dozen semi-trucks and trailers

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire in Placer County on Thursday has forced road closures near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. The fire was reported around 4:38 a.m. with no injuries at a storage facility east of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority office. CAL FIRE said […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Ballot Drop Box Locations in Roseville, Rocklin region

Roseville, Calif.- Dropping off your ballot off in Roseville and throughout Placer County is super easy and super safe. With nearly twenty convenient locations, including multiple 24/7 drop off locations, Placer County makes it easy to cast your ballot. Track when your Vote by Mail ballot is mailed to you,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
villagelife.com

Splish, splash, play or no way? Cameron Park Lake’s future debated

The prospective Cameron Park Lake splash pad became a hot topic during the Oct. 19 Cameron Park Community Services District Board of Directors meeting, with some concerned the project isn’t the best use of CSD funds. CPCSD staff and directors in 2019 permanently closed the lake’s swimming lagoon and...
CAMERON PARK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival. The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Strong line of thunderstorms move through Sacramento region

A strong line of storms are rolling through the Sacramento region Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service and issued Special Weather Statements for a couple of areas. The first statement was issued for the Ione, Wilton, and Rancho Calaveras until 2:15 p.m.Another statement was then issued for Roseville, Citrus Heights, and Folsom until 2:45 p.m.Forecasters say small accumulating hail, gusty winds, and brief funnel clouds are possible with the storms. At least one CBS13 viewer spotted what is possibly a funnel cloud near Highway 99 between Galt and Elk Grove. What are you seeing in your neighborhood? 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Multiple adults and juvenile assaulted in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for two Hispanic women who assaulted seven adults and a juvenile on Wednesday. Police said that the group of eight drove to the area of Eighth Street and El Dorado Street, in the Sea Port District at around 4:36 p.m. When they arrived the two […]
STOCKTON, CA

