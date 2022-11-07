Read full article on original website
sacramento365.com
Gobble Up These Sacramento Thanksgiving Events!
Thanksgiving is a day to give thanks and celebrate with a grand meal of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie with family members. But what you might not know is that Sacramento really gets into the grateful spirit. Whether you are new to the area or are looking for a way to spice up your holiday season, Sacramento365 has some events selected so you can make some new Thanksgiving traditions!
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Sunset Whitney Recreation Area East Trails Grand Opening and Fun Run
Former Rocklin golf course turned into community treasure. Rocklin, Calif. – Rocklin’s Sunset Whitney Recreation Area is expanding it’s recreational footprint for visitors. To celebrate the grand opening of the East Trails, a fun run celebration is being held on December 3 along with the obligatory ribbon cutting to commemorate the opening.
goldcountrymedia.com
Historic Folsom Holiday Ice Rink opens Friday with new look, new management
The thrill of ice skating during the holiday season returns this weekend in Historic Folsom with a brand new ice rink in a slightly new location and all new management for 2022. Ice is already setting up and it is set to officially open at 10 a.m. Friday. “Our 2022...
Brick Palooza Lego Festival coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Lego festival is coming to Roseville this weekend @The Grounds Event Center. There will be vendors, demonstrations, art, food and more for the whole family to enjoy. This is the only Lego Festival in Northern California, according to the event website. The festival is happening...
macaronikid.com
Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village
Is coming to Sacramento and San Jose this Holiday season. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. Guests can explore one of two story-themed Mazes this year. Go on The Great Search at Enchant San Jose to help find Santa’s 9 illuminated reindeer scattered around The Maze. Or head on over Enchant Sacramento to discover the story of The Mischievous Elf and help find 8 missing presents before Santa needs to deliver them on Christmas day.
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Café undergoes a 'reset' as original owners bid farewell
Reset, Folsom’s popular café by day and wine bar at night, has undergone its very own “reset.” After two years of ownership, locals John and Tahni Voelz have announced they have sold the establishment at 727B Sutter St. "As you can imagine, it's not one thing...
Placer County fire destroys a dozen semi-trucks and trailers
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire in Placer County on Thursday has forced road closures near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. The fire was reported around 4:38 a.m. with no injuries at a storage facility east of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority office. CAL FIRE said […]
Only known surviving railroad emergency hospital discovered in California. To save it, it’s free for anyone who can move it
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In this housing market, what if we told you, you can own a historic building — for free. The catch is, you have to be able to move it. Preservationists say the railroad history it holds is invaluable. “It's just been hiding in plain sight,"...
KCRA.com
Thousands left without power in Nevada City after snowstorm brings down broken branches and power lines
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — At the height of the snowstorm in the low Sierra,Pacific, Gas and Electric said about 4,000 customers lost power in Nevada County. Less than 24 hours later, that number dwindled to about 500. Keri Taylor, who lives with her family off Scott Flats Road is...
KCRA.com
Water service restored to Placer County residents after it abruptly shut off
COLFAX, Calif. — The water is back on for residents in the City of Colfax after it inexplicably shut off for nearly three hours Wednesday afternoon. The Placer County Water Authority said the issue centered around a water main near the AMPM convenience store off Auburn Street. Ross Branch,...
KCRA.com
Here are Sacramento rain and Sierra snow totals from this week's storm
As leftover rain and snow showers wind down on the west slope of the Sierra, precipitation totals are trickling in. Since Sunday night, most spots in the Valley measured anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to 1 inch. The rain came in several rounds, limiting the impacts from flooding. Downtown...
Where veterans and active military members can receive Veterans Day discounts in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that honors military veterans in the United States Armed Forces. The day is observed every year on Nov. 11 and this year, the holiday falls on Friday. Across the Sacramento region and Northern California, here are some discounts veterans can receive in observance of the […]
rosevilletoday.com
Ballot Drop Box Locations in Roseville, Rocklin region
Roseville, Calif.- Dropping off your ballot off in Roseville and throughout Placer County is super easy and super safe. With nearly twenty convenient locations, including multiple 24/7 drop off locations, Placer County makes it easy to cast your ballot. Track when your Vote by Mail ballot is mailed to you,...
villagelife.com
Splish, splash, play or no way? Cameron Park Lake’s future debated
The prospective Cameron Park Lake splash pad became a hot topic during the Oct. 19 Cameron Park Community Services District Board of Directors meeting, with some concerned the project isn’t the best use of CSD funds. CPCSD staff and directors in 2019 permanently closed the lake’s swimming lagoon and...
Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow.
Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival. The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.
Strong line of thunderstorms move through Sacramento region
A strong line of storms are rolling through the Sacramento region Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service and issued Special Weather Statements for a couple of areas. The first statement was issued for the Ione, Wilton, and Rancho Calaveras until 2:15 p.m.Another statement was then issued for Roseville, Citrus Heights, and Folsom until 2:45 p.m.Forecasters say small accumulating hail, gusty winds, and brief funnel clouds are possible with the storms. At least one CBS13 viewer spotted what is possibly a funnel cloud near Highway 99 between Galt and Elk Grove. What are you seeing in your neighborhood?
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County Conservation Program acquires over 1,400 acres for preservation
Auburn, Calif. – More than 1,400 acres of land in the Sheridan area, boasting hundreds of acres of wetlands and vernal pools, have been acquired by the Placer County Conservation Program in the name of conserving lands that are critical to the survival of sensitive species and their habitat.
Multiple adults and juvenile assaulted in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for two Hispanic women who assaulted seven adults and a juvenile on Wednesday. Police said that the group of eight drove to the area of Eighth Street and El Dorado Street, in the Sea Port District at around 4:36 p.m. When they arrived the two […]
