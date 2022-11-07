ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump claims he sent FBI to save DeSantis in 2018 in bizarre Truth Social rant

Donald Trump is keeping up his attacks on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections and increased discussion of his potential as a 2024 presidential candidate.In a long and at times surreal statement last night, Mr Trump claimed that in 2018, he single-handedly saved Mr DeSantis’s first gubernatorial campaign – and that he dispatched the FBI and US Attorneys to protect the governor from defeat in the face of supposed electoral fraud in key counties. There is no evidence that his story is true.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts have turned on Mr...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

‘Pokémon‘ Star Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes World’s Top Trainer After 25 Years

Ash, the perpetual 10-year-old and protagonist of the “Pokémon” animated series, has officially claimed the title of top trainer in the Pokémon world, the Pokémon Company announced Friday. Ash and his Pokémon pal Pikachu achieved their long-awaited goal during the latest episode of “Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series,” where the iconic duo wins the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy