Read full article on original website
Related
Artist publicly dunks on Elon Musk at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters
This tactic of "projection bombing" has been used in movements like Occupy Wall Street.
Trump news – live: Trump claims he sent FBI to save DeSantis in 2018 in bizarre Truth Social rant
Donald Trump is keeping up his attacks on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections and increased discussion of his potential as a 2024 presidential candidate.In a long and at times surreal statement last night, Mr Trump claimed that in 2018, he single-handedly saved Mr DeSantis’s first gubernatorial campaign – and that he dispatched the FBI and US Attorneys to protect the governor from defeat in the face of supposed electoral fraud in key counties. There is no evidence that his story is true.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts have turned on Mr...
KFC blames bot for chicken promotion that celebrated the beginning of the Holocaust
The fast-food chain urged its German customers to treat themselves to commemorate the anniversary of Kristallnacht.
SFGate
‘Pokémon‘ Star Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes World’s Top Trainer After 25 Years
Ash, the perpetual 10-year-old and protagonist of the “Pokémon” animated series, has officially claimed the title of top trainer in the Pokémon world, the Pokémon Company announced Friday. Ash and his Pokémon pal Pikachu achieved their long-awaited goal during the latest episode of “Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series,” where the iconic duo wins the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series.
SFGate
Sean Penn Gives Oscar Statuette to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: ‘When You Win, Bring It Back to Malibu’
In a recent visit to Kyiv, Sean Penn met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to further express his support for Ukraine amid Russia’s military invasion of the country. During their encounter, Penn gifted one of his two Oscar statuettes to Zelenskyy as a gift. The exchange was featured in a...
Comments / 0