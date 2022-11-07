Read full article on original website
Cooking up a winner
Thousands of guests kicked up the red dirt floor of the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion on Nov. 5 in search of their favorite chili during the 41st annual Marion County Chili Cook-off. The event, which is a fundraiser for The Cornerstone School, featured local chili chefs serving up samples of their...
Marion County Fire Rescue honoring veterans
Marion County Fire Rescue firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs are wearing green shirts this week to show their support of all veterans in Marion County. In a Facebook post, MCFR stated, “Each year, we recognize our first responders who are Veterans from all branches of the Armed Forces.” All veterans within the department were given a special “MCFR Veteran” t-shirt to wear this week.
Locally Owned and Operated Café to Debut in Altoona
Precious Café, a locally owned and operated restaurant, will soon be opening in Altoona, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 42247 State Road 19, in a rural area unpopulated by restaurants—which is what makes this development so notable.
Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
William Irvin Curtis
William Irvin Curtis, 87, of Silver Springs, Florida passed away October 30, 2022, at Ocala Regional Medical Center, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of Barbara Curtis for 38 years. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Lester and Mary Curtis. He was a Veteran of...
Florida Fallen Firefighter Memorial ceremony being held in downtown Ocala next week
Uniformed firefighters from across the state of Florida will gather at the Downtown Ocala Square on Thursday, November 17 to honor fallen firefighters with a pipe and drum display. The 14th annual Florida Fallen Firefighter Memorial Concert on the Square ceremony will honor the following firefighters who lost their lives...
School board approves additional funds for STEM teaching tools
Marion County fifth-grade teachers and their students will soon be getting more customized tools and curriculum to encourage hands-on learning in the important science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subject areas. The Marion County School Board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to amend an agreement with Accelerate Learning Inc. to would...
MCPS School Choice and Community Resource Expo heads to WEC next week
Marion County Public Schools will host its annual School Choice and Community Resource Expo next week at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. The event will be held inside WEC’s Expo Center 2, and it will showcase local public schools and the abundance of academic options that are available to students, parents, and families.
Renee Hill Munz
Renee Hill Munz, 62, of Ocala, FL passed away Friday, November 4, 2022. She was born October 19, 1960 to Charles Austin Hill, III and Patsy Louise (nee Evatt) Hill. Renee loved to camp in the 5th wheel, enjoyed riding her trike, and partying with friends. She worked for H&R Block for 18 years as a tax preparer and she loved her career so much that she often referred to it as her calling.
North Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the state and North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty. Due to the threat of high winds, some North Central Florida school districts and colleges will cancel classes. Colleges. Classes at the University of Florida campus in Gainesville will...
The Villages and surrounding communities plan to honor veterans at multiple events
When the nation pauses on Veterans Day to thank and honor those who have served our country, several organizations and cities in the area are inviting the community to mark the holiday. The Villages is no stranger to military service. In fact, 16% of Villagers have donned a U.S. military...
Fort King’s Historic Homesteading series wraps up this weekend with cast iron cooking class
The Fort King National Historic Landmark will wrap up its 2022 Historic Homesteading series this weekend with a cast iron cooking class. The hands-on class will be held on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala. Participants will learn how to cook meals using cast iron along with the proper care instructions.
Rainbow Dreams In Ocala
Check out this beautiful rainbow that formed in the skies over Ocala. Thanks to Sue Haas for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Marion County commissioners declare local state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of local emergency on Wednesday, November 9 in anticipation of the potential for severe weather resulting from Tropical Storm Nicole as it nears the Sunshine State. This local state of emergency was issued after Marion County was listed by Governor...
‘Paychecks for Patriots’ job fair in Ocala moves to November 30
Due to the anticipated impact of Tropical Storm Nicole, CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion’s annual “Paychecks for Patriots” job fair has been postponed until Wednesday, November 30. The tenth annual Paychecks for Patriots hiring event, which is part of a statewide effort to connect Florida’s veterans with employment...
Ocala CEP highlights the Champion location in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Champion is one of the largest providers of clinical seating here in the United States. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us how the clinical seating company is providing comfort and convenience for medical patients in this weeks Weekly Buzz.
Elderly Ocala man accused of attacking victim with garden hoe at recycling center
An 81-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking a man in the face with a garden hoe at the Florida Highlands Recycling Center. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Florida Highlands Recycling Center (8390...
Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
Teresa Beth Salsbury
Teresa Beth Salsbury, 64, of Ocala, Florida passed away November 3, 2022, at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. She was born on June 26, 1958, in St. Petersburg, Florida a daughter of Gerald Salsbury and Barbara Whitehead. She was a member of the Expectant Faith World Ministries. Teresa is...
District Office offers updated information about trash pickup during tropical storm
The District Office is offering updated information about trash pickup during Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule changes. Community Development District 12 and...
