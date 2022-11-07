Renee Hill Munz, 62, of Ocala, FL passed away Friday, November 4, 2022. She was born October 19, 1960 to Charles Austin Hill, III and Patsy Louise (nee Evatt) Hill. Renee loved to camp in the 5th wheel, enjoyed riding her trike, and partying with friends. She worked for H&R Block for 18 years as a tax preparer and she loved her career so much that she often referred to it as her calling.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO