What Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s daughters think of ‘The Office’
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s daughters are digging Dunder Mifflin. The actress revealed Thursday that Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, have “seen some of” their dad’s work in “The Office.” “They liked [it] a lot,” Blunt, 39, told E! News of the nine-season NBC sitcom, noting that the little ones have also seen her act in “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Jungle Cruise.” The couple’s kids, however, “don’t really want to watch” their mom and dad on screen, according to Blunt. “They’ve got that ownership of us as parents,” she explained. “It’s not they’re not like running to see me in a movie, which keeps...
Lindsay Lohan Does Viral ‘Freaky Friday’ TikTok Outfit Swap Trend in Red Leather Dress & Pumps for ‘Jimmy Fallon’
Lindsay Lohan mastered the art of self-reference — and holiday dressing — while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” While backstage at “Fallon,” Lohan filmed an Instagram Reel with a viral TikTok noise — the use of her own “I’m ready!” audio from “Freaky Friday,” the 2003 body-swap comedy she starred in with Jamie Lee Curtis. The technique involved using the sound when opening a door to reveal a new outfit, which the “Parent Trap” star certainly did: a vibrant red leather Christian Siriano dress, paired with white pointed-toe pumps. Her Law Roach-styled ensemble was preceded by a black minidress...
‘The Challenge’ star C.T. Tamburello divorcing wife Lili after 4 years
C.T. Tamburello couldn’t master the biggest challenge of them all — marriage. The “Challenge” star filed for divorce from his wife, Lilianet “Lili” Solares, in a Florida court Monday after four years of marriage, court records obtained by Page Six show. Despite requesting to dissolve their union, the estranged couple did not list a date of separation, as they’re still living in the same house — “but not as husband and wife,” court documents state. “A separation is imminent,” the docs add. Tamburello, 42, states the divorce is due to the fact that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” They share one child, 6-year-old son...
