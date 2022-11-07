Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s daughters are digging Dunder Mifflin. The actress revealed Thursday that Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, have “seen some of” their dad’s work in “The Office.” “They liked [it] a lot,” Blunt, 39, told E! News of the nine-season NBC sitcom, noting that the little ones have also seen her act in “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Jungle Cruise.” The couple’s kids, however, “don’t really want to watch” their mom and dad on screen, according to Blunt. “They’ve got that ownership of us as parents,” she explained. “It’s not they’re not like running to see me in a movie, which keeps...

14 MINUTES AGO