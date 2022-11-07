ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

12 step yoga, a healthier alternative for those who are recovering

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07s8pl_0j2BanOL00

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — It’s no secret that the Mountain State is suffering from a substance abuse epidemic.

The top four must haves for the holidays

Recovery can be a hard road, and people in that stage try to find alternatives to help themselves when they have a problem, but have they ever considered 12 Step Yoga?

Melanie Hosier, a 500 plus hour trained Yoga teacher, who teaches at Bluefield FitRec and at Bluefield University has been offering a closed class 12 Step Yoga program that is opened to just recovering addicts and people who need the help and are going through the steps.

“I had alcoholism in my family as I grew up so I’m just very passionate about doing what I can to help somebody, especially in that situation,” said Hosier. “And you never know what is going to click with somebody and is going to help them in their recovery.”

Hosier describes the classes as a yoga faith classes, which helps the recovering addict or person in the recovering steps challenge their mind and body in a positive way.

“This is actually a faith-based program, said Hosier.” “It’s through yoga faith and the guys come in about 9:30 A.M. on a Saturday morning. I do it once a month, and we go through half an hour of like an AA class, and we go through the steps and different things like, what kind of virtues would you need to get through that step? Things of that nature, and then the last 30 minutes we do actual yoga, so it gives them the opportunity to work their brain as far as going through the steps maybe going back over steps that they’ve already completed and then gives them options to also take care of their body to learn how to stretch in different ways and how to challenge their body.”

Who makes the holiday dinners in your household?

Although there may be other alternatives, Hosier’s alternative is incredible for the mind and body for a recovering addict to heal and become a productive member of society once again.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

One community gave something to those who gave everything

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– On Veterans day, we honor those who fought and sacrificed for our country. To help celebrate such an important day, a group of volunteers, in partnership with the Lifeline Church in Princeton, held their eighth annual Veteran Stand-down Event. Over 100 volunteers including a local Boy Scout troop and the Concord University […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

AstraZeneca US awards Wade Center in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The second annual “ACT on Healthy Equity: Community Solutions Challenge” announced an award for the Wade Center located in Bluefield, WV, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. AstraZeneca, a global British-Swedish pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, awarded the Wade Center a $25,000 grant to help expand their Virtual Reality Lab with addition 3D […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Inflation raises meat prices, farmers not seeing any of that money

ODD, WV (WVNS) — We have heard it over and over again, the inflation rate in the United States is the highest it has been in 40 years. People are feeling the impacts in almost every aspect of life. You may have noticed the price increase when it comes to purchasing meat. Some might think the farmers […]
ODD, WV
WVNS

Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Can Jam fundraiser returns

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– An event in our area is celebrating its thirteenth year and helping to fund a good cause. The 13th Annual Can Jam will be held December 3rd at 6 p.m. at the Clover Club in Bluefield. Local bands will provide music for the event along with door prizes to be given away. […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Local professionals come together to talk economic growth

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Community members came together to discuss economic development in the region. The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and WVU College of Business and Economics met for the annual Outlook Summit on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Economic development professionals and partners spoke on the forward-moving work in the New River Gorge Region. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

New event center starts taking clients in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A Mercer County couple opened a new event center in the Grassroots District. The Loft at 1123 Event Center in Princeton is an affordable, intimate space to host any event needs. Co-Owner Paula King said The Loft was a dream in the making for over 13 years. King said the inspiration […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County Schools recieves grant for Telepresence Robots

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Raleigh County Schools recently received a grant catered to STEM education. Rachel Pauley, the Director of Technology for the school system, said thanks to Senator Capito some middle and high schools plan to add a Telepresence Robot to help with shortages in the schools. The $220,000 grant will support the use of the […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local child wins scholarship competition

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A program helping kids make college more affordable is celebrating its 20th anniversary. SMART529 is celebrating twenty years with a giveaway of $20,000 scholarships to three lucky winners across the state of West Virginia. On November 9, 2022, West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Isabella Gautier as the second winner of $20,000 at […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Crossroads Mall 2022 holiday hours

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Who is ready for Christmas shopping? It is that time of year again and Crossroads Mall is ready for business. The following is the calendar for the extended Christmas hours for the season. Hours may change. Erik Smith, the Crossroads Mall General Manager, expressed his feelings for the holiday turnout this […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Christmas tea at the old Victorian inn

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — As part of holiday tradition, people have come to enjoy afternoon tea in Alderson. In recent years the tea has been held at the Old Victorian Inn where host Doris Kasley and helpers from Alderson Main Street have made everyone feel so welcome. The tea this year will be held at […]
ALDERSON, WV
WVNS

PHOTOS: Active brush fires in Mercer and Raleigh Counties

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Division of Forestry crews and five fire departments are currently on the scene of two brush fires in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties. It is on Maple Fork Road and Simms Branch. Bradley, Pax, Mt. Hope, Mabscott, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments are working to put out the fire. Four […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley ARH welcomes new oncologist, resumes oncology services

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley ARH Hospital recently welcomed oncologist/hematologist Odeth Barrett-Campbell, MD, to its team. Her arrival allows the hospital to resume services at the Beckley ARH Oncology Clinic for the first time since 2021. “Dr. Barrett-Campbell is a great addition to our family here in Beckley. Oncology services are a significant need in […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

2022 Citizen of the year honored

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A local organization has honored citizens on or around Veterans Day since 1937. The American Legion Post 9 held its Distinguished Citizen of the Year luncheon on November 10, 2022, at the Clover Club in Bluefield. The 2022 recipient of the Citizen of the Year was Doctor David Olive, President of Bluefield […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Salvation Army Bell Ringers ready to return

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With Halloween in our rearview mirror, the holiday season is upon us. The holidays are a time for not just spreading love and cheer but giving back and helping those less fortunate. One such way to help those in need is to make a donation to people ringing the bells as […]
BECKLEY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

Hinton: Grappling with rising grocery prices, low availability

HINTON – Steven Cales is sitting in his truck outside the Kroger waiting for his mom, Bonnie, to come out. He has a hospital bracelet on his wrist and a bandage wrapped around his elbow, souvenirs from his doctor’s visit this morning to evaluate the heart problems he’s had on and off for the past […] Hinton: Grappling with rising grocery prices, low availability appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Former fiancee testifies for sixth day of Thompson trial

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The mother of two of Rashad “Rico” Thompson’s children testified in Raleigh County Circuit Court that Thompson was a good dad and a quiet person who did not raise his voice and did not display anger but who sometimes had “black-out” periods when he consumed alcohol. Thompson’s former supervisor at a Beckley […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Cardinal Natural Gas to hold town hall in Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield is hosting a Town Hall with Cardinal Natural Gas Company, Monday November 14, to inform the community of upcoming natural gas projects. Cardinal Natural Gas Company along with Martin Contracting Inc. will be replacing old infrastructure along Oakhurst Avenue and all gas laterals North of Oakhurst Avenue […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy