FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain Grove man arrested on several charges by state patrol
A Mountain Grove man faces several charges following his arrest Tuesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dalton L. Dale, 28, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, having no insurance, failing to equip trailer with taillamps, failing to display valid plates on a trailer and wearing no seat belt.
Highways 38 and 95 accident injures one on Wednesday afternoon
An accident Wednesday afternoon injured a Bourbon man about 13 miles north of Mountain Grove. Troopers said a westbound 2012 Ford Focus driven by Brandon L. Rhoades, 40, of Bourbon failed to stop at a sign at Highways 38 and 95 and was struck by a southbound 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Charles S. Crain, 54, of Mountain Grove.
Texas County 4-H shotgun shooters shine at state competitions
The Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports program produced great results at this year’s shotgun State Shoots. The Skeet State Shoot took place Aug. 13 at Gateway Gun Club in Bridgeton, while the Trap event was staged Aug. 27 at the Missouri Trapshooters Association in Linn Creek and Sporting Clays was contested Sept. 18 at the United Sportsmen’s Club in Jefferson City.
Firemen find no problem following detector sounding at welding shop
The Houston Fire Department reported it checked out a building before students arrived early Wednesday (Nov. 9) after a carbon monoxide detector went off the previous day. The department found no issues. The school district reported Tuesday afternoon that students were evacuated from a welding shop at the Piney River...
Overnight fire damages Houston structure on Redbud Drive
An overnight fire caused considerable damage to a duplex in Houston, authorities said. City of Houston firefighters were called early Wednesday to Redbud Drive, which is off Holder Drive in the southern part of the community. There were no injuries. The blaze was blamed on a young juvenile playing with...
Structure fire rekindles at Summersville
Members of the Summersville Fire Department were dispatched to an earlier structure fire on Highway O again Thursday morning. The stone home was said to be engulfed.
Long, Cook win in Texas County voting
Texas County re-elected its presiding commissioner and state representative in balloting on Tuesday. According to an unofficial results, about 53.4 percent of the county’s registered voters cast ballots. That’s 8,347. GENERAL ELECTION. Tuesday, Nov. 8 results – 11 0f 11 precincts reporting at 8:40 p.m. Texas County.
Influenza season begins; here is the first report of the year
Influenza season has arrived in Texas County, reports the county health department. On Tuesday, four cases of Influenza A and one untyped variety have been recorded so far.
County’s unemployment rate at 2.2 percent in September
Texas County’s unemployment rate dropped 1.3 percentage points in September, the Missouri Department of Economic Development reports. The figure was 2.2 percent, the lowest of the year. It has ranged from 2.6 percent to 4.7 percent this year. According to the department, the county’s labor force totaled 9,090 and...
Tiger paws dominate council discussion
The Houston City Council took no immediate action Monday to override a mayoral veto of an action Oct. 17 that would have led to the painting of 15 Tiger paws on First Street. Alderman Kevin Stilley said he suggested the project to spark community spirit in advance of a district football game and the council voted to donate $250 for the effort.
Local teacher honored by McDonald’s
McDonald’s of Houston honored Veronica Douglas from Houston Elementary School as a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award recipient with a $100 Visa gift card. Local McDonald’s restaurants started this award program three years ago as a way to celebrate area teachers and honor them for exhibiting the ultimate dedication to their students and going the extra mile to contribute to the improvement of education. Community members were invited to submit nominations online. Douglas was selected from a pool of more than 500 nominations.
Monthly sales tax revenue down in Texas County
A trio of sales tax collected by merchants in Texas County declined during the latest monthly distribution, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. Money from out-of-state internet sales was up. The three half-cent sales tax each totaled $94,294, which was down about $13,370 on each — or a 12.4 percent...
HHS hoops programs to host meal and scrimmage night
The Houston High School boys and girls basketball teams will host a chili supper and scrimmage event next Friday (Nov. 18) in the New Gym. The meal will begin at 5 p.m., with the girls scrimmaging from 6 to 7 p.m. and boys from 7 to 8. The cost for...
A concept that could help
Ever since I heard it, I have spent many moments pondering the depth and essence of a local coach’s quote from a couple of weeks ago. The words were spoken by Houston cross country program leader Justin Brown: “The time spent working hard when nobody’s watching is what leads to success when everyone’s watching.”
