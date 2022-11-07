ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

18-year-old pleads guilty to Magruder HS shooting

By Makea Luzader
DC News Now
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty to shooting another student in Magruder High School in January on Monday.

UPDATE: Student in custody after shooting another student at Magruder High School

Steven Alston Jr. was 17 years old when he shot a 15-year-old student in a school bathroom with a ghost gun. He was charged as an adult.

The victim was critically injured in the shooting and the school was placed in lockdown as police entered the school.

Alston’s sentencing was set for December 22 at 9:30 a.m.

