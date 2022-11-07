18-year-old pleads guilty to Magruder HS shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty to shooting another student in Magruder High School in January on Monday.

Steven Alston Jr. was 17 years old when he shot a 15-year-old student in a school bathroom with a ghost gun. He was charged as an adult.

The victim was critically injured in the shooting and the school was placed in lockdown as police entered the school.

Alston’s sentencing was set for December 22 at 9:30 a.m.

