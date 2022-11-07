ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man accused of stealing $1,500 rim, tire from East Memphis shop

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A bold thief was caught on camera stealing a high price tire and rim from a business on Getwell near I-240 Saturday morning.

On a sign at Memphis Tire and Wheels, it plainly reads “You need it, we got it”, but it appears from security camera video that a suspected thief needed and got an expensive rim and tire from a sidewalk display without paying.

“He just took the tire and the wheel and like 15 hundred dollars…the price for these things. He put it in his car and he just left,” said Mohammed Abusharar, owner of Memphis Tire and Wheels.

‘Just praying they don’t shoot’: Carjacking victim recalls moments before mother, infant injured in crash

It started when a potential customer in a late model Ford Fusion came looking for a new tire and rim.

“It was like size 22′ and we start to speak about new tires and used tires,” Abusharar said.

He said the customer didn’t like the quoted price and said he’d be back.

Ten minutes later, it wasn’t the driver but apparently, an accomplice who strolled across the parking lot, hoisted the $1,500 rim and tire, wrestled it into the back of the Ford Fusion, and took off north on Getwell.

Employees witnessed the theft and were outraged. Abusharar, who said the entire set of four tires and rims would normally cost six grand, believes the thieves just ended up wasting their time.

Tyson CFO arrested, fell asleep in wrong home

“From my experience, it will not fit his car. It was like a, excuse my language, a stupid decision, what he did,” Abusharar said.

Police are looking for a dark-colored late-model Ford Fusion. At the time of the theft, the front passenger’s side tire was a temporary spare. Security cameras did not get a picture of the license plate.

If you’ve seen this car, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvSqh_0j2BaJ6f00
Photo of suspected thief taking a rim and tire from Memphis Tire and Wheels (provided photo)
Comments / 2

john brown
3d ago

Lhm these devils will steal the sweet outta gingerbread. you can't have nothing around them if it ain't anchored to the ground, smh

Reply
3
 

