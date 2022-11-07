ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

The Albany Herald

Macon man pleads guilty to Facebook death threats

MACON — A Macon resident who was previously living in Phoenix, Ariz., pleaded guilty to three felony charges of making death threats and attempting to blackmail an individual through Facebook. Austin Mitchel Fitch, aka Jakob Enderson, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of sending threatening communications via interstate commerce...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

BCSO charges 3 teens in “Operation Hamburglar”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has charged 3 juveniles with armed robbery in the process of what the sheriff’s office has named “Operation Hamburglar”. The BCSO says the charges came after a string of Commercial Armed Robberies involving 7 different fast...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Friends in Macon become victims of gun violence one week apart

"The fact that I ended up getting shot and then a week later, someone I know ended up getting shot... that's insane," Jennifer Stiles said. Driving to the store one afternoon, Jennifer was shot and right now, she can't walk. "I'm either in a wheelchair or on a walker for...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Two Jones County women plead guilty to insurance fraud

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two women have entered guilty pleas following their 2018 arrests for insurance fraud. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, 68-year-old Peggy Pelham filed a claim with Georgia Farm Bureau for nearly $200,000 for loss of personal property when her home on Friendship Church Road in Gray was totally destroyed by a fire.
JONES COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Neighbors persistence helps apprehend thief selling lumber

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Jones County Sheriff's Department received several complaints about a vehicle coming in and out of a house being built on Stallings Road. The Jones County Sheriff's Department stated they received several calls from neighbors over the course of a week, reporting suspicion that lumber was being stolen in the area.
JONES COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Confederate monument in front of Mercer Law vandalized

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An engraved stone monument that stands in front of the Mercer Law campus was pulled over and broken. WGXA became aware after a viewer called a tip into the station and our news team was able to go to the site, where we observed the monument had been knocked over and broken. The posts were previously buried several inches into the ground. The entire monument has been uprooted. Once it fell over, the posts on both sides broke in half.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

3 found dead in Bonaire home investigated as murder-suicide

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that the case of three people who were found dead in a Bonaire home is being investigated as a murder-suicide. That is according to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department Facebook page. The three...
BONAIRE, GA
41nbc.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Macon Thursday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call just after 7 p.m. of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road. Deputies were then called to the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

GBI closes Brianna Grier investigation

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has closed the investigation looking into the incident that led to the death of Brianna Grier in Hancock County on July 15th while in custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The latest release from the GBI on November...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA

