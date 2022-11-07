Read full article on original website
Macon man pleads guilty to Facebook death threats
MACON — A Macon resident who was previously living in Phoenix, Ariz., pleaded guilty to three felony charges of making death threats and attempting to blackmail an individual through Facebook. Austin Mitchel Fitch, aka Jakob Enderson, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of sending threatening communications via interstate commerce...
41nbc.com
BCSO charges 3 teens in “Operation Hamburglar”
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has charged 3 juveniles with armed robbery in the process of what the sheriff’s office has named “Operation Hamburglar”. The BCSO says the charges came after a string of Commercial Armed Robberies involving 7 different fast...
wfxl.com
Man hears screaming from woods, rescues child from suspected kidnapper
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) — "I heard the kid screaming, 'Please don't beat me!' so that's when my instinct kicked in some more; so I sped on up to go get that kid," Kelcey Willis told WGXA. That gut instinct took over Willis when he stopped for an oil...
wgxa.tv
Houston County Superior Court sentences 19-year-old to 40 years for aggravated assault
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- 19- year- old Preston Lamar Hughes, known as "Draco", has been convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and sentenced to 40 years. 26 of those years will be served in Georgia's Department of Corrections. This sentence stems from a 2021 investigation led by Detective...
wgxa.tv
Friends in Macon become victims of gun violence one week apart
"The fact that I ended up getting shot and then a week later, someone I know ended up getting shot... that's insane," Jennifer Stiles said. Driving to the store one afternoon, Jennifer was shot and right now, she can't walk. "I'm either in a wheelchair or on a walker for...
wgxa.tv
Two Jones County women plead guilty to insurance fraud
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two women have entered guilty pleas following their 2018 arrests for insurance fraud. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, 68-year-old Peggy Pelham filed a claim with Georgia Farm Bureau for nearly $200,000 for loss of personal property when her home on Friendship Church Road in Gray was totally destroyed by a fire.
Police say couple in Warner Robins double suicide communicated with family before incident
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police this week went to two homes to check on whether the people there were OK, but instead found five dead bodies. Now, police say they're investigating how it happened and why at least three of those people took their own lives. A...
wgxa.tv
Neighbors persistence helps apprehend thief selling lumber
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Jones County Sheriff's Department received several complaints about a vehicle coming in and out of a house being built on Stallings Road. The Jones County Sheriff's Department stated they received several calls from neighbors over the course of a week, reporting suspicion that lumber was being stolen in the area.
Officers called to reported kidnapping at Walmart find witness holding suspect at gunpoint
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A suspect accused of dragging a child into the woods and choking them was held by a witness at gunpoint until officers arrived. The Warner Robins Police Department said in a news release that its officers were called to a Walmart for a report of a kidnapping in progress on Sunday afternoon.
Kidnapping call at Georgia Walmart leads police to witness holding suspect at gunpoint
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A child who was dragged from a car at a Warner Robins Walmart and choked was rescued by a witness who held a gun on the suspect until police arrived, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Warner Robins police said they were called out...
2 arrested, 1 wanted for helping suspect who shot Henry officer, another man escape
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people and are searching for a third they say helped a suspect avoid being arrested. Deputies say Brentson Bernard Thomas shot a detention officer and another man several times at an apartment complex in McDonough last week.
Police confirm two found dead in Warner Robins died by double-suicide
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police confirmed that the two people who found dead in their home on Monday dies by dual suicide. The victims are identified as 61-year-old Danny Elliott and 59-year-old Gretchen Elliott of Warner Robins. Police found their bodies on 51 Cohen Walker Drive according...
wgxa.tv
Confederate monument in front of Mercer Law vandalized
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An engraved stone monument that stands in front of the Mercer Law campus was pulled over and broken. WGXA became aware after a viewer called a tip into the station and our news team was able to go to the site, where we observed the monument had been knocked over and broken. The posts were previously buried several inches into the ground. The entire monument has been uprooted. Once it fell over, the posts on both sides broke in half.
3 found dead in Bonaire home investigated as murder-suicide
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that the case of three people who were found dead in a Bonaire home is being investigated as a murder-suicide. That is according to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department Facebook page. The three...
41nbc.com
Man in critical condition after shooting in west Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Macon Thursday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call just after 7 p.m. of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road. Deputies were then called to the...
Kidnapping at Walmart in Warner Robins thwarted by witnesses
WARNER ROBINS — A kidnapping attempt at a Walmart in Warner Robins was thwarted by witnesses who held the suspect until police arrived. Members of Warner Robins Police Department were dispatched to 2720 Watson Blvd. in reference to a kidnapping in progress. Officers found that 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had...
41nbc.com
GBI closes Brianna Grier investigation
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has closed the investigation looking into the incident that led to the death of Brianna Grier in Hancock County on July 15th while in custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The latest release from the GBI on November...
Man convicted in ‘love triangle’ murder, faces life in prison, Henry County DA says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Stockbridge man is facing a life sentence, plus an additional 65 years in prison for his involvement in a love triangle murder, according to the Henry County District Attorney. A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict Friday afternoon against James Blake McAllister, 41,...
Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree. On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.
Two people found dead in Warner Robins home after morning welfare check by police
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were found dead in a Warner Robins home on Monday according to Coroner James Williams. He says the pair were found during a welfare check around 9 a.m. by the Warner Robins Police Department in a home on Cohen Walker Drive. The people...
