MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An engraved stone monument that stands in front of the Mercer Law campus was pulled over and broken. WGXA became aware after a viewer called a tip into the station and our news team was able to go to the site, where we observed the monument had been knocked over and broken. The posts were previously buried several inches into the ground. The entire monument has been uprooted. Once it fell over, the posts on both sides broke in half.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO