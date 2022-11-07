Read full article on original website
STEAM will host first ever Heroes Run to benefit local veterans this weekend
THE HEROES RUN HAS BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO POTENTIALLY INCLIMENT WEATHER FROM TROPICAL STORM NICOLE. Are you a runner? Do you enjoy participating in 5K events? Well, this Saturday, November 12th, you have an opportunity to support Veterans in Bulloch County and run in the first ever Statesboro STEAM Heroes Run!
wtoc.com
The Fight for Joy: Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Davis lost three limbs, nearly his life while serving his country
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Davis always dreamt of serving his country. “I think I was born with a bit of gratitude for my country and the men who had served before me. The lifestyle of a warrior has always been a calling of mine.”. But when...
Longhorn cattle strut their stuff at the Peach State Showout
On November 5th, 2022, the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex held Statesboro’s first Peach State Showout Texas Longhorn cattle show. This show is significant because it’s not only the first Statesboro Longhorn show but also the first Longhorn show in all of Georgia open to the public. Show host...
I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best
JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
Vyve’s Annual Create a Christmas Card Art Contest now open for ages 5-12
Vyve Broadband and Downtown Statesboro Development Authority (DSDA) are joining together to put on the annual Create a Christmas Card Art Contest. The theme of this year’s contest is Christmas Spirit, and it is open to all children in Bulloch County, ages 5-12. Participants are encouraged to submit a...
Site work beginning at former IHOP location
Grice Connect has been fielding questions for a few days regarding the site work being done at the former IHOP restaurant in Statesboro. The restaurant building is located at the corner of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Northside Drive East. The restaurant has been closed for almost two years now. It closed weeks after the 1.17 acre property, including the IHOP building, sold in December 2021 for over $2 million.
ALDI rewinds to 2019 prices for Thanksgiving essentials
This Thanksgiving season, ALDI grocery stores have introduced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind, offering affordable prices on holiday essentials. The promotion started November 2 and ends on November 29, 2022. It includes holiday favorites ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages where they will match 2019 prices in their stores for discounts of up to 30%.
Savannah Santa Train returns in December
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
WJCL
Police searching for suspect who stole dog from Humane Society for Greater Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update: 5:45 p.m.Savannah police say they are investigating a case where a man is accused of stealing a dog. It happened earlier this week. In fact, just in the last few hours, someone found the dog but not the man. Update 3 p.m.: Frida has been...
5K Turkey Trot supports classroom grants; Register now
Local residents are invited to don their best Thanksgiving costumes and walk or run in the annual 5K Turkey Trot. Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education’s 15th annual Turkey Trot event will be taking over downtown Statesboro on Nov. 19. This is an all ages, all abilities event where...
New head and neck cancer surgeon joins Memorial Health University Physicians Surgical Care
Memorial Health is pleased to announce fellowship-trained head and neck surgeon Dr. Robert Liebman has joined Memorial Health University Physicians Surgical Care | Head & Neck Specialists. Dr. Liebman is originally from Marietta, Georgia. He remained in Georgia for his undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia and medical education...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Jenkins County
Johnson Grove Baptist Church is an historic Black congregation in southwestern Jenkins County, established in 1909. This chapel was replaced by a newer structure across the road in 1999 but still stands beside the cemetery.
WJCL
Nicole School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: 5:30 p.m. weather update. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to...
Lift As You Grow to host Farm To Table dinner to benefit program’s local at-risk women
Giving to others truly changes the world. It releases a certain reciprocal energy into our society, which creates whirlwinds of change within our communities and furthermore, within ourselves. Lift As You Grow is a local non-profit organization which leans on this understanding of giving, and they will soon host their...
WATCH: View Savannah, Tybee live cams as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts begin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Florida early Wednesday. It has slowly weakened over land and is now a strong tropical storm. Local impacts are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today through Friday. Heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds, and a chance for isolated tornadoes are […]
LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
ReTails Thrift Shop celebrates 11th anniversary with great sale this weekend
ReTails Thrift Shop will be celebrating their 11th Anniversary on Saturday, November 5, from 10am-3pm. The anniversary sale will include $5 Fill-A-Bag of clothes, 4 for $1 books and records, blind pick for a percentage off, 50% off all artwork, $1 shoes, as well as all green or white stickered items half off.
WJCL
Georgia Southern University showing support for military
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Southern University is showing its support for the military. Monday morning, members of the Georgia Southern Armstrong ROTC tied yellow ribbons around the trees on campus. The ribbons will also be on display at the Statesboro and Hinesville campuses. It's all a way of showing...
wtoc.com
LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole
GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for 16-year-old girl who disappeared
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Savannah are looking for a missing teenage girl. Renia Taylor, 16, was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. on the 600 block of W. 36th St. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Renia...
