Cloudland, GA

Cloudland rushing touchdown voted Best Play of the Week

By Murry Lee
 3 days ago

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities sports fans voted and decided the Best Play of the Week belonged to Cloudland High School.

On Friday, Cloudland’s Gage McKinney found an opening and burned through Oakdale’s defense. McKinney turned on the afterburners for a long touchdown run that viewers chose as the top play of Week 12.

The Highlanders went on to win 38-28.

Final Scores & Highlights: Week 12 high school football games

Other plays in the running for Best Play of the Week included Ridgeview’s Ryan O’Quinn hitting a receiver with a quick screen pass and touchdown and Daniel Boone’s Tyler Alford’s pick-six against Knox Halls.

Be sure to check in next week for the final Best Play of the Week and all the local high school football scores and highlights on Touchdown Friday Night.

