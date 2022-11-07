Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Chesapeake Bay Bridge Eastbound Span to Temporarily Close Sunday for Bay Bridge Run
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- At the request of Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s counties, the Maryland Transportation Authority is partnering to accommodate the Bay Bridge Run on Sunday, Nov. 13. The run will be held on the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. As a result, the eastbound Bay Bridge...
WBOC
Eastern Shore NAACP Leaders Celebrate Wes Moore's Historic Win
SALISBURY, Md.- Leaders on the Eastern Shore are celebrating Wes Moore's historic win. Shelley Johnson of the Somerset County NAACP says she was thrilled to hear the news. "I'm just wowed! Very excited," said Johnson. Moore spoke with supporters last night after his victory. "I stand here, humbled and ready...
WBOC
Gov. Carney Extends Public Health Emergency
Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor...
WBOC
Moore Elected as Maryland's First Black Governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC) - Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, soundly defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Larry Hogan, who had wide bipartisan support in his eight years as governor, is term-limited.
WBOC
Maryland's Recreational Marijuana Legalization Leaves Open Questions for Businesses, Law Enforcement
Maryland voters supported recreational marijuana legalization in a statewide referendum. It was a decisive 66 to 34 percent victory for the ballot initiative.
WBOC
Delaware Democrats Follow Through with Flag Protest During Return Day Parade
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The historic Return Day celebration and parade returned to Sussex County on Thursday, but not everyone was willing to take part in all of the event's traditions. Delaware Democrats followed through with their decision to not ride alongside their Republican counterparts in carriages during the parade. Their...
WBOC
Maryland Voters Approve Recreational Marijuana Legalization
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana in a constitutional amendment Tuesday. Lawmakers already approved legislation this year to take steps to changing the law regarding cannabis, but the General Assembly left matters of licensing and taxes for lawmakers to decide next year. The constitutional amendment defines...
WBOC
DPH Launches Flu Dashboard As Cases Soar
DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is launching a new influenza dashboard to share weekly data. The My Healthy Community (MHC) flu dashboard will share data on positive cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and for the first time, vaccinations in the state. The dashboard is intended to provide an...
WBOC
York Wins Delaware Auditor's Race
DOVER, Del. - Political newcomer Lydia York on Tuesday won Delaware’s general election for state auditor. York, a Democrat, defeated Republican Janice Lorrah, also a political newcomer. York, an attorney, previously served as one of three of Delaware's Democratic presidential electors in 2016. In September, York defeated embattled former...
Comments / 0