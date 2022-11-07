ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Eastern Shore NAACP Leaders Celebrate Wes Moore's Historic Win

SALISBURY, Md.- Leaders on the Eastern Shore are celebrating Wes Moore's historic win. Shelley Johnson of the Somerset County NAACP says she was thrilled to hear the news. "I'm just wowed! Very excited," said Johnson. Moore spoke with supporters last night after his victory. "I stand here, humbled and ready...
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Gov. Carney Extends Public Health Emergency

Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Moore Elected as Maryland's First Black Governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC) - Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, soundly defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Larry Hogan, who had wide bipartisan support in his eight years as governor, is term-limited.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland Voters Approve Recreational Marijuana Legalization

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana in a constitutional amendment Tuesday. Lawmakers already approved legislation this year to take steps to changing the law regarding cannabis, but the General Assembly left matters of licensing and taxes for lawmakers to decide next year. The constitutional amendment defines...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

DPH Launches Flu Dashboard As Cases Soar

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is launching a new influenza dashboard to share weekly data. The My Healthy Community (MHC) flu dashboard will share data on positive cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and for the first time, vaccinations in the state. The dashboard is intended to provide an...
WBOC

York Wins Delaware Auditor's Race

DOVER, Del. - Political newcomer Lydia York on Tuesday won Delaware’s general election for state auditor. York, a Democrat, defeated Republican Janice Lorrah, also a political newcomer. York, an attorney, previously served as one of three of Delaware's Democratic presidential electors in 2016. In September, York defeated embattled former...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy