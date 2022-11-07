Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
Former Dodgers Outfielder Enters Free Agent Market
Former Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million option with the White Sox, taking a $5 million buyout and hitting free agency.
Yankees Reportedly Make Decision On Anthony Rizzo
It was announced on Monday that Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has declined his player option for the 2023 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on the team's plans for Rizzo. Heyman is reporting that Rizzo is expected to receive a $19.65 million qualifying offer from...
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...

Astros Decline Options On Two Players
The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.

Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade
The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
Eric Hosmer: Grifol will 'thrive' as White Sox manager
What do people inside the game and outside Chicago think about the White Sox decision to hire Pedro Grifol as their new manager?. My phone rang. On the other end of the line was former Kansas City Royals All-Star and World Series champion Eric Hosmer who was ready to rave about his former coach and mentor, and what he will bring to the White Sox.

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
What would a dream Red Sox starting lineup look like next season?
A look at what a dream Boston Red Sox starting lineup would look like for the 2023 season. The Boston Red Sox could look a lot different in 2023 than they did in 2022. They’re losing a lot of free agents, but that doesn’t mean they can’t invite some of the most important ones back.
'I meant what I said': Dusty Baker signs 1-year contract with Astros to win 2nd World Series
Coming off a World Series win, manager Dusty Baker said he signed a one-year deal with the club to keep his word about winning a second World Series.
White Sox to pursue 2B addition after Josh Harrison move
It’s a question for a second straight offseason. When the White Sox take the field on Opening Day, who will be playing second base?. Second base was one of the White Sox’ most pressing needs last winter, when they brought in Josh Harrison on a one-year deal. Harrison,...
Cubs making a ‘light’ change to Wrigley Field this offseason
In the early part of the offseason, the Chicago Cubs are installing new LED light fixtures at the top of Wrigley Field, which replace the original ones that were installed when night baseball arrived at the ballpark in 1988.

Rick Hahn not ruling out Oscar Colas as White Sox right fielder in 2023
As you may have heard by now, AJ Pollock has opted out of his contract to become a free agent ahead of the 2023 season. This leaves the White Sox with $8 million freed up and some holes in the corner outfield positions to fill, with one potential replacement coming from within the organization.
What MLB sources expect from Cubs this winter
LAS VEGAS — Based on the first few days of the offseason and impressions from agents and MLB team executives at the annual general managers meetings in Las Vegas, a road map for the Cubs’ offseason might be starting to emerge. Ten observations based on insider chatter and...
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Corey Kluber had reportedly appeared as a potential target on the Chicago Cubs free agent radar.

Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
Boras 'always open' if White Sox want to extend Cease
Amid delivering trademark metaphors on his clients who are free agents this winter, agent Scott Boras was asked Wednesday about one a few years away: Dylan Cease. Cease switched his representation last offseason to Boras, the top-grossing agent in baseball, who has a track record of taking his top clients to free agency.
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
