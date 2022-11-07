ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees Reportedly Make Decision On Anthony Rizzo

It was announced on Monday that Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has declined his player option for the 2023 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on the team's plans for Rizzo. Heyman is reporting that Rizzo is expected to receive a $19.65 million qualifying offer from...
Astros Decline Options On Two Players

The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade

The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
Eric Hosmer: Grifol will 'thrive' as White Sox manager

What do people inside the game and outside Chicago think about the White Sox decision to hire Pedro Grifol as their new manager?. My phone rang. On the other end of the line was former Kansas City Royals All-Star and World Series champion Eric Hosmer who was ready to rave about his former coach and mentor, and what he will bring to the White Sox.
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Rick Hahn not ruling out Oscar Colas as White Sox right fielder in 2023

As you may have heard by now, AJ Pollock has opted out of his contract to become a free agent ahead of the 2023 season. This leaves the White Sox with $8 million freed up and some holes in the corner outfield positions to fill, with one potential replacement coming from within the organization.
What MLB sources expect from Cubs this winter

LAS VEGAS — Based on the first few days of the offseason and impressions from agents and MLB team executives at the annual general managers meetings in Las Vegas, a road map for the Cubs’ offseason might be starting to emerge. Ten observations based on insider chatter and...
Boras 'always open' if White Sox want to extend Cease

Amid delivering trademark metaphors on his clients who are free agents this winter, agent Scott Boras was asked Wednesday about one a few years away: Dylan Cease. Cease switched his representation last offseason to Boras, the top-grossing agent in baseball, who has a track record of taking his top clients to free agency.
