Read full article on original website
Related
Little Rock Police Department investigating body found in submerged car
A man has been found dead after his car plunged into a small pond at a West Little Rock apartment complex.
LRPD: Teen driver injured in shooting while exiting I-630 near John Barrow Road
Little Rock police said that a woman was injured in a Tuesday night shooting near John Barrow Road.
Investigation underway after shots fired at The Waters at Chenal apartments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Note: We published an article earlier after receiving information that a car was found in a lake at The Waters at Chenal apartments. Shortly afterward, Mark Edwards with the LRPD reached out to us to say the information was incorrect. However, moments later, we received...
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
Teen being charged as adult for homicide of Hot Springs 16-year-old
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A 16-year-old is being charged as an adult for his involvement in a homicide that happened last month. The Hot Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of School Street shortly after 6:00 p.m. on October 5. According to...
Police arrest teen suspected in October Hot Springs deadly shooting
Police say a teen turned himself in to officers in Hot Springs Tuesday in connection to an October shooting that left another teen dead and two others injured.
KATV
Sherwood police looking for shoplifter who stole more than $100 of merchandise at Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing more than $100 of merchandise from an area retail store. Police said the incident involving the male shoplifter occured on Oct. 26 where he stole $173 worth of...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Teenager wanted by police for homicide that took place last month turns himself in
Arkansas – A shooting incident that took place at 607 School Street in Hot Springs early last month was fatal for one person, while two others were injured. Since then, the Hot Springs Police Department has been looking for a teenager who was named the main suspect in the incident.
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
KATV
Police Identify victim in 33rd and MLK homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police have identified the victim of the homicide that happened at 33rd and MLK. Police identified 36-year-old Derrick Mack of Little Rock as the victim. Police originally responded to the intersection of West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive...
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
Little Rock police ID victim in deadly Grand Avenue shooting
Little Rock police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting on Grand Avenue Tuesday night and have identified the man killed in the incident.
New evidence in case of missing Arkansas woman revives search
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — New evidence has revived in the search efforts for a missing Arkansas woman. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spent most of Monday searching for Maranda Neal, a woman who went missing earlier this year. She was last seen on May 22, 2022. When she first...
Mass arrests made in Little Rock, Pine Bluff linked to federal operations
The U.S. Attorney's office announced a mass of federal drug and firearm arrests in Little Rock and Pine Bluff as a result of three operations focused on the pipeline of crime between the two areas.
KHBS
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
Traffic delays on I-30 eastbound due to vehicle fire
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Update: All lanes have been cleared on I-30 eastbound near Exit 106. All lanes on I-30 eastbound have been blocked near Mile Marker 110.1 by Haskell due to a tractor-trailer fire. Traffic is currently being routed off at Exit 106. Commuters are advised to find...
neareport.com
Three federal operations in Arkansas yield dozens of drug and gun arrests
LITTLE ROCK—Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests this morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed today.
FBI, DEA investigations in gangs, drugs and guns lead to 80 AR indictments, 45 arrests
Authorities said three federal investigations into gangs moving drugs and guns through central Arkansas resulted in 80 federal indictments and 45 arrests Wednesday morning.
KATV
Garland County Sheriff's Office respond to unidentified female body found in Lake Hamilton
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Garland County Sheriff's Office announced that a body was found in Lake Hamilton Tuesday morning. The patrol division said at around 7:00 a.m. a resident of the Hamilton Point Condos located in the 5000 block of Central Avenue located a body in the lake.
Emergency services to be unaffected by weekend I-30 bridge closing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When driving, we've all tried to find ways to skip the detours to save time— but for MEMS first responders, that's not just the goal, it's part of their job. "The highway system is very important to us, it lets us access our emergencies...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0