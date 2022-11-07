ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Kait 8

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

Police Identify victim in 33rd and MLK homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police have identified the victim of the homicide that happened at 33rd and MLK. Police identified 36-year-old Derrick Mack of Little Rock as the victim. Police originally responded to the intersection of West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Traffic delays on I-30 eastbound due to vehicle fire

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Update: All lanes have been cleared on I-30 eastbound near Exit 106. All lanes on I-30 eastbound have been blocked near Mile Marker 110.1 by Haskell due to a tractor-trailer fire. Traffic is currently being routed off at Exit 106. Commuters are advised to find...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
neareport.com

Three federal operations in Arkansas yield dozens of drug and gun arrests

LITTLE ROCK—Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests this morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed today.
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
