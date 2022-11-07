Read full article on original website
Update On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
A new report has an update on AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and the possibility of a renewal of their rights deal. As reported last week, AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner that is expected to behind the scenes at AEW through the experiences of several members of the roster who will be the focal points.
WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on 24/7 Title Being Tossed in the Trash, Nikki Cross Challenges Anyone to Stop Her, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title last night on WWE Raw and then promptly threw thew title in the trash. Former champion Dana Brooke was not happy with the development as she noted on Twitter. Dana Brooke wrote, Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate…...
Various News: Matchups Set for This Week’s NJPW Strong, Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Note on Next Week’s Episode of Young Rock
– NJPW has announced the matchups for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. Here’s the lineup. * Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs JR Kratos & Danny Limelight. – Here is the synopsis for next week’s episode of Young Rock airing on NBC on November 18:. “Hawaii,...
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo
During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
Chris Jericho on Altercation at AEW All Out: ‘Sometimes Guys Just Have To Leave’
– AEW star Chris Jericho appeared on Howie Mandel Does Stuff this week. During the show, Jericho was asked about the backstage incident that took place at AEW All Out involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite. Without getting too specific, Jericho discussed the event and what took place, indicating that “sometimes, guys just have to leave.” Below are some highlights:
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * The Gates of Agony def. Teddy Goodz and Big Cuzo. * Tay Conti def....
Speculation Regarding Possible Returns On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Some hints online have hinted at a potential return on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As noted earlier, Tony Khan hyped tonight’s show by promising an “an exciting newsworthy show” for fans. As PWInsider notes, there’s been some “chatter” and teases that tonight’s show could feature the return of The Elite, aka Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.
AEW Dynamite Sees Slight Increase in Viewership, Ratings Also Up in Key Demo
– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Ratings and viewership saw an overall increase for this week’s show, which continued the build to this month’s Full Gear event. Last night’s live TBS broadcast averaged 930,000 viewers. Viewership increased from...
Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: The Elite Backstage, Note On Postponed Rampage Match, More
– PWInsider reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite. MJF and Colt Cabana were not. – The angle from last night’s episode, with Lance Archer attacking Ricky Starks, will lead to their announced Rampage match being pushed to next week.
WrestleQuest Gets New Release Date Trailer, Arrives May 2023
Skybound Games and Mega Cat Studios released the latest trailer this week for the upcoming pro-wrestling-themed RPG, WrestleQuest. You can check out that new trailer in the video player below. The new trailer debuted yesterday during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase. Per the trailer and Mega Cat Studios, the game...
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, Billy Corgan Joins Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands...
Various News: Note on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Main Event, Updated Lineup for WrestlePro 100, Competitors for GCW Nick Gage Invitational
– PWInsider reports that the scheduled Knockouts Championship match between Jordynne Grace and Gisele Shaw on tonight’s Impact Wrestling will be the main event. The broadcast starts on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. – WrestlePro in New Jersey is scheduled to hold its 100th event this weekend in...
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ‘Exciting’ & ‘Newsworthy’ Edition of AEW Dynamite
– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan hyped up tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, promising an “exciting” and “newsworthy” episode via Twitter. Tony Khan also provided some Dynamite viewership data. You can read his comments below:. “I promise an exciting newsworthy show on Wednesday Night...
Digital Media Championship Changes Hands on Impact Wrestling
We have a new Impact Digital Media Champion following the opening match on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the title on tonight’s show. The win marks Hendry’s first Impact Wrestling championship and ends Hendry’s title reign at 113 days. Myers defeated Rich...
Mick Foley Weighs In On Why AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Fell Short
AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch fell short in the eyes of fans, and Mick Foley recently weighed in the issues surrounding the bout. The match took place at AEW Revolution 2021 between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley, and is largely remembered for the disappointing finish where the “explosion” petered out. Foley weighed in on the match during his latest episode of Foley is Pod for Ad Free Shows, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 11.8.22
We’re back for another episode of AEW Dark. Unfortunately all of my recent praise will go down the drain as we have one of my least favorite versions of Dark tonight. The overkill 13 match episode that i’m sure will be like 5 squash matches, 5 short matches and MAYBE three decent matches. I’d love to be proven wrong but lengthy episodes of Dark are almost never that great because so much happens in such a short time and no-one benefits. Enough crying from me, if it’s a good episode and i’m way wrong here i’ll be sure to admit it.
AEW News: Jeff Jarrett Takes Shots At WWE on Dynamite, Another Elite Segment Hints At Full Gear Return, More Dynamite Highlights
– During his promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett appeared to take shots at WWE, specifically Braun Strowman and Triple H. While putting over Satnam Singh, Jarrett mentioned a “make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and who is produced by the banana-nosed circus.”
WWE News: Dudley Boyz Reunite At Event, FOX Sports Analyst Pays Tribute to 24/7 Title
– The Dudley Boyz reunited at a recent event, and a photo is online. D-Von Dudley posted a photo at what appears to be a convention that had himself, Bubba Ray and Spike Dudley together, as you can see below. D-Von wrote:. “The boyz reunited again for the first time...
WWE News: Update on Bobby Roode’s Status In WWE, Gabe Sapolsky At Performance Center, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Ava Raine
– PWInsider reports that Bobby Roode was seen in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday, where WWE stars typically go for treatment of injuries. The hope backstage is that he will be back soon. WWE officials have reportedly talked about putting him on the Smackdown brand. – Gabe Sapolsky was at the WWE...
