MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters have selected one new member to sit on the Montgomery County School Board, while a winner is not yet clear in a second race. Republican Pamela Cloud is the projected winner of the District 5 seat. She won against Democrat opponent Phadra Carson Foster. Data from the Montgomery Election Center indicates that with 94% of the votes counted, Cloud was ahead by approximately 1,500 votes as of late Tuesday night.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO