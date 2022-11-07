Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Former Elba principal receives 10 years despite spousal abuse claims
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The former Elba Elementary School principal who caused a violent automobile collision that injured four vacationers was sentenced to 10 years on Thursday. Debra Strickland, 39, had sought alternative sentencing with the ultimate hope of probation amid claims that she is a spousal abuse victim.
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County voters reelect incumbents on Tuesday
Crenshaw County voters turned out to vote Tuesday in a steady stream which resulted in the reelection of several incumbents. Republican incumbent Sheriff Terry Mears defeated independent challenger Ronnie White with 66% of the vote. “I think Republicans are showing how they feel about not only this county, but this...
WSFA
Macon County Commission Chamber renamed in honor of late chairman
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Commission honored one of its late commission chairmen in a big way. More than 100 community members gathered on North Main Street in Tuskegee for a dedication ceremony Thursday. The County Commission Chamber now bears the name of Jesse L. Upshaw. “Chairman, Jesse...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County voters elect Robert Stewart to State Senate in his first bid for office
Lowndes County voters turned out in steady numbers Tuesday, reelecting several incumbents and passing all proposed amendments. Democrat Robert Stewart won State Senator for District 23 in his first-ever bid for office, succeeding against Republican Michael Nimmer and Libertarian Portia Shepard with just over 50% of the votes. “Gratitude is...
WSFA
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2020 murder, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. According to Bailey’s office, Henry Joiner was found guilty in the shooting death of Louis Miles Jr. During...
alabamanews.net
3 Degree Guarantee: Service Dogs Alabama Gets $1,500 Check
We are happy to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity. AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to Service Dogs Alabama. We are presenting $1,500, which is what we raised in October for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.
Montgomery school board approves name changes for Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee high schools
The Montgomery County Board of Education on Thursday reportedly voted to rename Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee high schools after a noted Black chemist, an Alabama judge who made influential rulings during the Civil Rights Era and two civil rights activists. In a 5-2 vote, the board approved renaming...
wdhn.com
Election day results in Coffee County
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—In Coffee County, nearly 38 percent of the approximate 60-thousand voters showed-up at the polls on election day. Probate Judge Jodee Thompson says she’s not satisfied with that number, but it was “higher”. then the primary and runoffs’ from last Spring. Judge Thompson and...
WSFA
Montgomery voters choose new school board member; second race unclear
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters have selected one new member to sit on the Montgomery County School Board, while a winner is not yet clear in a second race. Republican Pamela Cloud is the projected winner of the District 5 seat. She won against Democrat opponent Phadra Carson Foster. Data from the Montgomery Election Center indicates that with 94% of the votes counted, Cloud was ahead by approximately 1,500 votes as of late Tuesday night.
WSFA
Ensler becomes Alabama’s first Jewish legislator in more than 40 years
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama saw the election of its first Jewish state lawmaker in more than forty years Tuesday as Democrat Phillip Ensler unseated his Republican rival by a commanding margin. Ensler’s victory over Republican state Rep. Charlotte happened with 60% of the vote. Surrounded by family and close...
WSFA
MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved name changes for two high schools. The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening in favor of Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:. Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis...
alabamanews.net
EV Charging Stations Coming to Montgomery, Alexander City
New electric-vehicle charging stations are coming to Montgomery, Alexander City and other places in the state. Eighteen grants totaling more than $2.45 million have been awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey for charging stations along highways in several areas of the state. In our area, the Montgomery Airport Authority received $250,000...
wdhn.com
Elba attorney pleads guilty to voter fraud
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— An Elba attorney, accused of committing voter fraud in 2020, has pleaded guilty to her charge. Alyse Fowler, 35, of Opp, has pleaded guilty to one count of providing false information to register or vote. Fowler was originally sentenced to six months in the Coffee County...
WAFF
Aniah’s Law is on the ballot, opponents say it could disrupt Due Process
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An amendment is on Alabama ballots that could change the state’s bail process if passed. The amendment known as “Aniah’s Law” is named after a young woman from Homewood who was kidnapped and killed in Auburn in 2019. The man charged with...
alabamanews.net
What’s Next after Autauga County School Tax Proposal Gets Defeated?
Autauga County school leaders say they’re disappointed that voters narrowly defeated a proposal to collect more tax dollars to improve education. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election show that the proposal to collect an additional 15 mil of property tax in a special school tax district within the county was defeated by a margin of roughly 70 votes.
WSFA
Father indicted in infant son’s death
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A father accused of killing his 1-month-old son has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury. According to court records, Caleb Whisnand Sr., has been indicted for capital murder after the death of his son, Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. The child’s early 2021 death was...
elmoreautauganews.com
Chilton County Man Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm Following a Shootout
Law Enforcement Coordinator/Public Information Officer. U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama. Montgomery, Alabama – On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Paul David Chapman, 50, from Verbena, Alabama, was sentenced to 50 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. Following his prison sentence, Chapman will be on supervised release for three years. There is no parole in the federal system.
WSFA
Mayor comments on ‘tragic’ situation at Selma High School
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After one student died and several others needed emergent care, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. released a statement. “Truly, yesterday was a tragic day in Selma,” Perkins said. “We lost another child, and several children needed emergency care at the hospital.”. According to Selma...
alabamanews.net
Death of Selma High School Student Jars Community
The Selma community is mourning the loss of 16 year old Selma High student. The teen experienced a medical emergency at school Tuesday — and later died. The shocking death of the Selma High teen — has stunned and startled the entire community. Black wreaths now adorn doors...
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking breaking and entering suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Investigators said an unknown male is wanted for unlawful breaking into a vehicle and third-degree theft of property that occurred Oct. 21 on Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook.
Comments / 0