NFL Running Back Cut Following Monday Night Loss
The New Orleans Saints cut a running back following a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. They cut running back Jake Funk, along with guard Wyatt Davis and quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley and Funk were cut from the practice squad. Funk, 24, was originally a seventh-round draft pick out...
Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Team Up With 1 NFL Quarterback
Sean Payton has made it clear he's aiming to coach in the NFL again one day, but where? That could depend on Lamar Jackson's future. Payton joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during the Saints vs. Ravens game on Monday night. Jackson was a big part of their conversation. ...
WR Odell Beckham Jr. says joining Chiefs isn’t out of the question
Former Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. will be ready to return to action soon and says the Kansas City Chiefs remain an option.
Browns Cut Defensive Player Heading Into Week 10
The Cleveland Browns said goodbye to a member of their defensive secondary on Tuesday. Per the team, 24-year-old DB Herb Miller has been waived. Wide receiver Cyril Grayson was signed in a corresponding move. Miller, an undrafted player out of FAU, saw action in four games for the Browns this...
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Jeff Saturday would have made it easier for the Colts if he’d accepted their prior offers
Whether it works or not, Colts owner Jim Irsay shouldn’t have hired an interim head coach with no college or pro coaching experience. It’s an insult to all current assistant coaches with every team. They’ve been been paying the dues, gaining the experience, establishing the credibility. It’s...
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has eye-opening Odell Beckham Jr. take amid rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams interested in signing Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as he nears
Eagles finally add special teams stud to 53-man roster
The Eagles on Tuesday signed defensive back and special teams ace Andre Chachere to their 53-man roster. Chachere, 26, had already been elevated three times this season so if the Eagles wanted him to play for them again, he needed to be added to the 53-man roster. Three is the maximum elevations for a practice squad player per season.
Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt happy duo is staying together this year
Following the Nov. 1 trade deadline for the NFL, several people a part of the Cleveland Browns are thankful running back Kareem Hunt stayed to contribute to the gridiron, including Nick Chubb.
Ryan Clark fires shot at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt
ESPN analyst Ryan Clark fired a shot via Twitter on Tuesday night at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt. Brandt, like many who cover the NFL, criticized the Indianapolis Colts for making Jeff Saturday their interim head coach despite his lack of coaching experience. Brandt was incredulous over the hire and...
Cleveland Browns hope to pressure Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coming off the bye week, the Cleveland Browns (3-5) head to Miami to take on the Dolphins (6-3) who are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will be a tough out for the Browns. They have the second best passing attack in the NFL with Tua throwing to Tyreek Hill and they have already beaten Buffalo and Baltimore this year. Their only losses have come when Tagovailoa has missed time due to injury.
3-Time NFL Pro Bowler Officially Retired Wednesday
On Wednesday afternoon, a longtime NFL defensive back officially retired from the game of football. Joe Haden signed a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns to retire with the organization. This afternoon, he put pen to paper to officially mark his retirement from the NFL. In a video posted to...
Eagles sign Andre Chachere to active roster
The Eagles opened up a roster spot when they put defensive tackle Jordan Davis on injured reserve last week and they filled it on Tuesday. The team announced that they have signed safety Andre Chachere to the active roster from the practice squad. They also signed tackle Fred Johnson to their practice squad.
Deebo reveals his initial reaction to 49ers' CMC trade
Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all the 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off the Oct. 20 trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," San Francisco's standout wide receiver told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.
Should the Dallas Cowboys Sign Odell Beckham Jr?
As the NFL trade deadline passed on November 1st, the Dallas Cowboys did not trade for a receiver. There were many reports over the past week about the Cowboys trying to trade for Houston Texans’ Brandin Cooks and Denver Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy. But they could not get a deal done with either team.
Report: Arizona Cardinals claim former Ohio State OL off of waivers ahead of Week 10
The Arizona Cardinals made a waiver claim on Wednesday. The team picked up a former Ohio State player, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Wyatt Davis is now an Arizona Cardinal. Davis played in 28 career games while in Columbus. He played for the Buckeyes from 2017-2020. This move...
Pete Carroll praises Geno Smith for wearing a wristband, says “there was resistance” before
The Seahawks’ offense has been far more effective than anyone expected with Geno Smith running the show this season, and coach Pete Carroll says one of the reasons is Smith’s willingness to take a different approach to play calling. Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710 AM that Smith...
NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut
Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade
Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
