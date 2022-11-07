ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

NFL Running Back Cut Following Monday Night Loss

The New Orleans Saints cut a running back following a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. They cut running back Jake Funk, along with guard Wyatt Davis and quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley and Funk were cut from the practice squad. Funk, 24, was originally a seventh-round draft pick out...
MARYLAND STATE
Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Team Up With 1 NFL Quarterback

Sean Payton has made it clear he's aiming to coach in the NFL again one day, but where? That could depend on Lamar Jackson's future.  Payton joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during the Saints vs. Ravens game on Monday night. Jackson was a big part of their conversation.  ...
The Spun

Browns Cut Defensive Player Heading Into Week 10

The Cleveland Browns said goodbye to a member of their defensive secondary on Tuesday. Per the team, 24-year-old DB Herb Miller has been waived. Wide receiver Cyril Grayson was signed in a corresponding move. Miller, an undrafted player out of FAU, saw action in four games for the Browns this...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Eagles finally add special teams stud to 53-man roster

The Eagles on Tuesday signed defensive back and special teams ace Andre Chachere to their 53-man roster. Chachere, 26, had already been elevated three times this season so if the Eagles wanted him to play for them again, he needed to be added to the 53-man roster. Three is the maximum elevations for a practice squad player per season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns hope to pressure Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coming off the bye week, the Cleveland Browns (3-5) head to Miami to take on the Dolphins (6-3) who are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will be a tough out for the Browns. They have the second best passing attack in the NFL with Tua throwing to Tyreek Hill and they have already beaten Buffalo and Baltimore this year. Their only losses have come when Tagovailoa has missed time due to injury.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

3-Time NFL Pro Bowler Officially Retired Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, a longtime NFL defensive back officially retired from the game of football. Joe Haden signed a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns to retire with the organization. This afternoon, he put pen to paper to officially mark his retirement from the NFL. In a video posted to...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Eagles sign Andre Chachere to active roster

The Eagles opened up a roster spot when they put defensive tackle Jordan Davis on injured reserve last week and they filled it on Tuesday. The team announced that they have signed safety Andre Chachere to the active roster from the practice squad. They also signed tackle Fred Johnson to their practice squad.
NBC Sports

Deebo reveals his initial reaction to 49ers' CMC trade

Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all the 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off the Oct. 20 trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," San Francisco's standout wide receiver told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Should the Dallas Cowboys Sign Odell Beckham Jr?

As the NFL trade deadline passed on November 1st, the Dallas Cowboys did not trade for a receiver. There were many reports over the past week about the Cowboys trying to trade for Houston Texans’ Brandin Cooks and Denver Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy. But they could not get a deal done with either team.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut

Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade

Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH

