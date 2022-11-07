Read full article on original website
Abram Wears Right Shoes to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. – When you have a lot of shoes, chances are you have the right pair for every occasion. So it is for new Green Bay Packers safety Johnathan Abram. Once upon a time, Abram had about 700 pair of shoes. With a Nike sponsorship, he’s “slimmed up a little bit” by banishing some other brands from his collection. Still, he has a lot of shoes. When the Packers claimed him off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, he had about an hour-and-a-half to catch his flight to Green Bay. So, he packed a bag and grabbed the appropriate pair of sneakers.
Brian Robinson’s Teammates ‘Upset’ Over Commanders Dragging Him Into Controversy
The behind-the-scenes turmoil surrounding the Commanders made its way into the locker room this week thanks to an insensitive reference the team made regarding rookie Brian Robinson Jr. Wednesday night. Responding to an anticipated announcement that D.C. attorney General Karl Racine filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the team, the...
Led by Foreman, a tough Carolina Panthers team is somehow in the playoff hunt at 3-7
This time no one took a helmet off, no one missed a game-winning kick and absolutely no one stayed dry. The Carolina Panthers’ 25-15 upset win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night in Charlotte continued their maddeningly inconsistent season and meant their faint playoff hopes, even at 3-7, haven’t died.
Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Falcons Game Preview
If Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit think they've had to endure a lot of bad football on Thursday Night Football, they have another thing coming. The Carolina Panthers roll into this week's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons with a 2-7 record and are coming off an embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Panthers-Falcons inactives: Chuba Hubbard to play vs. Atlanta, Sam Darnold still sidelined
The Carolina Panthers will have running back Chuba Hubbard in the lineup when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday at Bank of America Stadium. Hubbard had missed the past two games, including the Week 8 overtime loss to Atlanta, with a high ankle sprain. Hubbard will split carries with...
With season on the line, Panthers beat Falcons to stay alive in NFC South race
The Carolina Panthers’ season was on the line Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium. Atlanta entered the week tied for first in the NFC South, but the Panthers clawed their way back into playoff contention by beating the Falcons 25-15. The win puts Carolina just 1.5 games back of the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Week 10 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
We're getting down to the nitty gritty! With about a month left before your league's fantasy football postseason, here are my Week 10 PPR rankings. Another week down, another Eagles win. They stand alone at 8-0 and after a Week 9 loss by Buffalo, Minnesota is the lone one-loss team. And we have a new team holding down the fort and at the bottom after the Lions beat the Packers. The Texans are now the franchise with the worst won-loss record at 1-6-1. Be sure to watch these games with high-scoring potential as they have the highest point totals onSI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is the Jaguars vs. Chiefs (O/U 50.5). The next two highest games are tied at O/U 48.5: Lions vs. Bears and Browns vs. Dolphins.
List of Inactives for Panthers vs Falcons
The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_...
Avonte Maddox’s Hamstring Could Have Eagles Scrambling in the Slot
PHILADELPHIA - At 8-0 there's not much to complain about when it comes to the Eagles but if you're into nitpicking the occasional special teams gaffe might be a cause for concern. The third phase wasn't kind to Philadelphia last week in Houston either when starting slot cornerback Avone Maddox...
Week 10 Rankings: Team Defenses
We're getting down to the nitty gritty! With about a month left before your league's fantasy football postseason, here are my Week 10 PPR rankings. Another week down, another Eagles win. They stand alone at 8-0 and after a Week 9 loss by Buffalo, Minnesota is the lone one-loss team. And we have a new team holding down the fort at the bottom of the standings after the Lions beat the Packers. The Texans are now the franchise with the worst won-loss record at 1-6-1.
Falcons vs. Panthers Inactives: OT Jake Matthews to Play for Atlanta?
The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) will hit the road to take on the Carolina Panthers (2-7) on Thursday Night Football, their lone primetime game of the season. The two teams met just 11 days ago, with the Falcons pulling out a 37-34 overtime victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a chaotic end of regulation and extra period.
Falcons vs. Panthers Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) are looking to get back in the win column after a disheartening 20-17 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. In order to do so, they'll have to complete the season sweep over their NFC South rival, the Carolina Panthers (2-7). The two division foes...
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers face the Falcons on Thursday Prime Time at Bank of American in Charlotte. Just 11 days ago Carolina lost 37-34 in overtime in Atlanta.
NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Panthers’ Laviska Shenault goes ‘big time’ with eye-opening catch-and-run TD vs. Falcons. Carolina Panthers receiver Laviska Shenault made a highlight reel catch-and-run play in the 25-15 win against the Atlanta Falcons on...
Panthers’ Laviska Shenault goes ‘big time’ with eye-opening catch-and-run TD vs. Falcons
Laviska Shenault took off. The receiver picked up speed behind Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker and running back D’Onta Foreman as he ran to the opposite side of the field before the ball was snapped from the Atlanta 41-yard line. Walker called for the snap in the shotgun formation...
